#Sundance: Aamir Khan Talks 3 Idiots, May Release Peepli Live Himself

How strange that I should land my first interview with my favorite Bollywood star, Aamir Khan, at Sundance. That's because he came to town as the producer of an indie political satire, Peepli Live, which is the first film from India to be accepted at Sundance– in the world cinema competition. Khan read the script from rookie director Anusha Rizvi and agreed to back it. She cast the film largely with unknowns, including theater actor Omkar Das Manikpuri. (Here's a review from The Hollywood Reporter.)

Khan wants it to be seen by a wider audience outside India, and may even distribute it himself. We also talked about 3 Idiots, which has grossed over $100-million worldwide, India's biggest blockbuster so far, beating not only the Oscar-nominated Lagaan but Ghanjini, which both starred Khan.

