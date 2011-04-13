Women Are Just Not Fundamentally Funny: John Belushi



Since I am traveling I haven’t been able to watch the Oprah from yesterday which was a SNL reunion that included Chevy Chase, Jane Curtin, Tracy Morgan, Tina Fey and Dana Carvey.

Jane Curtin seems to have laid it out for the crowd about the old boys network that ruled SNL in the early days. While this past weekend with Helen Mirren was an example of how much work still needs to be done, SNL has had a female head writer (Tina Fey) and the women don’t have to (hopefully) deal with the bullshit that pervaded the show in those days as Jane Curtin said.

Curtin talked about how John Belushi (the clear star of the show in the early years) thought that “women were just fundamentally not funny” and that he felt it was “his duty to sabotage women written skits.” She also said that if a piece was written by a woman “he wouldn’t read it with his full voice, he would whisper it.”

Sounds like a real peach.

Jane Curtin on Oprah (h/t Vulture)



And just to remind you how “unfunny” women were in those days here’s one of my favorites, Gilda Radner being hilariously unfunny.

