Russ Parr’s “35 & Ticking” Expands To Indianapolis And Los Angeles

I actually figured it had already played in Los Angeles; Indianapolis, didn’t think so; but LA, I thought as much. I never did get to see it, although I planned to. I don’t believe it’s still playing in New York. If you did see it, your thoughts?
Russ Parr’s “35 & Ticking” Expands to LA; Top Pick for the Grand Opening of Rave Motion Pictures 15; Russ Parr’s Romantic Comedy Stars Ensemble Cast With Nicole Ari Parker, Tamala Jones, Kevin Hart, Keith Robinson, Wendy Raquel Robinson, Meagan Good, Mike Epps and Clifton Powell
LOS ANGELES – After its star-studded, opening night West Coast premiere at the Pan African Film Festival, “35 & Ticking,” directed by Russ Parr, will open on July 1, 2011 as part of the festivities for the new Rave Motion Pictures 15 — formerly the AMC Magic Johnson Crenshaw 15 — at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza. The movie expands to Los Angeles and Indianapolis after generating more than $67,000 in box office grosses since its May 20, 2011 release in Atlanta, DC and Baltimore in limited release.
“35 & Ticking” stars an all-star ensemble cast with Nicole Ari Parker, Tamala Jones, Kevin Hart, Keith Robinson, Wendy Raquel Robinson, Meagan Good, Mike Epps, Clifton Powell, Jill Marie Jones, Kym Whitley, Luenell, Dondre Whitfield, Darius McCrary and Aaron D. Spears. The film centers around the lives of Victoria, Zenobia , Clevon, and Phil — all friends approaching the age of 35 and struggling to build the families they’ve always dreamed of. While Zenobia (Parker, “Soul Food,” “Brown Sugar”) is still looking for a man, Victoria (Jones, “Castle,” “One on One”) is married to a man who doesn’t want children. Clevon (comic Hart, “Not Easily Broken,” “40 Year-Old Virgin”), meanwhile, is too geeky to get a woman, and Phil (Keith Robinson, “Dreamgirls”) is already married with children, but his wife is not very interested in being a mother. All four of them try to rectify their romantic lives and futures while their biological clocks tick away.
Comments
