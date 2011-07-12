Gotham Is Crumbling In 'The Dark Knight Rises' Teaser Poster



While Christopher Nolan won’t be swooping into Comic-Con with anything goodies from “The Dark Knight Rises” fans should be plenty satisfied already. An early peek at Tom Hardy as the villain Bane arrived a while ago and this week will be bringing more than anyone could ask for with the film in the midst of shooting and not to set to open for a year.

The official website is now alive and kicking and brings with it the teaser poster for the film. It’s stark, it features the Batman logo and it looks like Gotham is some rough shape. Of course, the plot is being kept securely under lock and key, but with Bane and Catwoman along for the ride, the film is shaping up to be the biggest one of the franchise yet. Christian Bale, Anne Hathaway, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Marion Cotillard, Juno Temple, Josh Pence, Daniel Sunjata, Diego Klattenhoff, Burn Gorman, Nestor Carbonell, Gary Oldman, Morgan Freeman, Matthew Modine, Tom Conti, Brett Cullen, Chris Ellis, Josh Stewart and a surprise cameo will all play in Nolan’s film that will be utilizing IMAX extensively and feature a score, once again, from Hans Zimmer who is already hinting at what kind of soundtrack we might hear.

A teaser trailer is expected to hit this week online and in front of “Harry Potter & The Deathly Hallows Part 2.” Shooting continues through the summer with the film set to hit on July 20, 2012. Full poster below.