Russ Parr's "35 & Ticking" Expands To Indianapolis And Los Angeles

I actually figured it had already played in Los Angeles; Indianapolis, didn’t think so; but LA, I thought as much. I never did get to see it, although I planned to. I don’t believe it’s still playing in New York. If you did see it, your thoughts?

Russ Parr’s “35 & Ticking” Expands to LA; Top Pick for the Grand Opening of Rave Motion Pictures 15; Russ Parr’s Romantic Comedy Stars Ensemble Cast With Nicole Ari Parker, Tamala Jones, Kevin Hart, Keith Robinson, Wendy Raquel Robinson, Meagan Good, Mike Epps and Clifton Powell LOS ANGELES – After its star-studded, opening night West Coast premiere at the Pan African Film Festival, “35 & Ticking,” directed by Russ Parr, will open on July 1, 2011 as part of the festivities for the new Rave Motion Pictures 15 — formerly the AMC Magic Johnson Crenshaw 15 — at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza. The movie expands to Los Angeles and Indianapolis after generating more than $67,000 in box office grosses since its May 20, 2011 release in Atlanta, DC and Baltimore in limited release.