Music List: All 37 Songs Featured In Terrence Malick's 'The Tree Of Life'



Alright, by popular demand (not really), we have yet another post on this tiny, little picture by Terrence Malick called “The Tree Of Life” you may have heard about. We’ve gotten our hands on a list of all the music that’s utilized in the film (the score is its own thing though).

Perhaps the most memorable music from this list will be “Siciliana Da Antiche Danze Ed Arie Suite III” by Ottorino Respighi and “My Country –Vltava (The Moldau)” by composer Bedrich Smetana both of which are featured in the original “Tree Of Life” trailers. Mostly meditative choral pieces, requiems, slowly growing classical or opera pieces and occasionally something more trance-inducing and ambient, the music isn’t something you’re likely going to rock on your iPod (ok, maybe some tracks before bed), but if you want a quick peek window into the mood, tone and timbre of Malick’s latest picture, the music below will definitely guide you there. Perhaps one of the more interesting uses of music is Arsenije Jovanovic, a Serbian radio-art composer who weaves voices, instruments, field recordings and manipulated sound into his natural environment compositions.

Yes, this music is, in a sense, spoiler-ish if you want to go into Malick’s temple unfeathered and with a puuuure experience (don’t forget to splash yourself with holy water and kiss the feet of the Malick statue, yo), but if you want to get a quick taste of the angelic, heavenly and gorgeously divine music in the film that’s not the original score composed by Alexandre Desplat, the list of music in the film, and some accompanying youtube clips when available, are on the next page.

“Funeral Canticle”

Written by John Tavener and Mother Thekla

Performed by George Mosley, Paul Goodwin

and the Academy of Ancient Music



“Cosmic Beam Take 5”

Written and Performed by Francesco Lupica

“Symphony No. 1”

Written by Gustav Mahler

Performed by the Polish National Radio Symphony Orchestra conducted by Michael Halász



“Morning Prayers”

Written by Giya Kancheli



“Faunophonia Balkanica”

Written, Performed and Produced by Arsenije Jovanovic

“Wind Pipes”

Written and Performed by Michael Baird

“Approaching”

Written, Performed and Produced by Arsenije Jovanovic

“Ta Há 1”

Written and Performed by Klaus Wiese

“Snapshot from the Island”

Written and Performed by Tibor Szemzo



“Lacrimosa 2”

Composed by Zbigniew Preisner

Performed by Elzbieta Towarnicka (soprano) and the Sinfonia Varsovia

and the Varsov Chamber Choir, conducted by Jacek Kaspszyk

“Troops Advance in Grass”

Written and Performed by Francesco Lupica and Lee Scott

“Ascending and Descending”

Written by David Hykes

Performed by David Hykes and The Harmonic Choir

“Resurrection in Hades”

Written by John Tavener and Mother Thekla

Performed by Joseph Jennings and the Chanticleer Choir and Chorus



“Berlioz: 7. Domine Jesu Christe [Requiem Op. 5 (Grande Messe des Morts)]”

Performed by Wandsworth School Boys Choir, London Symphony Chorus, London Symphony

Orchestra, Sir Colin Davis



“Siciliana Da Antiche Danze Ed Arie Suite III”

Written by Ottorino Respighi

Performed by the National Symphony Orchestra of Ireland Conducted by Rico Saccani



“Hymn to Dionysus”

Composed by Gustav Holst

Performed by The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus



“My Country –Vltava (The Moldau)”

Composed by Bedrich Smetana

Performed by Vaclav Smetacek and

The Czech Philharmonic Orchestra



“Brahms: 2. Andante moderato [Symphony No. 4 in E minor, Op. 98]”

Performed by Berliner Philharmoniker, Herbert von Karajan



“Symphony No. 3”

Written by Henryk Górecki

Performed by the Polish National Radio Symphony Orchestra conducted by Antoni Wit



“Pièces de clavecin, Book II 6e Ordre N°5:

Les Barricades Mistérieuses

Written by Francois Couperin (1668-1733)

Performed by Angela Hewitt



“J.S Bach: Fugue [Toccata and Fugue in D Minor, BWV 565]”

Performed by Helmut Walcha



“The Well-Tempered Clavier”

Written by Johann Sebastian Bach

Performed by Jeno Jandó



“Pièces de clavecin, Book II 6e Ordre N°5:

Les Barricades Mistérieuses

Written by Francois Couperin

Performed by Hanan Townshend

“Hymn 87: Welcome Happy Morning”

Performed by Hanan Townshend

“Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition – Promenade – The Tuileries – Bydio (Piano Version)”

Performed by Vladimir Ashkenazy



“Schumann: 1. Allegro affettuoso [Piano Concerto in A Minor, Op. 54]”

Performed by Martha Argerich, Gewandhausorchester, Leipzig, Riccardo Chailly



“Klangschalen 2”

Written and Performed by Klaus Wiese

“Eternal Pulse”

Written and Performed by Hanan Townshend

“After the Rain: Antiphon”

Written by Barry Guy

Performed by Richard Hickox and the City of London Sinfonia

“Harold in Italy”

Written by Hector Berlioz

Performed by the San Diego Symphony Orchestra conducted by Yoav Talmi



“Piano Sonata No.16 in C Major K. 545”

Composed by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Performed by Jim Lynch



“Siciliana Da Antiche Danze Ed Arie Suite III”

Written by Ottorino Respighi

Performed by Hanan Townshend

“Lacrimosa 2”

Written by Zbigniew Preisner

Performed by Hanan Townshend

“Berlioz: 10. Agnus Dei [Requiem, Op. 5 (Grande Messe des Morts)]”

Performed by Wandsworth School Boys Choir, London Symphony Chorus, London Symphony

Orchestra, Sir Colin Davis



“Sound Testament of Mount Athos”

Written, Performed and Produced by Arsenije Jovanovic

“Ma Maison”

Written, Performed and Produced by Arsenije Jovanovic

Courtesy of Arsenije Jovanovic

Since we did all this work, maybe one of you can provide us with an mp3 playlist of all the songs? “The Tree Of Life” hits theaters in limited release on Friday, May 27th.