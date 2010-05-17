You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Back to IndieWire

Venice to Fete “Ravaan”‘s Ratnam

Venice to Fete "Ravaan"'s Ratnam

May 17, 2010 2:36 am

Today in Cannes, Venice Film Festival director Marco Mueller announced the recipient of the this year’s Jaeger-LeCoultre Glory to the Filmmaker Award will be Bollywood auteur Mani Ratnam. Ratnam and Bollywood superstars Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Vikram, and A.R. Rahman will be on hand in Venice for the festival premiere of the eagerly anticipated “Ravaan.” Previous recipients of the award have included Takeshi Kitano, Abbas Kiarostami, Agnès Varda, and Sylvester Stallone. [Basil Tsiokos]

This Article is related to: Uncategorized and tagged ,


More From IndieWire

Comments

Pooja

Overall the movie was good but it failed to impress the audience.

Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ad