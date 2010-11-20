Ten Worst Beatles Songs

Now that the Beatles library is available on iTunes (don’t we already have all their CDs loaded up?) U.K. music critic Neil McCormick has ranked the worst ever Beatles songs.

There are many Beatles songs to love, but quite a few to hate–most of them sung by Ringo Starr–which I’ve rediscovered playing Beatles Rock Band. Here are my least favorite Beatles songs–many of them from the films Magical Mystery Tour and Yellow Submarine (something Bob Zemeckis will have to deal with on his upcoming 3-D remake). The soundtracks for their two best films, A Hard Days Night and Help!, turned out far better. The double White Album was also crammed with filler. See my and McCormick’s lists and selected music clips below:

1. Boys (Starr, The Beatles)

2. Why Don’t We Do It In the Road ( Lennon , McCartney, White Album)

3. Yellow Submarine (Starr, Yellow Submarine)

4. Magical Mystery Tour (McCartney, Magical Mystery Tour)

5. All Together Now (McCartney, Yellow Submarine)

6. Honey Don’t (Starr, Beatles for Sale)

7. Blue Jay Way (Harrison, Magical Mystery Tour)

8. Hey Bulldog (Lennon, Yellow Submarine)

9. Revolution 9 (White Album)

10. Your Mother Should Know (McCartney, Magical Mystery Tour)

McCormick’s list: