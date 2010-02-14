Shahrukh Khan Hits America, Berlin, Meets Leo DiCaprio

Shahrukh Khan is everywhere these days. He gave an interview for NPR on his recent swing through America to promote his latest, My Name is Khan, which Fox Searchlight opened strongly this weekend as it debuted in Berlin. The big question is whether this Bollywood superstar will ever make the move to star in a Hollywood movie. While the studios are chasing him, like fellow star Aamir Khan, he’s got it pretty good back home, where Bollywood’s insular filmmaking community is a family affair.

Director Paul Schrader has long hoped that Khan might star in his planned hybrid American/Bollywood movie, Xtrme City, a contemporary PG-13 bilingual gangster thriller co-written with top Bollywood scribe Mushtaq Sheikh (Om Shanti Om), set in the underworld of Mumbai. Schrader seeks two major stars, one from Bollywood, one from Hollywood, to play two soldiers who meet as U.N. peacekeepers, then get drawn into a kidnapping scheme in Mumbai. The film’s producers are David Weisman and Anubhav Sinha.

So it is not insignificant that on Friday Khan hosted at his suite at Berlin’s Regent Hotel a meeting with Schrader and director Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio, who were in town to promote Shutter Island. The group talked of many things for several hours, but that Schrader project is one that I’d like to see. And yes, it’s going to have musical numbers.