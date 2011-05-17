Music List: All 37 Songs Featured In Terrence Malick’s ‘The Tree Of Life’

Alright, by popular demand (not really), we have yet another post on this tiny, little picture by Terrence Malick called “The Tree Of Life” you may have heard about. We’ve gotten our hands on a list of all the music that’s utilized in the film (the score is its own thing though).
Perhaps the most memorable music from this list will be “Siciliana Da Antiche Danze Ed Arie Suite III” by Ottorino Respighi and “My Country –Vltava (The Moldau)” by composer Bedrich Smetana both of which are featured in the original “Tree Of Life” trailers. Mostly meditative choral pieces, requiems, slowly growing classical or opera pieces and occasionally something more trance-inducing and ambient, the music isn’t something you’re likely going to rock on your iPod (ok, maybe some tracks before bed), but if you want a quick peek window into the mood, tone and timbre of Malick’s latest picture, the music below will definitely guide you there. Perhaps one of the more interesting uses of music is Arsenije Jovanovic, a Serbian radio-art composer who weaves voices, instruments, field recordings and manipulated sound into his natural environment compositions.
Yes, this music is, in a sense, spoiler-ish if you want to go into Malick’s temple unfeathered and with a puuuure experience (don’t forget to splash yourself with holy water and kiss the feet of the Malick statue, yo), but if you want to get a quick taste of the angelic, heavenly and gorgeously divine music in the film that’s not the original score composed by Alexandre Desplat, the list of music in the film, and some accompanying youtube clips when available, are on the next page.
“Funeral Canticle”
Written by John Tavener and Mother Thekla
Performed by George Mosley, Paul Goodwin
and the Academy of Ancient Music
“Cosmic Beam Take 5”
Written and Performed by Francesco Lupica
“Symphony No. 1”
Written by Gustav Mahler
Performed by the Polish National Radio Symphony Orchestra conducted by Michael Halász
“Morning Prayers”
Written by Giya Kancheli
“Faunophonia Balkanica”
Written, Performed and Produced by Arsenije Jovanovic
“Wind Pipes”
Written and Performed by Michael Baird
“Approaching”
Written, Performed and Produced by Arsenije Jovanovic
“Ta Há 1”
Written and Performed by Klaus Wiese
“Snapshot from the Island”
Written and Performed by Tibor Szemzo
“Lacrimosa 2”
Composed by Zbigniew Preisner
Performed by Elzbieta Towarnicka (soprano) and the Sinfonia Varsovia
and the Varsov Chamber Choir, conducted by Jacek Kaspszyk
“Troops Advance in Grass”
Written and Performed by Francesco Lupica and Lee Scott
“Ascending and Descending”
Written by David Hykes
Performed by David Hykes and The Harmonic Choir
“Resurrection in Hades”
Written by John Tavener and Mother Thekla
Performed by Joseph Jennings and the Chanticleer Choir and Chorus
“Berlioz: 7. Domine Jesu Christe [Requiem Op. 5 (Grande Messe des Morts)]”
Performed by Wandsworth School Boys Choir, London Symphony Chorus, London Symphony
Orchestra, Sir Colin Davis
“Siciliana Da Antiche Danze Ed Arie Suite III”
Written by Ottorino Respighi
Performed by the National Symphony Orchestra of Ireland Conducted by Rico Saccani
“Hymn to Dionysus”
Composed by Gustav Holst
Performed by The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus
“My Country –Vltava (The Moldau)”
Composed by Bedrich Smetana
Performed by Vaclav Smetacek and
The Czech Philharmonic Orchestra
“Brahms: 2. Andante moderato [Symphony No. 4 in E minor, Op. 98]”
Performed by Berliner Philharmoniker, Herbert von Karajan
“Symphony No. 3”
Written by Henryk Górecki
Performed by the Polish National Radio Symphony Orchestra conducted by Antoni Wit
“Pièces de clavecin, Book II 6e Ordre N°5:
Les Barricades Mistérieuses
Written by Francois Couperin (1668-1733)
Performed by Angela Hewitt
“J.S Bach: Fugue [Toccata and Fugue in D Minor, BWV 565]”
Performed by Helmut Walcha
“The Well-Tempered Clavier”
Written by Johann Sebastian Bach
Performed by Jeno Jandó
“Pièces de clavecin, Book II 6e Ordre N°5:
Les Barricades Mistérieuses
Written by Francois Couperin
Performed by Hanan Townshend
“Hymn 87: Welcome Happy Morning”
Performed by Hanan Townshend
“Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition – Promenade – The Tuileries – Bydio (Piano Version)”
Performed by Vladimir Ashkenazy
“Schumann: 1. Allegro affettuoso [Piano Concerto in A Minor, Op. 54]”
Performed by Martha Argerich, Gewandhausorchester, Leipzig, Riccardo Chailly
“Klangschalen 2”
Written and Performed by Klaus Wiese
“Eternal Pulse”
Written and Performed by Hanan Townshend
“After the Rain: Antiphon”
Written by Barry Guy
Performed by Richard Hickox and the City of London Sinfonia
“Harold in Italy”
Written by Hector Berlioz
Performed by the San Diego Symphony Orchestra conducted by Yoav Talmi
“Piano Sonata No.16 in C Major K. 545”
Composed by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Performed by Jim Lynch
“Siciliana Da Antiche Danze Ed Arie Suite III”
Written by Ottorino Respighi
Performed by Hanan Townshend
“Lacrimosa 2”
Written by Zbigniew Preisner
Performed by Hanan Townshend
“Berlioz: 10. Agnus Dei [Requiem, Op. 5 (Grande Messe des Morts)]”
Performed by Wandsworth School Boys Choir, London Symphony Chorus, London Symphony
Orchestra, Sir Colin Davis
“Sound Testament of Mount Athos”
Written, Performed and Produced by Arsenije Jovanovic
“Ma Maison”
Written, Performed and Produced by Arsenije Jovanovic
Courtesy of Arsenije Jovanovic
Since we did all this work, maybe one of you can provide us with an mp3 playlist of all the songs? “The Tree Of Life” hits theaters in limited release on Friday, May 27th.
Comments
Too bad they didn’t release a full blown score album including every piece of music used in the flim
no no, It’s Brahms 4th symphony, the 4th Mvt.
C’mon.
Small adjustment – Brahms – 4th symphony, 4th movement – "Allegro energico e passionato", not Andante :)
Thank you very much for the compilation. The Film brings me remembrances of my childhood that, beside this wonderful soundtrack makes me feel again the breeze, the light and the shadows of those times…
It's the Fourth Movement from the Brahms Sym. No 4.
Also-I sure I remember The Organ Symphony by Saint-Saens
First a big thank you to Chris – great job. I appreciate this film on so many ethereal levels. The cinematography is outstanding but so too is the choice of music (gee Kate what's your gripe??!!)
Using such music can only enhance appreciation of yes some common and some not so common compositions.
and Part 2 (diacritics are not recognized)
26) School/Following her home_âHymn 87_ Welcome Happy Morning' Hanan Townshend (excerpt) 0'48
27) Death in the river_âSymphony No. 1',Written Gustav Mahler, The Polish National Radio Symphony Orchestra conducted Michael Halasz 1'25
28) Mother in glass coffin_Childhood [Desplat] (heavily remixed, but basically the first 60 seconds) 3'41
29) Father in court_Emergence of Life [Desplat] 1'46
30) Playing with records_âMussorgsky_ Pictures at an Exhibition The Tuileries (Piano Version)' Vladimir Ashkenazy 0'28
31) Dinner table fight_âSchumann_ 1. Allegro affettuoso (Piano Concerto in A Minor, Op. 54)' Martha Argerich, Gewandhausorchester, Leipzig, Riccardo Chailly 1. Allegro affettuoso 1'56
32) Mother cries/Reading by flashlight/Clown of Creation_âFuneral Canticle' Written John Tavener and Mother Thekla, George Mosley, Paul Goodwin, and The Academy of Ancient Music,Klangschalen 2 [Weise] 1'36
33) When the cat's away…_ âPieces de clavecin, Book II 6e Ordre Nr.5_Les Barricades Misterieuses Written Francois Couperin Hanan Townshend 2'33
34) Cap gun_âAfter The Rain_ Antiphon' Written Barry Guy Richard Hickox and The City of London Sinfonia,Good & Evil [Desplat] 4'27
35) Running with the nightgown_âAfter The Rain_ Antiphon' Written Barry Guy Richard Hickox and The City of London Sinfonia [Guy] 3'16
36) "Don't look at me"_Morning Prayers [Kancheli] 2'50
37) Eternal Pulse (Hanan Townshend) 2'53
38) Improvisation on C 3'33 (Hanan Townshend) 3'33
39) Octaves (Hanan Townshend) 2'24
40) Ruined painting/Father returns_âHarold in Italy' Written Hector Berlioz The San Diego Symphony Orchestra conducted Yoav Talmi 2'43
41) "Father… why was he born?"_ âPiano Sonata No.16 in C Major K. 545' Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart ,Jim Lynch II. Andante** 2'24
42) In the ruined house_Lacrimosa 2 [Townshend, Zbigniew Preisner] 1'02
43) RL shows Jack grace_Clouds [Desplat] 2'59
44) Father's choice_âSiciliana Da Antiche Danze Ed Arie Suite III' Written Ottorino Respighi Hanan Townshend 2'35
45) Goodbye Waco_âBerlioz 7. Domine Jesu Christe (Requiem, Op. 5 (Grande Messe des Morts))' Wandsworth School Boys Choir, London Symphony Chorus, London Symphony Orchestra, Sir Colin Davis 3'03
46) End of the earth/Eternity_âBerlioz 10. Agnus Dei (Requiem, Op. 5 (Grande Messe des Morts))' Wandsworth School Boys Choir, London Symphony Chorus, London Symphony Orchestra, Sir Colin Davis 9'41
47) Closing Credits_âHymn 87_Welcome Happy Morning' (Hanan Townshend) 2'41
48) Closing Credits – Fernando Sor_Op. 35, No. 22 in b minor (film version) 2'01
49) Closing Credits – Fernando Sor_Op. 35, No. 22 in b minor (Julian Bream) 1'33
50) Closing Credits – Fortunatas (Welcome, happy morning) (Hanan Townshend) piano solo1'27
I don't know why it printed with errors… trying again: so here is part 1
1) Mother's childhood/Meet the family_âFuneral Canticle' Written John Tavener and Mother Thekla, George Mosley, Paul Goodwin, and The Academy of Ancient Music 2'53
2) âCosmic Beam Take 5' Written and Francesco Lupica 0'38
3) RL's death/Grieving in the street_âSymphony No. 1',Written Gustav Mahler, The Polish National Radio Symphony Orchestra conducted Michael Halasz 2'00
4) A mother's comfort/A father's guilt_âMorning Prayers' Giya Kancheli, Lumia/Speeding to the future_Wind Pipes [Baird] 2'01
5) Tree in concrete/Ocean waves_Ta HÃ¡ 1 [Wiese] 0'33
6) Walkway/Remembering their grief/Bats/Mother in the woods_âSnapshot from The Island' Tibor Szemzo, Morning Prayers [Kancheli] 2'26
7) Macroscopic creation_âLacrimosa 2' Composed Zbigniew Preisner Elzbieta Towarnicka (soprano) and The Sinfonia Varsovia and The Varsov Chamber Choir, conducted Jacek Kaspszyk 4'02
8) Microscopic creation_âTroops Advance in Grass' Francesco Lupica and Lee Scott, âAscending and Descending' David Hykes David Hykes and The Harmonic Choir 1'11
9) âResurrection in Hades' Written John Tavener and Mother Thekla Joseph Jennings and The Chanticleer Choir and Chorus 1'38
10) From seas to land/Leviathan/Dino babies_Morning Prayers [Kancheli] 2'40
11) Goodbye dinosaurs_âBerlioz_ 7. Domine Jesu Christe (Requiem Op. 5 (Grande Messe des Morts))' Wandsworth School Boys Choir, London Symphony Chorus, London Symphony Orchestra, Sir Colin Davis 1'34
12) O'Briens in love/A child is born_âSiciliana Da Antiche Danze Ed Arie Suite III' Written Ottorino Respighi The National Symphony Orchestra of Ireland Conducted Rico Saccani 3'19
13) Baptism_Circles [Desplat] 1'34
14) Birth & Nurture (Hanan Townshend) 2'16
15) The magic of childhood_âHymn to Dionysus', Gustav Holst, The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus 2'00
16) Bubbles/Seizure_Circles [Desplat] 0'35
17) "You'll be old before this tree is tall"_âHymn to Dionysus', Gustav Holst, The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus 1'44
18) The boys grow up_âMy Country âVltava (The Moldau)', Bedrich Smetana, Vaclav Smetacek and The Czech Philharmonic Orchestra 2'44
19) Dinner table_âBrahms_ 2. Andante moderato (Symphony No. 4 Part 4 in E minor, Op. 98)' Berliner Philharmoniker, Herbert von Karajan 4. Allegro energico e passionato* 1'36
20) Soaring in a biplane_Symphony No.3 (Sorrowful Songs): II. Lento e largo Henryk Gorecki The Polish National Radio Symphony Orchestra conducted Antoni Wit 1'01
21) Trip into town_Morning Prayers [Kancheli] 1'10
22) Jack's prayer/Playground_âPieces de clavecin, Book II 6e Ordre Nr.5_Les Barricades Misterieuses Written Francois Couperin (1668-1733) Angela Hewitt 2'28
23) Sunday morning_âJ.S Bach_ Fugue (Toccata and Fugue in D Minor, BWV 565)' Helmut Walcha 5'30
24) Father lights a candle_The Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 1: No. 8 in E flat minor/D sharp minor, BWV 853 [Bach] Jeno JandÃ³ 1'52
25) Father and Son (played by Brad Pitt) 1'31
25) Father and Son (played by Brad Pitt) 1â31
26) School/Following her home_âHymn 87_ Welcome Happy Morningâ Hanan Townshend (excerpt) 0â48
27) Death in the river_âSymphony No. 1â,Written Gustav Mahler, The Polish National Radio Symphony Orchestra conducted Michael Halasz 1â25
28) Mother in glass coffin_Childhood [Desplat] (heavily remixed, but basically the first 60 seconds) 3â41
29) Father in court_Emergence of Life [Desplat] 1â46
30) Playing with records_âMussorgsky_ Pictures at an Exhibition The Tuileries (Piano Version)â Vladimir Ashkenazy 0â28
31) Dinner table fight_âSchumann_ 1. Allegro affettuoso (Piano Concerto in A Minor, Op. 54)â Martha Argerich, Gewandhausorchester, Leipzig, Riccardo Chailly 1. Allegro affettuoso 1â56
32) Mother cries/Reading by flashlight/Clown of Creation_âFuneral Canticleâ Written John Tavener and Mother Thekla, George Mosley, Paul Goodwin, and The Academy of Ancient Music,Klangschalen 2 [Weise] 1â36
33) When the cat's away…_ âPieces de clavecin, Book II 6e Ordre Nr.5_Les Barricades Misterieuses Written Francois Couperin Hanan Townshend 2â33
34) Cap gun_âAfter The Rain_ Antiphonâ Written Barry Guy Richard Hickox and The City of London Sinfonia,Good & Evil [Desplat] 4â27
35) Running with the nightgown_âAfter The Rain_ Antiphonâ Written Barry Guy Richard Hickox and The City of London Sinfonia [Guy] 3â16
36) "Don't look at me"_Morning Prayers [Kancheli] 2â50
37) Eternal Pulse (Hanan Townshend) 2'53
38) Improvisation on C 3'33 (Hanan Townshend) 3â33
39) Octaves (Hanan Townshend) 2'24
40) Ruined painting/Father returns_âHarold in Italyâ Written Hector Berlioz The San Diego Symphony Orchestra conducted Yoav Talmi 2â43
41) "Father… why was he born?"_ âPiano Sonata No.16 in C Major K. 545â Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart ,Jim Lynch II. Andante** 2â24
42) In the ruined house_Lacrimosa 2 [Townshend, Zbigniew Preisner] 1â02
43) RL shows Jack grace_Clouds [Desplat] 2â59
44) Father's choice_âSiciliana Da Antiche Danze Ed Arie Suite IIIâ Written Ottorino Respighi Hanan Townshend 2â35
45) Goodbye Waco_âBerlioz 7. Domine Jesu Christe (Requiem, Op. 5 (Grande Messe des Morts))â Wandsworth School Boys Choir, London Symphony Chorus, London Symphony Orchestra, Sir Colin Davis 3â03
46) End of the earth/Eternity_âBerlioz 10. Agnus Dei (Requiem, Op. 5 (Grande Messe des Morts))â Wandsworth School Boys Choir, London Symphony Chorus, London Symphony Orchestra, Sir Colin Davis 9â41
47) Closing Credits_âHymn 87_Welcome Happy Morningâ (Hanan Townshend) 2â41
48) Closing Credits – Fernando Sor_Op. 35, No. 22 in b minor (film version) 2'01
49) Closing Credits – Fernando Sor_Op. 35, No. 22 in b minor (Julian Bream) 1'33
50) Closing Credits – Fortunatas (Welcome, happy morning) (Hanan Townshend) piano solo1â27
Hi,
I had listened very carefully every second of the film and I made the most complete soundtrack possible. Some of the short classical pieces had been presented in their full lenght (more then in the film), others are just as they were in the film. However I believe the next list should be the most complete as I was able to detect.
1) Mother's childhood/Meet the family_âFuneral Canticleâ Written John Tavener and Mother Thekla, George Mosley, Paul Goodwin, and The Academy of Ancient Music 2â53
2) âCosmic Beam Take 5â Written and Francesco Lupica 0â38
3) RL's death/Grieving in the street_âSymphony No. 1â,Written Gustav Mahler, The Polish National Radio Symphony Orchestra conducted Michael Halasz 2â00
4) A mother's comfort/A father's guilt_âMorning Prayersâ Giya Kancheli, Lumia/Speeding to the future_Wind Pipes [Baird] 2â01
5) Tree in concrete/Ocean waves_Ta HÃ¡ 1 [Wiese] 0â33
6) Walkway/Remembering their grief/Bats/Mother in the woods_âSnapshot from The Islandâ Tibor Szemzo, Morning Prayers [Kancheli] 2â26
7) Macroscopic creation_âLacrimosa 2â Composed Zbigniew Preisner Elzbieta Towarnicka (soprano) and The Sinfonia Varsovia and The Varsov Chamber Choir, conducted Jacek Kaspszyk 4â02
8) Microscopic creation_âTroops Advance in Grassâ Francesco Lupica and Lee Scott, âAscending and Descendingâ David Hykes David Hykes and The Harmonic Choir 1â11
9) âResurrection in Hadesâ Written John Tavener and Mother Thekla Joseph Jennings and The Chanticleer Choir and Chorus 1â38
10) From seas to land/Leviathan/Dino babies_Morning Prayers [Kancheli] 2â40
11) Goodbye dinosaurs_âBerlioz_ 7. Domine Jesu Christe (Requiem Op. 5 (Grande Messe des Morts))â Wandsworth School Boys Choir, London Symphony Chorus, London Symphony Orchestra, Sir Colin Davis 1â34
12) O'Briens in love/A child is born_âSiciliana Da Antiche Danze Ed Arie Suite IIIâ Written Ottorino Respighi The National Symphony Orchestra of Ireland Conducted Rico Saccani 3â19
13) Baptism_Circles [Desplat] 1â34
14) Birth & Nurture (Hanan Townshend) 2'16
15) The magic of childhood_âHymn to Dionysusâ, Gustav Holst, The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus 2â00
16) Bubbles/Seizure_Circles [Desplat] 0â35
17) "You'll be old before this tree is tall"_âHymn to Dionysusâ, Gustav Holst, The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus 1â44
18) The boys grow up_âMy Country âVltava (The Moldau)â, Bedrich Smetana, Vaclav Smetacek and The Czech Philharmonic Orchestra 2â44
19) Dinner table_âBrahms_ 2. Andante moderato (Symphony No. 4 Part 4 in E minor, Op. 98)â Berliner Philharmoniker, Herbert von Karajan 4. Allegro energico e passionato* 1â36
20) Soaring in a biplane_Symphony No.3 (Sorrowful Songs): II. Lento e largo Henryk Gorecki The Polish National Radio Symphony Orchestra conducted Antoni Wit 1â01
21) Trip into town_Morning Prayers [Kancheli] 1â10
22) Jack's prayer/Playground_âPieces de clavecin, Book II 6e Ordre Nr.5_Les Barricades Misterieuses Written Francois Couperin (1668-1733) Angela Hewitt 2â28
23) Sunday morning_âJ.S Bach_ Fugue (Toccata and Fugue in D Minor, BWV 565)â Helmut Walcha 5â30
24) Father lights a candle_The Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 1: No. 8 in E flat minor/D sharp minor, BWV 853 [Bach] Jeno JandÃ³ 1â52
Could anyone , please, give me a link to listen "you spoke to me", the long version?? (not the one of 1min 3s)
cool, thanks so far,
iÂ´m looking for the pianosong in ca. minute 57:45 and following 50 seconds (bedprayer and schoolyard).
canÂ´t count it above. any idea?
tvm!
greetz
ale
Robert- It's 'Les Barricades MystÃ©rieuses' by FranÃ§ois Couperin
very nice tune it is
Can someone help me identify that sweet little melody the father and son play together on piano and guitar?
True tree of life soundtrack
All you people who "love" the music in this movie are obviously missing something critical to life, i.e. Classical music. In the movie you just hear snippets of pieces (not songs) which are mostly standards in the classical repertoire. It amazes me that the general public is so ignorant to the beauty of classical music and wastes it time on the so called popular music genre.
Does anyone know what the boy is playing when his back is to the camera and it's sunset (I think). He doesn't play a full piece, just a few notes, and I cannot figure out what it is. Thanks in advance!
Thank you Thank you! So wanted to figure out the Bach Fugue, so great to find your list.
Wonderful job! Just wanted to comment that the movement of Mozart's C major sonata included in the film is actually the second one (not the first, which is the one that can be listened to here). Thanks!
More than a movie, more than a story. I feel small in front of it, I have no intention to undestand, I just want to watch and to listen many times… thanks a lot.
pd.: I need to have all the classical pieces, but I donÂ´t now how to get them. The O.S.T. from Alexandre Desplat isn,t enough…
Thank you so much – I'm obsessed with this movie and the music. I was never a big fan of classical before, and now this is all I want to listen to these days.
Thank You
why so smug in you account of Malick's work? "(don't forget to splash yourself with holy water and kiss the feet of the Malick statue, yo)" Yeah, keep that in parenthesis. Thanks for the compiling of this info. Drop the opinion which is limiting unlike Malick's epic. Pax et Lux Aeterna to All.
Found much of Hanan Townshend's music here: http://www.amazon.com/Various/dp/B005FO7QK8/ref=sr_shvl_album_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1325789533&sr=301-1
I believe it is also on iTunes – a quick search will probably bring it up.
Christ, yes, every character is clear. Your list is excellent.What does TM number means?
Why at the end the estudio by Sor is just called " guitar tune"?
I saw the picture yesterday and I love all the music that a found in it. Thank you very much for wrote this article, it's a very complete data of all amazing music in the movie.
I think I can provide a list of the most complete soundtrack …
1) Mother's childhood/Meet the family_âFuneral Canticleâ Written John Tavener and Mother Thekla, George Mosley, Paul Goodwin, and The Academy of Ancient Music 2â53
2) âCosmic Beam Take 5â Written and Francesco Lupica 0â38
3) RL's death/Grieving in the street_âSymphony No. 1â,Written Gustav Mahler, The Polish National Radio Symphony Orchestra conducted Michael Halasz 2â00
4) A mother's comfort/A father's guilt_âMorning Prayersâ Giya Kancheli, Lumia/Speeding to the future_Wind Pipes [Baird] 2â01
5) Tree in concrete/Ocean waves_Ta HÃ¡ 1 [Wiese] 0â33
6) Walkway/Remembering their grief/Bats/Mother in the woods_âSnapshot from The Islandâ Tibor Szemzo, Morning Prayers [Kancheli] 2â26
7) Macroscopic creation_âLacrimosa 2â Composed Zbigniew Preisner Elzbieta Towarnicka (soprano) and The Sinfonia Varsovia and The Varsov Chamber Choir, conducted Jacek Kaspszyk 4â02
8) Microscopic creation_âTroops Advance in Grassâ Francesco Lupica and Lee Scott, âAscending and Descendingâ David Hykes David Hykes and The Harmonic Choir 1â11
9) âResurrection in Hadesâ Written John Tavener and Mother Thekla Joseph Jennings and The Chanticleer Choir and Chorus 1â38
10) From seas to land/Leviathan/Dino babies_Morning Prayers [Kancheli] 2â40
11) Goodbye dinosaurs_âBerlioz_ 7. Domine Jesu Christe (Requiem Op. 5 (Grande Messe des Morts))â Wandsworth School Boys Choir, London Symphony Chorus, London Symphony Orchestra, Sir Colin Davis 1â34
12) O'Briens in love/A child is born_âSiciliana Da Antiche Danze Ed Arie Suite IIIâ Written Ottorino Respighi The National Symphony Orchestra of Ireland Conducted Rico Saccani 3â19
13) Baptism_Circles [Desplat] 1â34
14) The magic of childhood_âHymn to Dionysusâ Composed Gustav Holst The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus 2â00
15) Bubbles/Seizure_Circles [Desplat] 0â35
16) "You'll be old before this tree is tall"_âHymn to Dionysusâ Composed Gustav Holst The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus 1â44
17) The boys grow up_âMy Country âVltava (The Moldau)â Composed Bedrich Smetana Vaclav Smetacek and The Czech Philharmonic Orchestra 2â44
18) Dinner table_âBrahms_ 2. Andante moderato (Symphony No. 4 Part 4 in E minor, Op. 98)â Berliner Philharmoniker, Herbert von Karajan 4. Allegro energico e passionato* 1â36
19) Soaring in a biplane_Symphony No.3 (Sorrowful Songs): II. Lento e largo Henryk Gorecki The Polish National Radio Symphony Orchestra conducted Antoni Wit 1â01
20) Trip into town_Morning Prayers [Kancheli] 1â10
21) Jack's prayer/Playground_âPieces de clavecin, Book II 6e Ordre Nr.5_Les Barricades Misterieuses Written Francois Couperin (1668-1733) Angela Hewitt 2â28
22) Sunday morning_âJ.S Bach_ Fugue (Toccata and Fugue in D Minor, BWV 565)â Helmut Walcha 5â30
23) Father lights a candle_The Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 1: No. 8 in E flat minor/D sharp minor, BWV 853 [Bach] Jeno JandÃ³ 1â52
24) Father and Son (played by Brad Pitt) 1â31
25) School/Following her home_âHymn 87_ Welcome Happy Morningâ Hanan Townshend (excerpt) 0â48
26) Death in the river_âSymphony No. 1â,Written Gustav Mahler, The Polish National Radio Symphony Orchestra conducted Michael Halasz 1â25
27) Mother in glass coffin_Childhood [Desplat] (heavily remixed, but basically the first 60 seconds) 3â41
28) Father in court_Emergence of Life [Desplat] 1â46
29) Playing with records_âMussorgsky_ Pictures at an Exhibition The Tuileries (Piano Version)â Vladimir Ashkenazy 0â28
30) Dinner table fight_âSchumann_ 1. Allegro affettuoso (Piano Concerto in A Minor, Op. 54)â Martha Argerich, Gewandhausorchester, Leipzig, Riccardo Chailly 1. Allegro affettuoso 1â56
31) Mother cries/Reading by flashlight/Clown of Creation_âFuneral Canticleâ Written John Tavener and Mother Thekla, George Mosley, Paul Goodwin, and The Academy of Ancient Music,Klangschalen 2 [Weise] 1â36
32) When the cat's away…_ âPieces de clavecin, Book II 6e Ordre Nr.5_Les Barricades Misterieuses Written Francois Couperin Hanan Townshend 2â33
33) Cap gun_âAfter The Rain_ Antiphonâ Written Barry Guy Richard Hickox and The City of London Sinfonia,Good & Evil [Desplat] 4â27
34) Running with the nightgown_âAfter The Rain_ Antiphonâ Written Barry Guy Richard Hickox and The City of London Sinfonia [Guy] 3â16
35) "Don't look at me"_Morning Prayers [Kancheli] 2â50
36) Ruined painting/Father returns_âHarold in Italyâ Written Hector Berlioz The San Diego Symphony Orchestra conducted Yoav Talmi 2â43
37) "Father… why was he born?"_ âPiano Sonata No.16 in C Major K. 545â Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart ,Jim Lynch II. Andante** 2â24
38) In the ruined house_Lacrimosa 2 [Townshend, Zbigniew Preisner] 1â02
39) RL shows Jack grace_Clouds [Desplat] 2â59
40) Father's choice_âSiciliana Da Antiche Danze Ed Arie Suite IIIâ Written Ottorino Respighi Hanan Townshend 2â35
41) Goodbye Waco_âBerlioz 7. Domine Jesu Christe (Requiem, Op. 5 (Grande Messe des Morts))â Wandsworth School Boys Choir, London Symphony Chorus, London Symphony Orchestra, Sir Colin Davis 3â03
42) End of the earth/Eternity_âBerlioz 10. Agnus Dei (Requiem, Op. 5 (Grande Messe des Morts))â Wandsworth School Boys Choir, London Symphony Chorus, London Symphony Orchestra, Sir Colin Davis 9â41
43) Closing Credits_âHymn 87_Welcome Happy Morningâ Hanan Townshend 2â41
44) Closing Credits – Guitar Tune 2â01
45) Closing Credits – Fortunatas (Welcome, happy morning) 1â27
Where can i find "faunophonia balkamica" ? do you know any place where i can download or just listen to it?
Thanks for bring us the most complete list of the music in the movie!
I am from Monterrey, Mexico, my english is not good, but i want to do my best.
he tree of Life is for me one of the best movies ever.
Meditation with exrtrordinaire images, music and texts of the bible. The book of Job.
I hope we can have a full list of music. The 37 list is not complete. But it is the best list until now. It lacks, for instance the prelude nr 5 by Sor in b minor.
Amazon has a list in the comments of the sound track. But it is not complete.
I am waiting for a really complete list of classical music included in the film.
Please help. David.
Nevermind, I figured it out (Grande Messe des Morts, Op. 5 (Requiem): 7. Domine Jesu Christe [Berlioz] (7:45–10:57))
I was finally able to see the film, renting it from iTunes. It made an impression.
I would like to know what the song is toward the end of the movie when the family is driving away from the house. Thanks.
@chris r, the one you want is Lacrimosa from Preisner
Seemed clear that the family was Episcopalian, as is Malick. He was from small town Oklahoma/Texas and went to an Episcopal boarding school in Austin, Texas. Same story with me; St.Stephen’s had an indelible effect, and the effect resonates in the film. But film is a conversation with a viewer, so this is just the perspective of one viewer.
I am in love with all of this.
Does anyone know how I can purchase this hymns and everything? I would love to buy it. It would be awesome if they sold it all together as part of the film, but it’s doubtful. I feel like I would have to get it from the ones who scored it.
Thanks a lot! This is very useful.
Thank you!
There was a guitar piece in the middle of the movie which I cannot locate on this list. Does anyone know who the composer/performer was?
Much appreciated
does anyone know which song is played in the playground scene?
Tree of life, a wonderful picture!
Hellow; do you know what is the music from the scene there are children playing in a park?
It’s from Couperin? I think so but I’m not sure.
Thanks,
Montse
The Brahms piece used in the dinner scene is not the 2nd movement of Symphony No.4, but the 4th movement, from 4:50–6:43.
@kat – Jovanovic’s soundscapes have not been released on CD. From what I understand, they were made for broadcast on the radio. “Sound Testament of Mount Athos” can be found on Spotify.
@Leon Kelly – The list posted above is in order that the pieces are used in the film, so the opening piece is Funeral Canticle (the section from 2:20–7:29).
@ ll – That is “Pièces de clavecin, Book II 6e Ordre N°5:
Les Barricades Mistérieuses”, but played by Hanan Townshend.
Those interested in Arsenije Jovanovic’s compositions contact
ceciboloca@hotmail.com and your email will be forwaded to him.
anyone know what it is they’re playing in the scene where Brad Pitt is playing the piano, then the boy plays it on guitar? i thought that was nice….
whats the opening song to tree of life ?
Does anyone know where to find Arsenije Jovanovic’s music? I can’t find any of the pieces from the film in disc or digital form….
Thanks for any help!
Regarding this whole song/music argument, I don’t know what’s worse: nitpickers, or a blogger who is too arrogant to admit he made a mistake.
Saw the film which spurred much discussion as well as trying to identify the composers from which the music was drawn. Thanks for the help.
Thank you so very much!
This is a gift for which I shall always be grateful to you -not having the opportunity to see the film, I think it’s to come to north central Wisconsin- but not as yet.
Last evening I was listening to Jean Feraca’s Here On Earth: Radio Without Borders program on Wisconsin Public Radio. Ms. Feraca interviewed David Sterritt, film scholar and critic, Chairman of the National Society of Film Critics, and former film professor at Columbia University and Barbara Newman, Professor of English, Religion, and Classics at Northwestern University , on the Terrence Malick Tree of Life film. There were references to the music in the film’s score. And I listened to some of this extraordinary music! The Lacrimosa of Zbigniew Preisner is soul touching.
The film -no doubt, as it is contrasted to ‘2001″ for its powerful connections- will become a studied classic. The music -as well.
Thank you.
J. Ingrid Lesley
Sandinavia, Wisconsin
You might also want to include “Funeral March” by Patrick Cassidy, which is featured as background to one of the trailers but maybe not present in the film (I can’t remember, but I guess it wasn’t because it’s not on this list). It’s sooooo gorgeous and I urge anyone to go listen to it in full.
Thank you for this list! I waited patiently for the music credits, then they zoomed by in tiny print.
A couple of Malick’s choices were kind of banal, but most were wonderful – the Couperin on piano were especially haunting.
Really appreciate your sharing this!
Great, great songs!
Thank you!
The post a few down below blew my mind: “You SING songs!” Brilliant! That is the most insightful comment I’ve read in a while.
In that case, yes, most of this music can not be called “songs”.
No mention of the contribution from Geir Jenssen(aka Biosphere)……..
I’d like to to add my voice to what’s been pointed out already–a “song” is a specific musical form. None of these pieces is in that form. It’s not pedantry; it makes a difference.
I believe the affecting simply music played on piano over the closing credits is the hymn tune “Fortunatas,” which in the Episcopal hymnbook is set to a text that begins “‘Welcome, happy morning!’ age to age shall say: / hell today is vanquished…” It’s often sung at Easter. That text seems fitting for (what I see as) the redemptive end of the film, and contrasts with the heavy stuff in much of the rest of the movie. see http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xuXAbDtGkmM
I couldn’t say for sure, but I think the family is Episcopalian. The church scenes sort of have that look. (I speak from my own experience.) It would fit with the upward-strivingness of the father.
Absolutely what I was looking for, a million thanks.
thank you! the first thing I did when I got home after seeing the movie was look for this music online. good job.
Hello guys, i’m dying to find out, what’s the music played after the ‘god lives there’ line. Its just stunning!
They’re not songs, guys.
Great stuff, but does anyone know the name of the music/composer of the music that opens the film, during the “nature & grace” narration? I can’t get it out of my head. If it’s on this list, I couldn’t find it. Suggestions, anyone?
I wanted to thank you for this real work.
Regards
Guillaume
Can anyone tell me what is the piano piece played near the end of the credits of ‘the tree of life’?
@Edward: Thanks very much. I couldn’t find it either, and wasn’t sure if the songs were in order of appearance in the film. I’ll keep looking.
@brian, the last song in this list is “Ma Maison” and these lists are generally in the order they appear in the movie, but i can’t seem to find a copy of it online so i can’t compare it with the piece which we heard in the credits.
Could someone please tell me the music that plays over the closing credits? I can’t seem to identity it.
Thanks very much!
Those are not songs. That’s rather embarrassing. Do people really not get it? You SING SONGS.
And no, it is NOT fine for the folks at large because you just perpetuate the misuse of English.
So that you better understand the dissonance when using the word “song” to describe music without any vocals, why don’t we just call The Tree of LIfe, or Dark Knight, or Braveheart “plays” instead of “films” or “movies”?
We can’t thank you enough for taking the time to post all this lovely music. What a miracle to see the movie one night and be able to listen to the beautiful music from it the next night.
We really appreciate it.
Thank you from the inquisitive — not cranky p(ed)ants — among us for this resource.
– Lou
It’s Fernando Sor’s etude in Bm, op. 35 no. 22.
Wonderful piece
What about the guitar piece of the film credits?
Thank you *so* much for this! I was desperate to identify Angela Hewitt’s piano arrangement of the Couperin. The music credits in the film were way too dense and went by way too quickly for me to get anything out of those. I had never heard anyone’s version of this piece before seeing the movie tonight, and am completely enchanted. I just bought it on iTunes. Thanks again!
Just for completeness the list should include Edvard Grieg’s Incidental Music for Peer Gynt, In the Hall of The Mountain King.
Again, all I can say is “How cliche, rip the shirt why don’t you.”
I’m not certain the excerpt provided for Mahler Symphony 1 is the one that was actually done for the movie; however the snippet of that great work that was chosen was so short, and I have not heard the Mahler in so long, I can’t say for certain exactly where the snippet was yanked out of .
As you can tell I have a great deal of hostility towards one artist taking another’s works and making a collage out of them. The attempt at greatness by association is to say the very least an insincere effort at exactly what I can’t say. . . I’m at a loss for words.
Let this be the last time ever that someone talks over or projects a graphic images over great works of music. Those artists deserve to be heard on their own and it is an insult to them to drape one’s own solipsist mewlings over and around those other works. Malick himself wanted to be a composer (autobiographical tidbits-another sign of extreme egotism) and maybe he should have done all the music or some of it through a collaborative score with Desplat. That would have least had artistic integrity of a sincere work. As it is the film is a vacuous collection of musings that lead us . . .I’m not sure where.
The music featuring the soprano (used during the creation of the Universe sequence) was Lacrimosa 2 by Zbigniew Preisner. It is from the CD Requiem For My Friend, which Preisner composed following the death of film director Krzysztof Kieslowski. It appears this site does not yet have an .mp3 of it.
Thanks for putting together this list. Do you know which piece was played during the scenes showing the various deep space objects, such as the Horsehead nubula? I have played all these tracks and can’t seem to find it. It featured a woman and was a strident, piercing piece.
Thank you so much for putting this list together….
The film’s score was the type of haunting and evocative music I’d love to have in my collection. I waited for the music credits at the Coolidge Corner Theater this evening, only to find a daunting list of all of these pieces scrolling far too quickly to do me any good. I’m so grateful to have found this listing. Thank you so much.
Wasn’t Bach’s BWV 853 (memorable in “Wild Strawberries”) also in the film briefly?
Thank you so much for posting this list :)
Hey All!
I made a downloadable playlist of my favorite tracks / main themes from the movie! You can download it here:
http://flightoftherobin.tumblr.com/post/6081374075/musical-selections-from-the-tree-of-life-track
Hope you all enjoy it! The link will be active for 90 days.
Warmest wishes fellow TOL fans!
~ Christopher Robin.
It’s quite amazing, He only used classical pieces to open DOHeaven and TTRLine, so they in effect had much fuller original scores.
I’ve made a Spotify Playlist with what I Found:
http://tinyurl.com/3oj4ee8
love and respect to the guy who made this
i’ve been looking for this list in the last 4 days
the genuine perfection of this movie changed my week… and not only that
the pieces of Jovanovic are very interresting but we can’t find them … :(
Boom! I was looking for this earlier this morning and here it is, thanks dude!
Nice work, guys. Reminds me of old-school Playlist articles! Cheers for the research on these. Gives a nice overview of the soundtrack.
No, but 37 classical pieces or compositions is a shitty headline and this is fine for the folks at large.
Hate to be picky but they’re not really “songs” are they?
mp3 playlist, please!
thanks for this, gentlemen.
Thanks for this list, but the Smetana composition you have linked there is the wrong one.
“We’ve gotten our hands on a list of all the music that’s utilized in the film (the score is its own thing though)”
I disagree, read that:
