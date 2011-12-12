Alan Turing Biopic 'The Imitation Game' Tops 2011 Black List Of Best Unproduced Scripts

With Christmas sneaking up again, it means a number of things, as far as the movies are concerned. Awards season gearing up, Top 10 lists and year-end coverage piling out, and, as has been the tradition for the last few years, the Black List, the annual collection of the best as-yet-unproduced screenplays that have been making the rounds of development executives, assitants and agents over the last twelve months.

It's become something of a ticket to the fast-track in recent years, with scripts like "Lars and the Real Girl," "Juno" and "The Social Network" numbering among the high-placed scripts; last year's winner, "College Republicans," landed Richard Linklater to direct and Shia LaBoeuf and Paul Dano to star as a result of its number one spot, although it's not yet gone before cameras.

The LA Times just landed this year's, as ever put together by Franklin Leonard, a VP at Overbrook Entertainment, and, as was widely expected, it's been topped by first-timer Graham Moore's "The Imitation Game," the widely-liked biopic of Alan Turing, the mathemetician and computer pioneer who helped to crack codes during World War Two, but found himself ostracized afterwards for his homosexuality. The project's had names like Ron Howard, Leonardo DiCaprio and David Yates circling it since Warner Bros acquired it for a whopping seven figure sum earlier in the year, and many had predicted it would win out on the Black List.

Just behind it, albeit with less than two-thirds of the votes, is "When The Street LIghts Go Out," a dark drama at Imagine Entertainment from Chris Hutton and Eddie O'Keefe, with Evan Susser and Van Robichaux's "Chewie," a behind-the-scenes look at the making of "Star Wars" through the eyes of Peter Mayhew, the man who played Chewbacca. The film doesn't yet have a home, and we wonder if, like 2009 winner, the Jim Henson biopic "The Muppet Man," it'll struggle to find one thanks to rights issues.

Also taking up the top places are Yakuza drama "The Outsider," from Andrew Baldwin, who's been hired to rewrite Nicolas Winding Refn's "Logan's Run," "Father Daughter Time," by Matthew Aldrich, which is set to mark Matt Damon's directorial debut next year, and alternate-history moon landing movie "In The Event of A Moon Disaster" by Mike Jones. Look out below for the full top ten, and check back for updates when the full list is released in the next day or so.

133

THE IMITATION GAME by Graham Moore

The story of British World War II cryptographer Alan Turing who broke several German codes, but in later life was prosecuted for being homosexual, leading to his suicide.

Agent: Creative Artists Agency — J.P. Evans, Jacqueline Sacerio

Manager:The Safran Co. — Tom Drumm

Producers: Ido Ostrowsky, Nora Grossman producing for Warner Bros.

84

WHEN THE STREET LIGHTS GO by Chris Hutton, Eddie O'Keefe

In the early 1980s, a town suffers through the aftermath of a murder of a high school girl and a teacher.

Agency: WME — Simon Faber, Sarah Self

Manager: Tariq Merhab Management — Tariq Merhab

Producers: Imagine Entertainment

59

CHEWIE by Evan Susser, Van Robichaux

A satirical, behind-the-scenes look at the making of "Stars Wars" through the eyes of Peter Mayhew, who played Chewbacca.

Agency: WME — Mike Esola

Manager: Industry Entertainment — Jess Rosenthal

53

THE OUTSIDER by Andrew Baldwin

In post-World War II Japan, an American former prisoner-of-war rises in the yakuza.

Agency: Creative Artists Agency — Jay Baker, John Garvey

Manager: Anonymous Content — Bard Dorros, David Kanter

Producers: Linson Entertainment for Warner Bros.

43

FATHER DAUGHTER TIME: A TALE OF ARMED ROBBERY AND ESKIMO KISSES by Matthew Aldrich

A man goes on a three-state crime spree with an accomplice, his 11-year-old daughter.

Agency: Creative Artists Agency: John Garvey, Stuart Manashil

Manager: Silent R Management: Jewerl Ross

Producers: Pearl Street Productions production for Warner Bros.

33

IN THE EVENT OF A MOON DISASTER by Mike Jones

An alternate telling of the Apollo 11 mission to the moon that examines what might have happened if the astronauts had crash-landed there.

Agency: Creative Artists Agency: David Kopple, JP Evans

Manager: The Gotham Group: Lindsay Williams

Producer: FilmNation

30

MAGGIE by John Scott

As a "walking dead" virus spreads across the country, a farm family helps their eldest daughter come to terms with her infection as she slowly becomes a flesh-eating zombie.

Agency: Creative Artists Agency: Billy Hawkins, Dan Rabinow

Manager: Trevor Kaufman

Producer: Pierre-Ange Le Pogam

30

THE CURRENT WAR by Michael Mitnick

Based on the true story of the race between Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse to develop a practical system of electricity and sell their respective inventions to the country and the world.

Agency: William Morris Endeavor — Simon Faber

Manager: Fourth Floor Productions — Jeff Silver

28

THE END by Aron Eli Coleite

Four people — a veteran broadcaster in London, a 16-year old girl and her boyfriend in Ann Arbor, Mich., and a devoted family man in Shanghai — each try to make peace with their lives before an interstellar event ends the world in six hours.

Agency: Creative Artists Agency — Matt Rosen

Producer: Warner Bros.

27

BEYOND THE PALE by Chad Feehan

Based on William Gay's novel "Twilight," teenage siblings suspect they've been ripped off by the town undertaker, but what they discover is much more sinister.

Agency: Creative Artists Agency — Matt Rosen, Jacqueline Sacerio

Manager: Management 360 — Guymon Casady, Mary Lee

Producers: Feehan's The Fort producing for Vendome Pictures

27

EZEKIEL MOSS by Keith Bunin

A mysterious stranger who possibly has the power to channel the souls of the dead changes the lives of everyone in a small Nebraska town, especially a young widow and her 11-year-old son.

Agency: Creative Artists Agency — Rowena Arguelles

Manager: Kaplan/Perrone — Alex Lerner, Sean Perrone

Producers: A Likely Story and Mandalay Pictures

24

GRACE OF MONACO by Arash Amel

Grace Kelly, age 33 and having given up her acting career to focus on being a full time princess, uses her political maneuvering behind the scenes to save Monaco while French Leader Charles de Gaulle and Monaco’s Prince Rainier III are at odds over the princi¬pality’s standing as a tax haven.

AGENCY: CAA

AGENT: Rich Green, Matt Rosen

FINANCIER: Pierre-Ange Le Pogam

PRODUCER: Pierre-Ange Le Pogam

24

HE’S FUCKIN’ PERFECT by Lauryn Kahn

A social media savvy girl who is pessimistic about love finds the perfect guy and decides to use her internet research skills to turn herself into his perfect match.

AGENCY: WME

AGENT: Cliff Roberts

FINANCIER: Fox 2000

PRODUCER: Gary Sanchez

23

BETHLEHEM by Larry Brenner

A group of people struggling to survive a zombie apocalypse make an alliance with a vampire, trading themselves as food in exchange for protection since zombies don’t eat vampire.

AGENCY: CAA

AGENT: Martin Spencer, Jacqueline Sacerio

MANAGEMENT: Magnet Management

MANAGER: Mitch Solomon

PRODUCER: Roth Films

20

THE THREE MISFORTUNES OF GEPPETTO: by Michael Vukadinovich

A prequel to the story of Pinocchio in which

Geppetto endures a life of misfortune, war, and ad¬venture, all to be with Julia Moon, his true love.

AGENCY: ICM

AGENT: Ava Jamshidi

FINANCIER: Fox

PRODUCER: 21 Laps Entertainment

20

POWELL by Ed Whitworth

Based on the true story of Colin Powell questioning the Bush administration leading up to his United Nations presentation where he made the case for going to war with Iraq.

AGENCY: WME

AGENT: David Karp, Cliff Roberts, Dan Cohan

MANAGEMENT: Circle of Confusion

MANAGER: Ashley Berns

PRODUCER: Spirit Dance Entertainment

19

THE KNOLL: by Christopher Cantwell, Christopher Rogers

A rookie cop and his potential flame witness JFK gunned down from the grassy knoll on November 22, 1963. Within hours, they’re on the run from the murderers who desperately need them silenced.

AGENCY: ICM

AGENT: Aaron Hart

MANAGEMENT: Management 360

MANAGER: Jennifer Graham, Chris Huvane

PRODUCER: Management 360

17

HOW TO DISAPPEAR COMPLETELY: by Ed Solomon

A child prodigy tries to take control of his life away from his demanding parents.

AGENCY: CAA

AGENT: Jay Baker, Todd Feldman, David O’Connor

FINANCIER: Sony

PRODUCER: Escape Artists

17

DESPERATE HOURS by E Nicholas Mariani

A small town crippled by WWI and the Spanish flu finds itself facing major moral questions and a brutal invading force when a young girl shows up on a rancher’s doorstep covered in blood.

AGENCY: UTA

AGENT: Charles Ferraro, Jenny Maryasis

MANAGEMENT: Circle of Confusion

MANAGER: Britton Rizzio

FINANCIER: GK Films

PRODUCER: Infinitum Nihil

17

A MANY SPLINTERED THING by Chris Shafer, Paul Vicknair

When a charming heartbreaker finally meets a girl he can’t have, he discovers the true meaning of love by living out other people’s love stories and writing his own.

AGENCY: UTA

AGENT: Jon Huddle, Jason Burns, Max Michael

MANAGEMENT: Brillstein Entertainment Partners

MANAGER: Missy Malkin

PRODUCER: Wonderland Sound and Vision

17

FLARSKY by Daniel Sterling

A political journalist courts his old babysitter, who is now the United States secretary of state.

AGENCY: UTA

AGENT: Julien Thuan

PRODUCER: Point Grey Pictures

17

BLOOD MOUNTAIN by Jonathan Stokes

After his team is ambushed and killed in Pakistan, a young army ranger must escort the world’s most wanted terrorist over dangerous terrain in order to bring him to justice. While being hunted by both of their enemies, they must find a way to work together in order to survive.

AGENCY: UTA

AGENT: Ramses Ishak, Michael Sheresky, Geoff Morley

MANAGEMENT: Energy Entertainment

MANAGER: Brooklyn Weaver

17

BASTARDS by Justin Malen

Two brothers, raised to believe their biological father died, find out their mother slept with many powerful and famous men in the 1970s, and the siblings hit the road to find their real father.

AGENCY: Verve

AGENT: Bill Weinstein, Rob Herting

MANAGEMENT: H2F

MANAGER: Chris Fenton

FINANCIER: Paramount

PRODUCER: The Montecito Picture Company

17

CRAZY FOR THE STORM by Will Fetters

The true story of Norman Ollestad’s relationship with his father, who thrust the boy into the world of extreme surfing and competitive downhill skiing at the age of three. But it was that experience that allowed an 11-year old Norman to survive a plane crash amidst a blizzard in the San Gabriel mountains.

AGENCY: WME

AGENT: Elia Infascelli-Smith

MANAGEMENT: 3 Arts Entertainment

MANAGER: Oliver Obst

FINANCIER: Warner Brothers

PRODUCER: Billy Gerber

16

THE SLACKFI PROJECT by Howard Overman

A hapless and broken hearted barista is visited by two bad-ass soldiers from the future who tell him mankind is doomed, and he alone can save them.

AGENCY: UTA

AGENT: Julien Thuan

FINANCIER: Sony

PRODUCER: Matt Tolmach Productions

14

THE MUSEUM OF BROKEN RELATIONSHIPS by Natalie Krinsky

Lucy, a twenty-eight year old junior curator at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC, is sleeping with her boss. When he dumps her she begins a collection of “break up items” and starts a blog which goes viral.

AGENCY: CAA

AGENT: Jessica Matthews

MANAGEMENT: The Gotham Group

MANAGER: Jim Garavente, Jeremy Bell

14

ST VINCENT DE VAN NUYS by Ted Melfi

When a twelve year old boy in need of a babysitter moves in next door to a misanthropic aging retiree whose life mainly consists of gambling, hookers, and drinking, the elder becomes an unlikely mentor to the boy.

AGENCY: UTA

AGENT: Ramses Ishak, Michael Sheresky

MANAGEMENT: Infinity Management International

MANAGER: Jon Karas

FINANCIER: Fox

PRODUCER: Chernin Entertainment, Crescendo Productions

14

DJANGO UNCHAINED by Quentin Tarantino

A freed slave named Django is trained as a bounty hunter by a German dentist named Schultz, and the two men set out to find Django’s enslaved wife.

AGENCY: WME

AGENT: Mike Simpson

FINANCIER: The Weinstein Company, Sony

PRODUCER: Double Feature Films, The Weinstein Company

13

THE ACCOUNTANT by Bill Dubuque

The Treasury Department pursues a brilliant, autistic accountant who doubles as an assassin and “problem-solves” with precision in more ways than one.

AGENCY: Paradigm

AGENT: Trevor Astbury

MANAGEMENT: Zero Gravity Management

MANAGER: Eric Williams

PRODUCER: Silverwood Films

13

SAVING MR. BANKS by Kelly Marcel

The story of how Walt Disney got the rights for Mary Poppins.

AGENCY: WME

AGENT: Phil Raskind, David Karp

PRODUCER: Ruby Films

12

BRIDGES ON THE FORT POINT CHANNEL by Chuck Maclean

An Irish family in the 1970s, dealing with the loss of their father and the busing of black kids into white neighbor-hoods, decides to blow up all the bridges in Boston.

AGENCY: CAA

AGENT: Billy Hawkins

MANAGEMENT: Oasis Media Group

MANAGER: Allison Doyle, Ben Rowe

12

THE BIG STONE GRID by Craig Zahler

A cop is pulled into an underworld organization that brutally murders people to extort money out of others.

AGENCY: UTA

AGENT: Julien Thuan, Emerson Davis

MANAGEMENT: Caliber Media

MANAGER: Dallas Sonnier

FINANCIER: Sony

PRODUCER: Michael De Luca Productions

12

CITIES OF REFUGE by Brandon Willer

A former FBI psychologist is called in to investigate when a young girl goes missing after the apparent murder of her father and brother by two strangers in a small Oklahoma town.

AGENCY: WME

AGENT: Phil D’amecourt, Jeff Gorin

MANAGEMENT: Benderspink

MANAGER: Jake Weiner

PRODUCER: Tower Hill, Benderspink, Charlize Theron

12

GOOD KIDS by Chris McCoy

Four overachieving high school students in Cape Cod reinvent themselves during the summer after graduation.

AGENCY: WME

AGENT: Simon Faber, Jeff Gorin, Sharon Jackson

MANAGEMENT: The Gotham Group

MANAGER: Shawn Simon

PRODUCER: Depth of Field

11

LEAVING PETE by Ali Waller, Morgan Murphy

A recently divorced author is stunned when his ex writes a popular book about their breakup, and he has to keep that fact secret from his new girlfriend, who works for the book’s publisher.

AGENCY: CAA

AGENT: Bill Zotti, Andy Elkins

11

HIDDEN by Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer

An elevated horror-thriller about a family hiding in a bomb shelter after escaping a mysterious outbreak.

AGENCY: Paradigm

AGENT: Chris Smith

MANAGEMENT: MXN

MANAGER: Mason Novick

FINANCIER: Warner Brothers

PRODUCER: Mason Novick, Roy Lee, Lawrence Grey

11

DIRTY GRANDPA by John Phillips

A young groom engaged to a demanding woman is forced to spend the week before his wedding with his half-blind, half-crazy, and wholly horny grandfather. Through this wild journey, his grandfather shows him how to take life by the balls and lead with his heart.

AGENCY: UTA

AGENT: Jon Huddle, Steven Fisher

FINANCIER: Universal

PRODUCER: Josephson Entertainment

11

GRIM NIGHT by Allen Bey, Brandon Bestenheider

A family has to defend themselves from the Grims, strange creatures who attack Earth and kill thousands one night every year.

AGENCY: Verve

AGENT: Bryan Besser

FINANCIER: Universal

PRODUCER: Marc Platt Productions, Unbroken Pictures

10

WATCH ROGER DO HIS THING by Michael Starrbury

A retired hitman gets roped back into his old trade in order to save his friend’s life and quickly finds himself caught in a struggle trying to finish the job, and get his family out of Chicago alive at the same time.

AGENCY: CAA

AGENT: Bill Zotti, Dan Rabinow

MANAGEMENT: Caliber Media

MANAGER: Dallas Sonnier, Julian Rosenberg

PRODUCER: Tripp Vinson, One Race Films

10

THE FLAMINGO THIEF by Mike Lesieur

Grief stricken over his wife leaving him, a man finds solace in an odd activity…swiping figurines of flamingos.

AGENCY: CAA

AGENT: Rich Green, Adam Kanter

MANAGEMENT: Kaplan/Perrone

MANAGER: Sean Perrone

PRODUCER: Kaplan/Perrone, Red Hour

10

TWO NIGHT STAND by Mark Hammer

After an extremely regrettable one night stand, two strangers wake up to find themselves snowed in after sleeping through a blizzard that put all of Manhattan on ice. They’re now trapped together in a tiny apartment, forced to get to know each other way more than any one night stand should.

AGENCY: UTA

AGENT: Carolyn Sivitz

MANAGEMENT: The Safran Company

MANAGER: Tom Drumm

10

SEX TAPE by Kate Angelo

When a married couple make a sex tape to spice up their relationship, it disappears, and they are frantic to get it back.

AGENCY: UTA

AGENT: Jason Burns

FINANCIER: Sony

PRODUCER: Escape Artists

10

THE GUN EATERS by Alex Paraskevas, Jordan Goldberg

Four hardened New York detectives race to apprehend a relentless spree-killer who’s executing victims from Queens to Southampton in the span of a single day.

AGENCY: UTA

AGENT: Rebecca Ewing, Keya Khayatian

MANAGEMENT: Oasis Media Group

MANAGER: Ben Rowe

PRODUCER: Oasis Media Group

10

LITTLE WHITE CORVETTE by Michael Diliberti

A down and out brother and sister go to Miami to sell a duffel bag of cocaine that they found in the trunk of a corvette left them by their dead father.

AGENCY: WME

AGENT: Phil Raskind, Simon Faber

MANAGEMENT: New School Media

MANAGER: Brian Levy

PRODUCER: Scott Aversano Productions

9

JANE GOT A GUN by Brian Duffield

After her outlaw husband returns home shot with eight bullets and barely alive, Jane reluctantly reaches out to an ex-lover who she hasn’t seen in over ten years to help her defend her farm when the time comes that her husband’s gang eventually tracks him down to finish the job.

AGENCY: Gersh

AGENT: Devra Lieb, Bob Hohman, Bayard Maybank

MANAGEMENT: Circle of Confusion

MANAGER: Zach Cox, Noah Rosen

9

THE LAST WITNESS by Stefan Jaworski

An FBI Agent interrogates an amnesiac, sole survivor of a Boston bombing in order to prevent future terrorist attacks.

AGENCY: Paradigm

AGENT: Trevor Astbury, Valarie Phillips, Ida Ziniti

FINANCIER: Fox

PRODUCER: Davis Entertainment

9

MURDERS & ACQUISITIONS by Jonathan Stokes

The world of high-stakes finance collides with that of high-priced hitmen when an ousted CEO decides to hire an assassin to kill the corporate raider who stole his company.

AGENCY: UTA

AGENT: Ramses Ishak, Michael Sheresky, Geoff Morley

MANAGEMENT: Energy Entertainment

MANAGER: Brooklyn Weaver

FINANCIER: Warner Brothers

PRODUCER: KatzSmith Productions

9

FLASHBACK by Will Honley

A former NASA pilot with amnesia — also the first person to travel the speed of light — realizes he has the ability to travel back in time and along the way rediscovers his love for his wife.

AGENCY: Verve

AGENT: Adam Levine

MANAGEMENT: Nuclear Entertainment

MANAGER: Nick Fariabi, Jesse Silver

9

THE LAST DROP by Brandon Murphy, Phil Murphy

A fully functioning alcoholic meets the girl of his dreams and soon discovers that there’s a lot more at stake than love if he doesn’t clean up his act.

AGENCY: WME

AGENT: Rich Cook

MANAGEMENT: Mosaic

MANAGER: Langley Perer

FINANCIER: Mandate Pictures

PRODUCER: Greg Shapiro

9

FRIEND OF BILL by Harper Dill

After a humiliating episode in New York, a young woman returns to her hometown and tries to deal with her alcoholism.

AGENCY: WME

AGENT: Sarah Self, Jeff Gorin, Sharon Jackson

MANAGER: Mike Dill

PRODUCER: Marc Platt Productions, Neda Armian

8

DEAD OF WINTER by Sarah Conradt

A teenage girl heads to a remote cabin in the moun¬tains with her father and new stepmother – an expe¬rience the father hopes will bond the two ladies. But when a mysterious wounded Park Ranger shows up, family bonding will be the least of their concerns.

AGENCY: CAA

AGENT: Jacqueline Sacerio

MANAGEMENT: Hopscotch Pictures

MANAGER: Sukee Chew

FINANCIER: Lionsgate (distrib), Wind Dancer (financing)

PRODUCER: Sherryl Clark, Hopscotch Pictures

8

ON A CLEAR DAY by Ryan Engle

When a powerful and mysterious force invades an American city, a young father must traverse the battle-torn city in an effort to save his wounded wife and rescue their stranded children. In the process, our hero becomes the target of an enemy who will stop at nothing to kill him.

AGENCY: Original Artists

AGENT: Chris Sablan, Matt Leipzig

MANAGEMENT: Mosaic

MANAGER: Michael Lasker, Langley Perer

PRODUCER: Ombra Films

8

HOME BY CHRISTMAS – BOB HOPE IN KOREA by Ben Schwartz

Young Larry Gelbart goes on tour with his idol Bob Hope in the middle of the Korean War and learns the true price of patriotism.

AGENCY: The Nethercott Agency

AGENT: Gayla Nethercott

PRODUCER: Jon Shestack Productions, Pink Slip Productions

8

THE PRETTY ONE by Jenee LaMarque

When a woman’s identical “prettier” twin sister dies, the woman assumes her sister’s identity, moving into her apartment and the big city.

AGENCY: UTA

AGENT: Carolyn Sivitz

MANAGEMENT: Management 360

MANAGER: Mary Lee, Daniel Rappaport

PRODUCER: RCR Pictures, Steven J Berger

8

BAD WORDS by Andrew Dodge

The bastard child of the organizer of the national spelling bee gets his revenge by finding a loophole and attempting to win the bee as an adult, only to find friendship in a young Indian contestant.

AGENCY: UTA

AGENT: Carolyn Sivitz

MANAGEMENT: Fourth Floor Productions

MANAGER: Jeff Silver

FINANCIER: Darko

PRODUCER: MXN

8

JURASSIC PARK by Imran Zaidi

A high school couple and two of their friends ditch school to catch a special preview screening of JURASSIC PARK.

AGENCY: UTA

AGENT: Jason Burns, Jenny Maryasis

MANAGEMENT: Management 360

MANAGER: Darin Friedman

8

GASLIGHT by Ian Fried

Secretly imprisoned in a London insane asylum, the infamous Jack the Ripper helps Scotland Yard investigators solve a series of grisly murders whose victims all share one thing in common: dual puncture wounds to the neck.

AGENCY: WME

AGENT: Dan Cohan, Mike Esola

MANAGEMENT: Prolific

MANAGER: Will Rowbotham

7

SUBJECT ZERO by Dave Cohen

A Frankenstein-like tale of a scientist who develops a powerful new drug that brings his son back to life after he dies in a terrible car accident. Unfortunately, the desperate experiment of a loving father leads to the creation of a flesh-eating zombie epidemic with horrific consequences.

AGENCY: ICM

AGENT: Kathleen Remington, Emile Gladstone

MANAGEMENT: Generate

MANAGER: Jeremy Platt

7

THE HITMAN’S BODYGUARD by Tom O’Connor

The world’s best bodyguard must protect his arch nemesis, the world’s top assassin…so he can testify against a brutal dictator and save his wife.

AGENCY: UTA

AGENT: Charles Ferraro, Barbara Dreyfus, Emerson Davis

MANAGEMENT: Industry Entertainment

MANAGER: Andrew Deane, Jess Rosenthal

PRODUCER: Skydance Productions

7

CRISTO by Ian Shorr

A man is unlawfully sentenced to an infamous prison and escapes, then transforms himself into the mysterious Cristo and systematically destroys the men who manipulated and enslaved him.

AGENCY: UTA

AGENT: Charles Ferraro, Jason Burns

MANAGEMENT: Mosaic

MANAGER: Langley Perer

FINANCIER: Warner Brothers

PRODUCER: Bellevue Productions, Langley Park Pictures

7

UNTITLED HLAVIN HEIST by John Hlavin

An American thief living in Paris is coerced into pulling off a complex heist in order to save his kidnapped wife.

AGENCY: UTA

AGENT: Jason Burns

FINANCIER: DreamWorks

PRODUCER: Film Rites

7

LINE OF SIGHT by F Scott Frazier

After a military coup takes out the executive branch of government, the country’s survival depends on a Navy Seal sniper extraction team getting the Speaker of the House from Washington DC to New York.

AGENCY: WME

AGENT: Dan Cohan, Mike Esola

MANAGEMENT: H2F

MANAGER: Chris Fenton, Chris Cowles

FINANCIER: Warner Brothers

PRODUCER: Silver Pictures

7

PINOCCHIO by Bryan Fuller

A wooden puppet, Pinocchio, dreams of becoming a real boy.

AGENCY: WME

AGENT: Phil D’amecourt

FINANCIER: Warner Brothers

PRODUCER: Dan Jinks Company

7

THE WEDDING by Andrew Goldberg

A group of couples deal with their respective issues as they attend a wedding.

AGENCY: WME

AGENT: Rich Cook

MANAGEMENT: Underground Films and Management

MANAGER: Josh Turner Maguire

FINANCIER: CBS Films

7

77 by David Matthews

Two stories from 1974 are linked together – the unsolved murder of an LAPD officer and the nationally televised shootout in South Central Los Angeles between the Symbionese Liberation Army and the LAPD where 50,000 rounds of gunfire was exchanged. The events will be seen through the eyes of a pair of police partners, one black and one white.

AGENCY: WME

AGENT: Roger Green, Elia Infascelli-Smith

MANAGEMENT: The Schiff Company

MANAGER: Nicole Romano

PRODUCER: Wolf Films

6

GUYS NIGHT by Christopher Baldi

Sick of brunches, bosses, and light beer, four co-workers set out on the mother of all guys nights in an attempt to rediscover their manhood.

AGENCY: CAA

AGENT: Bill Zotti

MANAGEMENT: New Wave

MANAGER: Mike Goldberg, Josh Adler

FINANCIER: Millenium Films

PRODUCER: Jim Valdez, Matt Bass

6

SELF/LESS by Alex Pastor, David Pastor

An extremely wealthy elderly man dying from cancer undergoes a radical medical procedure that transfers his consciousness to the body of a healthy young man but everything may not be as good as it seems when he starts to uncover the mystery of the body’s origins and the secret organization that will kill to keep its secrets.

AGENCY: CAA

AGENT: Stuart Manashil, John Garvey

MANAGEMENT: Kaplan/Perrone

MANAGER: Alex Lerner

FINANCIER: FilmDistrict (distrib), Endgame Entertainment (financing)

PRODUCER: Ram Bergman

6

HYPERDRIVE by Alex Ankeles, Morgan Jurgenson

When a tough cop recruits a geeky sci-fi author to help him track down a mysterious murder witness, they find themselves in the middle of a space opera playing out here on Earth.

AGENCY: CAA/APA

AGENT: Bill Zotti (Ankeles), Ryan Saul (Jurgenson)

MANAGEMENT: Kaplan/Perrone (Ankeles)

MANAGER: Aaron Kaplan (Ankeles), Jonathan Hung (Jurgenson)

FINANCIER: Paramount

PRODUCER: Disruption Entertainment

6

BEFORE I FALL by Maria Maggenti

When a popular teen girl is killed in a car crash, she relives the critical day seven times and makes changes in an attempt to affect the outcome; in the process, she herself changes as she tries to make up for previous heartless, self-absorbed behavior and gains a better understanding of herself and others. As she evolves and makes the connections necessary to save a bullied, depressed girl’s life, she comes to accept her own fate.

AGENCY: Paradigm

AGENT: David Boxerbaum

MANAGEMENT: Madhouse Entertainment

MANAGER: Robyn Meisinger

FINANCIER: Fox 2000

PRODUCER: Jon Shestack Productions

6

BREYTON AVE by J Daniel Shaffer

A group of teens living without adults and under their own social order in a small fenced-in neighborhood are forced to face what they fear is the inevitable physical danger beyond the fence.

AGENCY: Verve

AGENT: Bryan Besser, Rob Herting

MANAGEMENT: Management 360

MANAGER: Mary Lee, Jill McElroy

PRODUCER: Unbroken Films

6

EL FUEGO CALIENTE by Ben Schwartz

A remake of SOAPDISH, a desperate telenovela star dreaming of Hollywood stardom has her life implode, making her real life crazier than the insane show she made famous.

AGENCY: WME

AGENT: Rich Cook

MANAGEMENT: Tom Sawyer Entertainment

MANAGER: Jesse Hara, Rachel Miller

FINANCIER: Paramount

PRODUCER: Reiner-Greisman

6

THE DUFF by Josh Cagan

Adapted from Kody Keplinger’s novel THE DUFF, the travails of a seventeen year old girl who believes she is the “designated ugly fat friend.”

AGENCY: WME

AGENT: Rich Cook

MANAGEMENT: H2F

MANAGER: Chris Fenton

PRODUCER: Wonderland Sound and Vision

6

UNTITLED ARIZONA PROJECT by Luke Del Tredici

A satirically dark comedy about a homicidal foreclosure victim kidnapping a real estate agent and planning to kill her in the housing development where she finagled money from customers like him.

AGENCY: WME

AGENT: Roger Green

MANAGEMENT: Mosaic

MANAGER: Christie Smith

PRODUCER: Rough House Pictures