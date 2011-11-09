Brett Ratner Says He's Remaking 'The Last American Virgin'

You’re not going to have Brett Ratner to kick around anymore. At least not for the next little while. After a disastrous press tour for “Tower Heist” which found the helmer managing to offend as many people as possible, Ratner stepped down from his role as the producer of this year’s Oscar ceremony in order to “learn from this experience.” But he’s also a busy man, and this downtime will allow him to focus on a number of projects he has in the works including a new film with Eddie Murphy and the spy drama “Hunting Eichmann,” but it seems he has another we haven’t heard of before.

During his now infamous interview on “The Howard Stern Show” earlier this week, one of the many things Ratner offhandedly mentioned was this little morsel: “

I’m actually remaking it, the movie ‘The Last American Virgin.’ ”

The 1982 comedy (itself a remake of the Israeli film “Eskimo Limon“) centered around — as you’ve probably guessed by now — a few friends eagerly on a quest to get laid, a subject Ratner is probably more than familiar with. However, the movie is probably best remembered for its ’80s mixtape soundtrack featuring The Police, U2, The Cars, Blondie, The Human League, KC And The Sunshine Band, REO Speedwagon and more. But for Ratner, there is something else that still lingers in his mind from the movie that he says he just watched again recently.

“The girl in that was so beautiful, curly hair, gorgeous eyes, I was twelve years old [and] I think I jerked off to her at least two hundred times,” he told Stern, referring to Diane Franklin, who plays foreign exchange student Karen who gets caught up in a love triangle with two of the boys in the film.

That’s about all the details on this one for now, but of all the movies he has brewing, this is clearly the most Ratner-esque.