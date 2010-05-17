Venice to Fete “Ravaan”‘s Ratnam

Today in Cannes, Venice Film Festival director Marco Mueller announced the recipient of the this year’s Jaeger-LeCoultre Glory to the Filmmaker Award will be Bollywood auteur Mani Ratnam. Ratnam and Bollywood superstars Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Vikram, and A.R. Rahman will be on hand in Venice for the festival premiere of the eagerly anticipated “Ravaan.” Previous recipients of the award have included Takeshi Kitano, Abbas Kiarostami, Agnès Varda, and Sylvester Stallone. [Basil Tsiokos]
Comments
Overall the movie was good but it failed to impress the audience.