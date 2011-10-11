An African American Remake Of "Steel Magnolias" In The Works For Lifetime TV

According to Deadline, a remake of the 1989 tear jerker drama set in Louisiana, Steel Magnolias, is in the planning stages, with the casting of all African American actors to begin really soon. If you recall, Steel Magnolias starred Sally Field, Dolly Parton, Shirley MacLaine, Darryl Hannah, Olympia Dukakis, and Julia Roberts. The Lifetime original film, set to be directed by Kenny Leon (ABC‘s A Raisin in The Sun, Broadways’ Fences and The Mountaintop), will be adapted from the 1989 film screenplay by Sally Robinson, and will be produced by Craig Zadan, Neil Meron and Sony Pictures TV.

Other productions that have been remade with all black cast include the musical The Wiz, based on L. Frank Baum’s The Wonderful Wizard Of Oz, and the Debbie Allen-directed Broadway production of Tennessee Williams’ Cat On A Hot Tin Roof.

I’m not sure how I feel about this; I’m over remakes. However, I love the idea of the all black cast; although, it’s too bad it seems like a faithful adaptation. I’m curious about who they will cast for the roles. Since I’m sure most of you have seen the original film, and are familiar with the story; who would you like to see in the roles?