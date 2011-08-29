Britney Spears Is Dead and a Robot Has Replaced Her

And now back to our regularly scheduled programming…
I had the displeasure of watching the VMAs last night (save for Adele, Jay Z+Kayne and to my surprise, Lady Gaga), and above all else: I’m now officially convinced Britney Spears died back in 2005 and was replaced by humourless, god-fearing robot. Her brief time on stage last night when she accepted both her Vanguard award (basically congratulating her on not dying before the age of 29) and some other “competitive award” suggested whatever life used to live in Ms. Spears has now been sucked out by her dad and handlers.
On the other hand, Lady Gaga – who generally annoys me as of late – managed to pull of something quite transgressive and interesting: Doing the entire show in drag (as her male alter ego “Joe”). Heavily criticized today (more so than Spears, somehow) in what I felt reeked of transphobia, Gaga laid her vanity to rest last night and actually did something admirable and uniquely risky. She also gets brownie points for simply interacting with Spears on stage, which I’d imagine is something akin to doing a skit with a piece of bib lettuce.
Comments
i am copused is she alive or is it true she is dead?
Obvious Gaga Stan is obvious…
Britney was a class act, so was Adele. Lady Gaga was an absolute God-awful mess. Beyonce was attention whoring the whole freaking night.
I’m not sure what show you were watching or how delusional you are, but Britney is by far not a robot nor “dead”. She is genuinely happy and at the top of her game right now. Just because she didn’t do a strip tease and a snake didn’t climb out of her vagina to entertain your sorry ass mean that she’s dead and a robot.
Have you seen her new Femme Fatale concert live? No? It would knock your toupee off. So kindly sit down please. Flop journalist for a flop website.
Wow. Didn’t know robots could cry while receiving awards.
PS. Gaga’s stunt was ridiculous. I agree with Ben that it was overacted and childlike. If I were her fans I would be incredibly disappointed that I voted for someone who couldn’t even give a sincere thank you. The VMA’s this year were all a bunch of idiotic self indulgent people trying to out do each other with ridiculous outfits and motives. I mean Nicki looked like a mess, Katy’s block head, Gaga dressed it drag, and Beyonce wearing a fake baby bump. All the while Britney sat back, dressed like a normal person, and almost cried while receiving her award. If being a normal person now makes you a robot, then yes she’s a robot. But she doesn’t have to stoop to levels of wearing ridiculous outfits and fighting like wolves to out do each other.
Yawn…
A Clearly biased review from a Gaga fan…
Gaga’s alter ego was an overacted, absolutely childlike performance… The excessive hand gestures etc…
Whereas Britney maintained an elegance, she is not a robot, she just doesnt need to act like a happy boppy teenager anymore,
She is at a different status, Where she is slowly being respected more and more for her huge catalog of successful work.
It was so very depressed to find out that Britney died, but it was yareally cool when it turns out she is a zombie.