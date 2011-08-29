Britney Spears Is Dead and a Robot Has Replaced Her

And now back to our regularly scheduled programming…

I had the displeasure of watching the VMAs last night (save for Adele, Jay Z+Kayne and to my surprise, Lady Gaga), and above all else: I’m now officially convinced Britney Spears died back in 2005 and was replaced by humourless, god-fearing robot. Her brief time on stage last night when she accepted both her Vanguard award (basically congratulating her on not dying before the age of 29) and some other “competitive award” suggested whatever life used to live in Ms. Spears has now been sucked out by her dad and handlers.

On the other hand, Lady Gaga – who generally annoys me as of late – managed to pull of something quite transgressive and interesting: Doing the entire show in drag (as her male alter ego “Joe”). Heavily criticized today (more so than Spears, somehow) in what I felt reeked of transphobia, Gaga laid her vanity to rest last night and actually did something admirable and uniquely risky. She also gets brownie points for simply interacting with Spears on stage, which I’d imagine is something akin to doing a skit with a piece of bib lettuce.