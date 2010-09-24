Back to IndieWire

Trailer Watch: Bollywood Robot Stars Rai, Rajni

Sep 24, 2010 11:56 am

Screenwriter Damon Lindelof (Lost) just tweeted that he was going to India, possibly to see this movie, Shankar’s Robot, due out September 24, starring Aishwarya Rai and Rajnikanth, plus a lot of visual effects and music by A. R. Rahman. Looks like Hollywood remake fodder to me.

Comments

Sergio

OMG! I NEED TO SEE THIS NOW!

Pooja

Now the sequel of this movie ROBOT is coming and apart from Rajnikanth, it also stars Akshay Kumar.

