Watch Trailer For Biopic Documentary "The (R)evolution of Immortal Technique"

Making it’s world premiere at the 6th annual Harlem International Film Festival (September 7-11, 2011) is the biopic documentary The (R)evolution of Immortal Technique.

The film follows the journey of underground Afro-Peruvian and political rapper Immortal Technique as he travels from various locations examining his life both on and off stage. Notable figures appearing in the project include Cornell West, Woody Harrelson, Chuck D, Ice T, KRS-One and more.

The IMDb description states…”Immortal Technique emerged from prison a changed man. As his inner journey continues he travels the world promoting a revolution of consciousness through hip-hop. His path from a troubled youth to a fearless revolutionary is an inspirational must-see.”

Directed by Cary Stuart, it screens Sept. 7th at the Schomburg Center in Harlem, NYC. A Q&A with the director and rapper will follow.

For more info, please go HERE. Below is the trailer.