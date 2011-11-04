Set Pics Of Ryan Gosling & Rooney Mara Shooting Terrence Malick's 'Lawless'

While it’s not nearly as sexy as the video footage of Terrence Malick in action, directing Christian Bale at the Austin City Limits music festival in September, it’s still something. And given how tightly everything else is kept under lock and key for Terrence Malick‘s films, we’ll take what we can get.

It looks like Malick and his team got on the grounds of the Fun Fun Fest in Austin, Texas which kicked off today, and they brought along Ryan Gosling and Rooney Mara, the recently announced additions to the film now titled “Lawless.” Some photos of their appearance have popped up on the appropriately named Tumblr Ryan Gosling At Fun Fun Fest and what does it reveal? Your guess is as good as ours. Though perhaps Gosling’s all black attire suggests he might be playing a younger version of Bale’s character who also went for the Steve Jobs look. Or not. Who knows. But as was mentioned in the press release announcing Malick’s two new films, this is pre-production work and it’s likely being done for both the director and his actors to get a feel on their characters before shooting starts proper next year.

So keep your eyes peeled Austin-ites, maybe Cate Blanchett is roaming around your town as well. More pics below. Update: Wenn via Coming Soon has a few new shots, we’ve added to this post.