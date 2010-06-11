"Raavanan"/"Villain" to Have Biggest South Indian Opening in U.S.

With the Tamil/Telegu release of Mani Ratnam’s “Raavanan”/”Villain,” BIG Cinemas is preparing for the largest U.S. release of a South Indian film. The film, a loose adaptation of the classic Indian text, the Ramayana, stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Prithviraj Sukumaranand, with music by Oscar-winner A.R. Rahman. The film will be released June 18, 2010 in thirty cities in the U.S. in Tamil and Telegu.

Speaking on the release, Reliance MediaWorks CEO Anil Arjun said, “There is a vast audience for regional Indian Cinema outside of India and particularly in the USA. We are dedicated to bringing these quality regional Indian language films to new markets where there are audiences waiting to be entertained. Additionally by building our own international infrastructure of cinemas we are showing our commitment to these niche markets which we expect will deliver strong growth in the near future.”