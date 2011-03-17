Darren Aronofsky Leaves ‘The Wolverine’

Wow, David Slade must be pissed. After losing out on “The Wolverine” to Darren Aronofsky and just recently signing on to direct the “Daredevil” reboot, some pretty shocking news has now arrived.
THR reports that Darren Aronofsky has left the director’s chair for ‘Wolverine.’ Last fall, it was reported that the film was gearing up to start shooting next month for a 2012 release, but we’d wager both of those dates are now up in the air. With shooting expected to take a full year, including on location work in Japan, Aronofsky — who recently split with longtime partner Rachel Weisz — cited the distance and time from home (and most notably, his son) as a factor.
“As I talked more about the film with my collaborators at Fox, it became clear that the production of ‘The Wolverine’ would keep me out of the country for almost a year,” Aronofsky said in a joint statement with Fox. While it may comes as a bit of a surprise, the director was wary about being away for so long from the start. Last fall, it was said the film would shoot largely in New York so he could be close to be home, but clearly, that won’t be happening.
A number of names cropped up last year for the director’s chair including Slade, Matt Reeves (Jackman and 20th Century Fox, pay attention, he would be a great choice!) and Robert Schwentke (who has since committed to “R.I.P.D.” which is likely to shoot this summer). But this is a big blow to the film on a number of levels, but foremost, finding someone with both geek and critical cachet like Aronofsky to take over will be an exceedingly difficult task. Expect a host of names to start circling soon as the studio “aggressively” finds a replacement.
Comments
BTW, are they even going to be able to film in Japan anyway? Last time I checked they have their own set of problems.
Smart move on Aronofsky’s part.
Does anyone genuinely still care about the direction of this franchise? This is just another series of movies that have long exhausted anything creative to say and Fox has recurrently shown that it simply doesn’t care about seriously adapting it’s properties.
This film doesn’t need Aronofsky to be good. He is terriffic, but there are plenty capable out there to take the reigns. It would have been different, thats for sure. Maybe they should hire james gunn. He was ripping on DC films at Warners, maybe Fox should hire him since he apparently wouldn’t screw thing up, lol
I was excited for this, until I saw the god awful black swan and realized Araonofsky’s lost it and is too busy picking out sweaters and trying to appear cool and artistic to actually make decent movies.
This is good news as far as I’m concerned. And really, Matt Reeves? What is with you people?
Rothman strikes again!
Matt Reaves should do this! I think he’s available, too.
Its a shame because i was looking forward to it. I would be happy with JJ Abrams. What film do people consider him a hack ? Star Trek ? No i liked Star Trek (But again i ain’t a trekie) so i would be pretty glad to see someone like Abrams in the helm. But none the less, they should get David Slade to do it. Its only fair.
The day Darren announces his next film is when we will really know what happened. If it goes anywhere other than Fox then you know some pretty brutal battles were fought behind closed doors at Fox. If you cross Roth expect him to torpedo your next project no matter what you lats film did for them.
LOL, yeah. It was never gonna be rated R. Not a chance in hell.
On one hand, I can relate to his decision of not wanting to be away from his family for so long, on the other hand, the REAL reason he left was because he wrote a hardcore R Rated script and Tom “asshole” Rothman and the rest of the studio didn’t like it which caused him to leave. the wolverine WAS supposed to be Rated R and Hugh Jackman was up for it since the character is a savage, but he ended up calling it off at the last minute (HUGE MISTAKE). at least we got the R Rated version on blu-ray
Wasn’t it supposed to be rated R? Five bucks says that won’t be the case now, no matter who else is directing.
Whoa, why namedrop JJ Abrams? He at least tries to make good mainstream films
You know, he honestly never sounded terribly interested in it – and during his talk at Lincoln Center he said “Taking on these things is the only way to get a gig, it’s the only thing Hollywood is producing.”
Did he get some offers after “Black Swan” did really well? Speculation is speculation though
Enter McG, Len Wiseman, JJ Abrams and the rest of the Hack Pack!
@The Watcher: Nice catch! This is the typical bullshit studio response to creative differences. Did Aronofsky just suddenly realise he was going to be away from his family for a year?!
Well, that kills all my interest in this film. Wow, talk about a hammer blow.
D.C. > Marvel
hum hum…
http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/entertainment/4600291.stm
“Matt Reeves (Jackman and 20th Century Fox, pay attention, he would be a great choice!) ”
Kevin, I thought you liked Matt Reeves.
Thank God!
Best news of the week so far.
Line up the hacks!
When they first announced he was doing “The Wolverine,” I thought it was a terrible idea. But the more I thought about it, it seemed like it was probably going to be awesome and also give his career a potentially Nolan/Batman sized boost. Guess we’ll never know…
Smart move, Darren!
also, since I saw Logan aka wolverine 3 on its opening night, I can honestly say, I’m SO fucking happy that FINALLY got the uncaged, Unchained, unleashed, profane, vicious, berserk, gore soaked, borderline NC-17 wolverine film that we’ve ALL been waiting for