Sophia Stewart: “The Matrix” Lawsuit – Conspiracy Or Hoax?

The story goes that in 1986 African-American female writer Sophia Stewart submitted a manuscript titled, THE THIRD EYE, to a science fiction comic book contest that was sponsored by the Wachowski Brothers from an ad that was placed in a national magazine. She never heard from them and her manuscript was never returned. Years later, in 1999, when the first MATRIX film was released Stewart recognized that her work had been appropriated by the Wachowski Brothers and she filed a lawsuit for copyright infringement in 2003 against them, Warner Bros., Joel Silver, Village Roadshow Entertainment, James Cameron, Gale Ann Hurd and THE TERMINATOR franchise. Now every three or four years after she had filed the lawsuit contradictory stories are circulated on the internet about her either having won the lawsuit (in 2004) or that the lawsuit had been dismissed (in 2005). And just as recently as December 10th 2011, other websites including www.brandnewz.com have announced that Miss. Stewart has won a multi-billion dollar settlement for copyright infringement against the MATRIX franchise and THE TERMINATOR franchise. She allegedly won her lawsuit based on the fact that,”according to court documentation, an FBI investigation discovered that more than thirty minutes had been edited from the original [Matrix] film, in an attempt to avoid penalties for copyright infringement.” (1)
This should be breaking news around the world, but mainstream media outlets will not report on this story and Miss. Stewart gives a fascinating account as to why. She says that,”The reason you have not seen any of this in the media is because Warner Bros. parent company is AOL-Time Warner… this giant owns 95 percent of the media… let me give you a clue as to what they own in the media business… New York Times papers/magazines, LA Times papers/magazines, People magazine, CNN News, Extra, Celebrity Justice, Entertainment Tonight, HBO, New Line Cinema, Dreamworks, Newsweek, Village Roadshow, and many, many more! They are not going to report on themselves. They have been suppressing my case for years.” (2)
Now one of the main strengths of any conspiracy theory is the persuasive power of those that believe in it to discredit the institutions we have to prove or disprove the validity of a theory. Whether it is the discrediting of the Warren Commission (JFK), the CDC (HIV as a racist plot) or the 9/11 Commission, the strength of any conspiracy theory rests upon our inherent distrust of an institution which can then allow the believers to discredit that institution and present their theory as the truth. In Stewart’s case that institution that must be discredited is the media (in the form of the gigantic AOL-Time Warner conglomerate), which is ironically the very institution from whom she is seeking monetary damages. Stewart’s claim that AOL-Time Warner owns 95% percent of the media is patently untrue. We’ve got to leave some room for Viacom, Clear Channel, and the others. Moreover The LA Times, one of the newspapers she claims as part of the suppression of her case, did actually run a story on her and her lawsuit on July 31 2005 called, ”The Billion Dollar Myth,” by Kemp Powers. (3)
But a major source of trouble in believing Stewart’s claim of copyright infringement is found in her very own testimony.
For one thing, each time her story is told, whether in her own words or paraphrased by others the copyright dates for her original manuscript, THE THIRD EYE change from either 1981 or 1983. These copyright discrepancies are significant because she expanded her lawsuit to include THE TERMINATOR franchise where the first film was released in 1984. But nowhere in her tale of infringement does she reveal how Cameron or Hurd got a hold of her original manuscript. Moreover, Cameron and Hurd were already sued by prolific science-fiction writer Harlan Ellison who claimed that THE TERMINATOR drew from material from Ellison’s SOILDER and DEMON WITH A GLASS HAND episodes of the ABC television show, THE OUTER LIMITS (1963-1965). Ellison won his lawsuit despite the objections of James Cameron. I have seen SOLDIER episode of THE OUTER LIMITS and the similarity of the story to THE TERMINATOR is uncanny and supports Ellison’s claim of copyright infringement, but this real verifiable evidence brings us back to Stewart. Why didn’t she sue Cameron and Hurd in 1984 when THE TERMINATOR was first released? The original Terminator was a box office blockbuster when it was released in October of 1984 and I’m sure she would have noticed her material in this film at the time of its release as she did subsequently with the original release of THE MATRIX in 1999.
Another troubling aspect of her story is the mysterious ad that she alleges the Wachowski Brothers placed in a “national magazine” and that she responded to in 1986. As stated in the L.A. Times article by Kemp Powers, ”In 1986 Andy [Wachowski] was 18 and Larry [Wachowski] was a 24 year old college student,” so evidence of their ability and interest to place an ad in a national magazine, as well as, their ability to publish a comic book needs to be revealed. Stewart’s story never tells us what national magazine or the name of the comic book contest so that any real verifiable evidence is left wanting. With no evidence, her allegations of a conspiracy further circumvents any of the institutions that we have to investigate the validity of the conspiracy against her.
But what is it that makes Stewart’s lawsuit and the alleged conspiracy against a Black writer so compelling that every two or three years an announcement circulates throughout the internet that she has won her case? Is it that her claim of theft and financial injustice by a white controlled corporation reaches deep into the African-American psyche which itself holds on to the theft of our ancestors from Africa and the injustice (financial, physical and spiritual) we have suffered within a white controlled nation throughout history? The list of stolen Black copyrights, patents and ideas by whites –those that can be proven and those that can be believed- is as long as your belief in America as a system of oppression against African-Americans. Yet Stewart’s lawsuit and conspiracy returns again and again like a light-skinned relative that everyone whispers could pass for White at a Black family reunion. The answer is like a family secret that grandmother will carry to her grave.
My heart aches for Stewart because in one sense I want her claims to be true. I want her to win her case as a symbol of vindication and justice for all that Hollywood has taken and keeps from us as African-Americans. But to truly believe her conspiracy theory and her lawsuit I have to pretend to be ignorant. I have to pretend to be ignorant of the fact that Cameron and Hurd were already successfully sued by prolific science-fiction writer Harlan Ellison concerning work he had completed in the 1960’s. To believe in Stewart, I have to be ignorant of the fact that alternate reality/computer simulacrum themes had already been pursued in the works of prolific science-fiction author Phillip K. Dick (TOTAL RECALL/BLADE RUNNER/A SCANNER DARKLY) and specifically in the work of science-fiction author Daniel F. Galouye. In fact Galouye’s book, COUNTERFEIT WORLD (SIMULCRON 3) was the basis for the late great German filmmaker Rainer Werner Fassbinder’s rediscovered masterpiece, WORLD ON A WIRE (1973). Fassbinder’s film followed similar themes of a computer controlled alternate reality complete with headgear brain attachments and predated THE MATRIX by 26 years. To believe Stewart, I have to be ignorant of the fact that if you cut footage out of the final theatrical release of your film (before that film is ever seen by the public) that a lawsuit for copyright infringement can be won on the basis of what is left out of a film as opposed to what is actually in the film. And finally, to believe Stewart I have to pretend to be ignorant and that’s just something I’m not willing to do, regardless of how I feel against the white controlled entertainment industry.
But I must confess that all of this has been written to reveal and support one substantial truth; that whether we believe that Sophia Stewart was the victim of a vast Global corporate conspiracy or that she is another victimized genius whose work was stolen and unjustly exploited: the substantial truth is that as African-Americans we have got to make and distribute our own motion pictures. Hollywood was not invented for African-Americans. We not only have to start creating/supporting/and developing our own content, but we must also develop and control the distribution of that content on a global platform. If I were to believe that Sophia Stewart is the genius that she claims, then the greater tragedy is found in the fact that her work could not have been produced by any Black filmmaker between the years of 1981 – 1986. In fact no Black filmmaker today would have the power to produce a visionary science fiction film with a 100 million dollar budget within the severely curtained production/development deals allowed for African-American filmmakers by Hollywood. Not even the golden boy, Tyler Perry, could pull this off or for that matter would want to produce such a picture as narrowed and limited as he is by what he thinks African-Americans want to see. And this is the truth whether Stewart’s lawsuit is a conspiracy or a hoax.
Notes
1) “Black Author wins The Matrix Copyright Infringement Case” Download date 12/10/11 http://www.brandnewz.com/?p=3702
2) Ibid
3) “The Billion Dollar Myth” by Kemp Powers, Download date 12/10/11. http://articles.latimes.com/2005/jul/31/magazine/tm-mothermatrix31
Andre Seewood is the author of SLAVE CINEMA: The Crisis of the African-American in Film. Pick up a copy of the book via Amazon.com HERE.
I’d like to add to the above article’s argument: If Sophia Stewart is that freakin’ creative, why not just write another story? She’s got fame and legions of followers now, just write another book and sit back and collect the $$$s that her blind, unquestioning followers will undoubtedly pay.
To bring up things that weren't around @ that time as proof she couldn'lt have wrote it is idiotic. Then the Bible couldn't have been real all these debunct websites offer everything but links to actual court docs. Blesed are those who have not seen and believe.
Isn't it interesting that this "journalist" never: 1) provides the details of the story "The Third Eye" or 2) explains why the judge DENIED the Motion to Dismiss this case?? Wouldn't those 2 pieces of information be pretty critical to a story like this? I'm guess the "journalist" did not bother to look at either one and instead just wrote an uninformed opinion piece with hackneyed racial ideas.
Why does Ms. Stewart's film have to be produced by an African American? Well the clear implication is that Caucasians can't be trusted. The entire premise is fraught with bigotry. The biggest "Black movie producer" of today makes some if the most degrading, anti-Black films of the past 50 years. Just another thought.
You write this article as though you're also black, and want other blacks to view her claim as dubious or suspect. I find your premises suspect; I barely remember what I had for breakfast, I wrote a paper I was really proud of in college between '89 & 91 and you want me to be specific as to it's date of authorship? I think not. You want her tell us, & you, how someone else got her manuscript? Really?! Pray tell, how did I come to hear about this issue? How'd I come to find your article? Do you know? Should you be even expected to know? See where I'm coming from? As to the 95% comment; she obviously was extemporizing — with a degree of truth, Time-Warner has a large market share, & I'm sure Time-Warner CEO golfs with Viacom CEO, and can ask each other for a mulligan off the course. Further, am I implying my ethnicity as determinant for your belief in my veracity over &/or for hers? The plight of Blacks in America is real and should never, ever, be relegated or compared to, conspiracy theory.
Well she won and I'm thrilled!! Another mark on hollywierd, when will they learn!
THE IGNORANCE must not be spread. When i say "Whites" own hollywood, i do not mean the average "bob, billy, or john" across the street. I say Whites as the Elites, the owners and leaders of the world.If you are not an Elite, do not think just because you are "white skinned,light, or pale skinned" you have the same opportunities. No, you have the same opportunities like everyone else who is not an Elite. And i need you guys to understand that, they dont care about you, they just put up a fake smile, and act like they care. But they only care about their personal goals and ambitions. This is not about white or black anymore, this is about The Wise and The Ignorant. The Wise lead the Ignorant to where ever they believe the ignorant needs to be leaded. When Black people try to own stuff, white people in this country ignorantly try to make it hard for them to do so, but not realizing that by doing so your making harder for the "REAL" people of this planet to have a chance for something. and by real, i mean non robotic. Yes, the Elites are robotic and if not full robotic, meaning they dont care about lives, what you want, and how you want. Whites ignorantly supports the Elites who are mainly looked at as "white" not realizing you are supporting the same people who are enslaving you now, mentaly. Having us, the normal, everyday people fighting against each other for no reason whatsoever. Silly white people who think that because "Whites own Hollywood" you think you own something. No my friend, you are only being used, as a pawn, like in a chess game, they are the kings and queens, the Elites who control everything.This is not about "go back to africa" or "money". This is about keeping our species humane as possible. If u let the Elites have their way, we will end like the robots in the matrix or worse, used as batteries to support the machines. This woman has alot of knowledge and wisdom that you should adhere to. and take notes. The matrix is all around. But do not let it define you.
I love how blacks always say "White owned Hollywood" or "white owne this" or "white owned that". Yeah, it is white owned. Because whites built it, you losers! You think if blacks owned Hollywood they would treat whites any differently than they are treated now? Hell no! Just look at black made movies! They have one white guy of you're lucky and that's usually just to draw white viewers or make fun of the stereotype. Maybe if the black community would get up off their lazy asses an do something instead of whining, they WOULD own something. But, you know what blacks DO own? Africa. And look at it. It's the shithole of the world. But then they want to complain about how we "stole" them from their motherland and brought them over here to be millionaire NBA and NFL stars and rappers. Please go back anytime you want. Because even as slaves picking cotton your life was far better than it was in Africa. Losers.
African Americans claim a lot, if not the world: Matrix and Terminator – written by an African American. Jesus – black. Buddhas was black, too. The architects of the pyramids: black. Who "discovered" America? Blacks. And so on, ad infinitum. Is their self-esteem so low that they have to make up all those lies and propaganda?
The one thing that can't be disputed is that the sequels sucked and didn't provide a logical progression from Matrix I. Moreover, the Wachowski brothers have never replicated the vision and success of the first Matrix.
Sophia Stewart: I have whatâs called a character analysis sheet, that profiles all of my characters and all mostly all the matrix characters have parallels of my people. In my work I had illustrations and logoâs to compare them with also. The FBI investigators used this to establish things. Icon gets blinded and the gold light comes out of his eyes, Neo has the same experience. I can show you the page and all of that in my book. Iconâs human side dies and he is reborn and Neoâs human side dies and he is reborn, Icon comes into spiritual power and Neo comes into spiritual power. I have the old gypsy hag and they have the Oracle they work in the same capacity. In "Third Eye" my character Trafeeny has been renamed Trinity ,Vashtar is renamed Morpheus, Xâsers is Apock (sp) , Un becomes Cypher, Sona is Switch, Treve is Mouse, That is straight theft no real creativity even in their theft. I have the three levels of authority which was 3 guys that could pass their power off to each other – they all become one man that is the three agents. In my book I have The Dome which is a hidden city above the earth they have Zion which is a hidden city below the Earth. I have the Guardians they have the Sentinels.
All I know is I got a copyright in 2007 for my book Deadly Forms the Rise of the Dragon and 2 similar movies came out. .Forbidden kingdom.. and the later Kung-Fu Panda in 2008..
The fact this is being made about race is kind of sickening me, I saw a comment on youtube that read "Whites stealing from blacks as usual." Did this person even read her rough draft? No he probably just jumped on the bandwagon, which in itself is racist if you ask me.
Fact is the very rough draft is pretty vague (You could read anything into it if you wanted) it's basically the book of revelations meets battlefield earth (Plagiarism!). It's about ALIENS mostly has no time travel, no plots to kill a woman before she gives birth to her son in the past, no cyborg assassins. You could find about as much in common with these films with this rough and only thing Ms. Stewart ever wrote as you would in the works of Philip K. Dick or Joe Haldeman. Science fiction is all about ideas that inspire ideas so it's not unknown for more than one person to take the barley similar next step.
Sophia Stewart won a default judgement for her work. Here is official court doc. for the judgement. http://www.mediafire.com/?v9caifaa654cl1t…sidenote* a lot of these major websites are controlled by media corporations so don't be so quick to judge without finding out the facts. They don't want you to know that Hollywood steals idea's from people without giving them credit is a common practice.
James Cameroon Wrote the script for Terminator in 1983, how could he of copied the 1986 script Sophia Stewart sent to the Wachowskis?
I'm neither Black nor White or Jew. You guys for once in your life need to be non-judgmental and send it to your brain JUST PURE UNADULTERATED FACTS. Just watch her Interviews on Youtube before reaching a conclusion.
No one has even come close to explaining what really Matrix is than her. The meaning behind "I will be back" and NEO is explained perfectly by her and it fits the storyline. She also says what Matrix 4 is and it will totally absolutely shock you whats in store for the next movie.
Good lord. The whole of these comments are even better than anything even the great Philip K. Dick could have come up with. The asshole of the internet doth seepeth here…
She's a woman, and a black one. I don't believe she's even able to write her own name.
Got one coming … watch out AGD … theives.
NOLA … just a few little hints.
I believe that something like this could happen, but at the same time I don't think she should get the rights to the matrix even if some ideas were used of hers. Should she be compensated in some way for parts of the story? Sure, but the popularity of the matrix is as much the doing of warner bros and the wachowski direction/writing as it is some of the ideas present from Sophia's books.
Do I think this was a malicious stealing of another person's work? No, I think it was a result of the wachowskis getting inspiration from another work, of which the matrix inspiration from many other works is pretty obvious. The end result is entirely the wachowskis though, every detail put together forms a new whole, every direction decisions made formed the vision we all saw. Heck, the wachowskis even put the out of place oracle in the movies and named her the mother of the matrix and made her an african american female, coincidence? No I think they were obviously showing where they got some of the inspiration, but they probably didn't think it went far enough to not be considered their own.
How many sci fi movies are there? How many deal with the same basic material? How many are as successful as the matrix? The ideas present in the matrix as written by sophia stewart could have easily been put into movie form and due to direction and production become johnny mnemonic quality and never made a cent and would have fizzled out only to be the inspiration for a movie in the future that did it right.
With that said, I hope if it is true that she won the case and owns the rights and is making a matrix 4 she employs the help of some of the creators of the original films or at least keeps the same style of the movies instead of trying to make some indie artsy movie.
if she lost. why did they grant her a copywrite for Matrix 4? Weird.
You're delusional, Seewood, if you don't think Perry could pull it off. All he has to do is team up with The Hughes Brothers as far as cash and concept is concerned. He has his own set for crying out loud. The man is rich. The fact that you would sit there and limit your own people with such negative nonsense is sad.
If you are a Black writer and you are going to Jews….I'm sorry white folks, to get our writings produced, then you deserve to get rob. Use your brain. Use the internet to give your writings life. Self produce your work. Stop trusting people who always have and always will rob you.
I would like to see Sophia Stewart created a YouTube account and do a live video discussing her claims as well warn other writers about the perils of not protecting your work. Two people can have the same idea same time, it's life think about it over 6 billion of us on earth, look at all the people trying to sue JK Rowling claiming she stole there work it happens in the fashion industry and music industry all the time.
"Sophia Stewart was raised in New York City where she received her Bachelors in both Broadcasting and Journalism. Sophia in her youth, was precise and creative. In the ninth grade her academic and creative ability was so far ahead of her age, she completed high school after her freshmen year. Once she completed high school, instead of wasting precious time of her youth, she decided to take the state of New York Board of Regents Test" Research this Woman before you discredit her she's far from stupid and has done more then you think
This is all highly interesting. What else has Sophia written since the eighties? I hope Andre sees this for ALL of the "Matrix" film ideas were stolen not from Sophia as I can see but from the great Val Valerian (psuedonymn) whose extensive and exhaustive books (The Matrix Series) which I know believe are up to 7 editions? and involve compilations of other works contributed by countless authors and researchers reveal the ACTUAL matrix better than any fiction: Val Valerians ongoing Matrix series is NONFICTION! and has explored most areas of history and conspiracy better than you can say David Icke.
Racism Against Sophia Stewart
in the American Court System
âL. Ron Hubbard and the Scientology Church stole my Copyrightsâ
Sophia
Stewart
_________________________________________________
January 29, 2012
The Conspiracy and Cover Up
1986 Ad – The Writer of the Future Contest
Sponsored by L. Ron Hubbard
For Original Works of Science Fiction of Short Story Or Novelette Length
The theft
Prevented from going to trial in both cases- same pattern
Won both cases on default Judgement -both of which have been covered up.
L. Ron Hubbard and the Scientology Church stole my work because Hubbard could never make a dime off of his work. L. Ron wanted to be known as a great Science Fiction Writer.He died in 1986. Harland Ellison, his friend said that Hubbard started the church so that he could be rich.
The Scientology Church was found in 1954 by it's founder L. Ron Hubbard. After Hubbard's death, an attorney by the name of David Miscavige became the leader. Probably one of the reasons why so many lawyers and judges are involved in this Cult and White Collar Crime.
Officers of the Court breaking the law is worse then Blue Collar Cops breaking the law.No one is above the law , all is held accountable.
The most Famous Scientologists is Charles Manson ( who is known for Sharon Tate's murder in the 60s ) not Tom Cruise.
Theft case : FBI Case 194-LV- (New) Corruption of State & Local Officals
Not Civil- Not Copying. The Book and Copyrights : The Third Eye
Website : http://www.truthaboutmatrix.com Documented Evidence
Case Number CV 03-2873 TJH (VBKx) – Thieft- Criminal Copyright Infridgement $300 Million Dollars Case-Treble the Damages Filed April 24, 2003
Terry J. Hatter Jr. U.S. District Judge
Hatter Court Ordered the RICO Case Statement as an amendment to the pleadings on April 28, 2003
The reason Hatter resued himself from the case : " My son is a attorney for one of the defendants. "
Crime : Judge Tampering
Resigned to Judge Margaret M. Morrow June 14, 2004
Case Number CV 03-2873 MMM (VBKx)
The Wachoskis Brothers : The Defandents, Andy and Larry never answered the Amended Complaint – Default Judgment – Immediately- This evidence was hidden and never entered. Years later, Larry had a sex change and is now known as Lana. A second lawsuit can now be filed against him as Lana. Several pieces of evidence that was hidden or never entered was a witness Judy Nulack, all six of the movies ( 3 Matrix & 3 Terminator ) with the Copyrighted Protected Expression- this alone would have given me the relief, FBI Investigated- Report of the Theft and Case numbers, All the validated characters in the movies,
Case Number 2: 07 CV-552CW – $ 150 Million Dollars Case- Malpractice, Fraud Case -Criminal
U.S. Judge Dale Kimble
Resigned to judge Clark Waddoups
and Brooke C. Wells
Ted Mc bride was given instructions to get Judge Kimble off the case. The first fraud on Lubell came from Mc Bride's Office.
Crime: Judge Tampering, Civil Liberties Violations- Due process laws broken, several canceled trials etc., wire, mail, signature, Racism, Racism, Racism
Case is the oldest case in Utah Courts- Judge waddoups called my last trial May 10, 2011. Each of my trials over the 4-5 year period have been canceled several times without any explainations.
The defandants have never made anymore appearances, conferences, etc since August 28, 2007. The case was never defended or worked upon by the four defendants.
I put in motions that were never ruled on concerning Dean Webb. Later I find out that Judge Waddoups let him out of the case before any of my motions of objections were ruled on. Webb is the one who destroyed my RICO and then left the case, but not before he told me before a witness that these defandants, my fomer lawyers and judge Morrow were sent by the Scientology church to fix my case.
Bruce Isaacs said in the news, that I could not prove it, because I did not have the Ad of Access when asked by the media if I was indeed the Writer of the Matrix & Terminator.
I waited years for the right moment and time to put this piece of evidence in the court system. It is all about timing. The perfect time. This information was given to the FBI SLC Agency on June 10, 1999 when the U. S. Attorney General SLC Office agreed to do the Matrix Case-
The investigation was started by Greg Diamond and Elizabeth Ann Steven, which all stopped in 2001 because someone or ones got brought off.
The FBI told me I was the Writer of the Terminator because I never saw the movie in 1984. However, I did see the Matrix March 31st, 1999 and knew it was my work. I called Warner Brother's legal and was immediately offered a settlement. I was also told not to go the FBI.
Over the years I have been offered money by phone. The amount is always $ 5-7 million dollars. The Matrix and Terminator Franchise made over $25 Billion dollars and counting. I am the sole copyright & Trademark owner of this work. I am in the Bankrupcy Court in California for $370 million dollars for Terminator 4 movie
Jonathan Wallace Lubell: Died before he could answer the September 23, 2008 Amended Complaint in Salt Lake City Utah. Born 1925-29. David G. Lubell was his twin brother. Both are deceased. Both had no license to practice law because of their Communist's ties.
They both pleaded the 5th. There were more then eight counts of, wire, mail, and signature fruad entered in the Utah Courts on the behalf of Lubell including four different signatures to give the appearance that he was alive.
from
Sophia Stewart
http://www.wix.com/neercorps/tridenthome#!sneek-peek
Here we go again! White Hollywood attempting to make an African American woman look stupid! I originally first heard this story about 3 years ago, and I'm not surprised by Hollywood's racial stupidity." If you're white You're all right…if this was anybody else the suit would have been on national news!
I have the truth! Sophia Stewart is a scammer. She sells a copy of her work "The Third Eye" on her website http://www.truthaboutmatrix.com which i paid $24.99 to download. Which must be a great extra income for the holidays. The pdf includes copies of her submitted copyrights, letters of submission to movie studios, complaints to various studios and studio responses, a copy of her original work "the third eye"(which totally sucks).
What it boils down to is, her story has themes that resemble mildly those from the Matrix, however far less interesting and clearly biblical revelation/second coming prophecies and even at times Starwars inspired. The only connection to Terminator is nuclear holocaust and the ordered assassination of the rebel leader (john conner/jesus).
As warner bros points out to her, you cant copyright a theme. however she uses the black oppression monologue to sell copies of her shitty story. sorry world but this black person should not be allowed to represent other black people if you want to be represented by truth.
To add a bit of insight to this extremely well-written article, if there is anyone's story that the Wachowski brothers modeled the Matrix after it was Plato's "Allegory of the Cave", written almost 2400 years ago.
Amen my Brother AMEN! Especially your last paragraph. Hollywood was not invented for African-Americans! We have to be the stewards of our own ship…tell our own stories. Thanks for speaking real talk.
It's clearly true. you seriously think that those two rednecks that can barely form a sentence came up with that concept? if so, then how do you explain part 2 and part 3… totally horrible. only part 1 worked because after that they had used up all of her material.
There are ways to protect your work before you share it with anyone. If you enter a contest, mail a registered copy to yourself the day you mail it to the contest. Keep it unopened in a safe deposit box. Copyright it. Period. Ideas cant be copyrighted but the execution of those ideas can. Black people have been ripped off for their talent since existing in this country. Let's put a stop to it, educate and support each other.
Thank you, Mr. Andre Seewood. I agree with you 100%, especially with the refusal to be knowingly ignorant of the facts of the case and just go along with the jubilation. I'm not against jubilation, just more for facts. Every few years, when this "new" story (re)surfaces, I read post after post (or email after email) of friends who accept it as true, and testify to its accuracy without a hint of skepticism. 2.5 billion dollars? No press, whatsoever, except some obscure website? Really, people? Because of a documentary that I am producing, Invisible Universe (www.invisibleuniversedoc.com), I actually reached out to Ms. Stewart years ago, via phone, when I first heard of this story in 2004. I found her to be a woman utterly convinced of her own story, but vague and subject changing when pressed for detail. I left the conversation, even before I did more research, not believing her at all.
someone is trying to take my dream from me right now, i dont know what to do i dont have any money to fight and they do. so i can see where she is coming from when you create something and someone tries to steal it are has taken your creation and claimed as there own. it hurts!
it could have happen who to say not , remember KFC chicken
The most telling thing about all this is that even if she really did write The Third Eye in 1981, that was 30 years ago! What kind of "writer" pens a manuscript dense enough to contain the complexities of BOTH "The Terminator" and "The Matrix" yet never writes or publishes anything else ever again? Not even a Geocities page full of new work in the 90's? Not even a self published book with a table for author signings at Walmart? A real writer writes…all the time…and in this day and age, you can make your work instantly available to the world with a username, password and access to a public library computer's Internet connection.
Black folks believe stories like this because of the history of cultural appropriation of African American work. We want to believe that one day the work black artists will be valued as much as whites who take take the work & present it as their own.
I spoke with Ms Stewart about her story from London in 1999. I and a local production partner were going to fly to her location to do a video interview. In the phone interview, I asked some detailed questions about her case for clarification. It was obvious that the Hip-Hop site that published the court documents at the time decided to use the conspiracy spin in lieu of all the prevailing facts in the case. There was no completed script, there was a copyright for her story "Third Eye" to trace (http://unn13.com/sophia/images/2sophia_stewart_the_third_eye_14.jpg)
It was a compelling story to pursue whatever the truth turned out to be. To get the latest on her case, the 2009 denial of her motions for Judicial Notice here:
http://law.justia.com/cases/federal/district-courts/utah/utdce/2:2007cv00552/62566/75
When I pressed for a date for the interview she kept stalling me after it was clear I was serious and ready to move on the story. I made it clear I had all the court docs and wanted to balance fact against fiction. I wanted to see all her original documents, art work, etc to get the truth out, whatever it might be. We talked about science-fiction on the call, I was surprised at her seeming lack of interest. My points being that sci-fi ideas created and recycled by all writers. It was their transformative use of hose idea that made them not plagiaristic, in my opinion, else Sam Delaney and others 60s sci-fi writers could all sue the pants off Hollywood. I mean did Octavia Butler's Doro from Wildseed get lifted in that Denzil Washington film, Fallen, or what?
CyberPunks were born in Sam Delaney's Babel 17. To me Delaney gave birth to it in Dhalgren.
Then we got stuck playing phonetag. She got more difficult to pin down to meet when we got to SLC, Utah, so we never went. The story of there being a "Mother of the Matrix" was indeed, quite exciting. Hoax? I don't know. Misguided understanding of the law? Most likely. I have been the victim of a IP lawsuit and prevailed. I hate Court and everything to do with it. Some people love it.
The comic art is what I found most compelling. But still there was a lot missing in her story. I wanted her to win. But I like falling for okey-dokes less than I like to see folks win.
This story will re-emerge with every new Internet generation. That is the curse of the interet. Be careful what rumour you start, perpetuate or support. Your Great-Grandchildren will kno you by your internet works!
I believe the unstoppable murderous cyborg (Arnold Schwartzeneggar) theme in Terminator was also influenced by the unstoppable murderous cyborg (Yul Brynner) in Michael Crichton's Westworld. I don't know whether Michael Crichton's estate has a case, but James Cameron is an adamant appreciator of classic science fiction and it does show in his work. I would say the simulated world of the Matrix by the Wachowski brothers also was influenced by the movies Dark City and Johnny Mnemonic which themselves were influenced by Neuromancer by William Gibson. The lists tend to get long and its hard to know where one movie ends and another begins.
I wrote a piece about Stewart and her case for Shadow and Act two years ago. You read it here;
http://www.shadowandact.com/?p=11948
And as I said back then and still say today, her story is crock. She lost the case and she even filed a $150 million dollar lawsuit against her lawyers in 2007 claiming that they were in on this so -called conspiracy. But still it refuses to die. As I said in my piece back then:
"Naturally, the item was jumped on by the black media without checking out the facts, which caused it to keep going even farther. Itâs easy to understand why it would happen. People want to believe so much in the idea of a some sister battling against a Snidely Whiplash (an in-joke reference to baby boomers out there) moustache twirling, evil, corrupt, greedy white power structure, and against all odds, emerging victorious. But thatâs not that case here folks. Sorry to burst your bubble."
Long ago, there existed a phenomenon known to the blessed few as "Black Hollywood". Google it. The mainstream careers of many legends such as Lena Horne and Hartie Mc Daniel started in films produced by thease studios. What happened to these studios, their producers and directors? Their fate, like that of the Freedman'a bank, was secured by an establishment that has a vested interest in the disempowerment of factions they see as a threat.
Sofia Stewart, whether you like her or not has a legitimate claim against AOL/Time-Warner. If for no other reason, her claim is valid because she is another in the long line of persons marginalized by the establishment. No, my argument will not hold up in court. Yes, I am talking "conspiracy" and "morality". There is nothing to be gained by dissing Sofia Stewart. There is no point in questioning her validity. Any doubts cast on her only strengthen her enemies and her enemies are our enemies.
Sophia Stewart's case is bullshit of the highest order. Glad to see this undead hoax/fraud scheme put to rest.
Mr. Seewood, please don't stop posting on this site your writtings are inspirational. Every black filmmaker should be required to read your writings.
@Darkan Most of what's in the Matrix sequels are in the original longer script or in the earlier drafts.
As an example, the high school kid we meet in Reloaded was actually the original protagonist before they made him an office drone. His introduction in The Animatrix is based on the earlier drafts, and it's pretty much how we would have met him if they made that version.
The problem with Reloaded and Revolutions has more to do with two writers who had carte blanche to do what they wanted because they had made the highest grossing rated R film up till that point. The script for The Matrix is one of the tightest ever written and it stands along side scripts like Die Hard, while the sequel scripts have lots of dead weight and feature some clumsy devices and narrative work arounds. The Wachowskis get no more clumsier than in how they tried to give Neo both a new character arc, because his arc was complete at the end of the first film. And in how they try to address that Neo is near invincible in the sequels, making him a protagonist that's never in any real danger, thereby making it hard to put him in any mortal peril. But, their biggest mistake was not being disciplined.
However, sequels run into these issues all the time. Just look at Back to the Future II and III in which they had to give Marty a temper that didn't exist in the first film so he could have an arc that could help bridge the two films. Marty has no arc in the first film, and he doesn't learn anything–there are definitely some 80s Reagan era themes in I, I don't think Bob Gale meant to include, but they are there.
Rewatch the films and you'll realize how incidental and useless the arc is. It's not till they refocus on Marty and Doc's friendship in the third film that they get a script that really works.
In general, most sequels suck because there is either nothing left over from the first film to explore, or the writers just ignore what threads are dangling and go in a different direction. As Andre points out Godfather III is terrible (or at the least not very good), and I would argue it's mostly because it covers the same thematic territory as I and II. What makes film series like James Bond or Sherlock Holmes possible, is that they're static characters, it's much easier to place them into a new template. Sequels following closed ended films really need talented writing to work.
As many films and shows have had elements that don't work, or work on the page but fail in the execution (shows like LOST and ALIAS ran into this quite a bit). I wouldn't read the failure of the sequels as any kind of proof that the story was stolen.
And I hope using breaks worked, otherwise this is going read just as awkwardly as my previous comment.
Why won't this story die? Here's the copy of the judgement dismissing her case and siding with the defendants in 2005. If you get a chance, read it.
http://www.scribd.com/doc/24612052/Sophia-Stewart-v-Andy-Wachowski-et-al-C-D-Calif-2005
And this is the 2009 judgement that effectively ended her appeal to continue her Malpractice Suit against her lawyers, whom she blamed for her lawsuit being dismissed in 2005.
http://reporter.blogs.com/files/gov.uscourts.utd.62566.93.0.pdf
Also, while the inability of a Black filmmaker to launch a franchise like The Matrix is important to highlight, that is not the lesson we should be learning from this. What we should be bemoaning is why someone like Stewart hasn't created any other work in 30 years.
Why is it much easier to default to believing Stewart was ripped off by Hollywood, than it is to first question why Stewart hasn't produced any other work in nearly 30 years?
This is partially my response I've posted elsewhere, exploring that point:
"And yes, I don't think well of writers who don't write and creators who don't create, yet spend valuable time whining. Either you take this craft seriously and write, or you make a mockery of it by not, yet still going around claiming you are a writer.
The Wachowskis and James Cameron have gone on to work on lots of projects after the films Stewart is taking credit for, and they worked on lots of projects in film and comics BEFORE those films. They've created. They've written. What has Stewart created in the last 30 years? Very little and as a result, she has no body of work to show for it.
We in the creative community, especially the Black Creative Community, do ourselves no favors by coddling creators who sit idle, and who put out sub par work. If Stewart really is that talented, we should be pushing her to move on and to add to our culture with new work, not enabling her to continue on like a delusional Ahab, chasing a white whale she will never catch."
With the exception of the last paragraph (a conspiracy theory in itself), I've been saying most of this for years but Andre Seewood has articulated it better than I ever have. People that believe the Sophia Stewart urban legend story are the same people that believe in many other urban legends without the need for "proof" or "evidence."
For the life of me I've never understood why this story keeps popping up every year and black folks are so quick to believe it, but I think you hit the nail on the head when you refer to the theft blacks have suffered under "white control." We want so bad to believe that it's true because it confirms our ideas of "the man" and his conspiracies to suppress our accomplishments. But the evidence just doesn't support it. We live in such a competitive world that a story this juicy would be jumped on and properly vetted by competing news organizations not under Time Warner's control. What a better way to knock a competitor down a peg or two. The argument against that would be that they are all in the conspiracy together, right down to the smaller, independently-owned newspapers like Village Voice which will be hard for me to believe. I'm a cynic but not that cynical.
Now this is real Journalism, no bias, no leaning from one side to the other but facts regardless of how you feel personally.
I don't mean any disrespect to you Darkan, but how many other sequels of great films have been absolutely terrible? If the GODFATHER III has taught us anything, its that too much money can mess up a sequel quicker than anything else. We need real evidence here to support her story.
I believed her story. What put the nail in the coffin was how the other two movies suffered so horribly in regards to story that they never came close to the original. It looked like with films two and three that they were making it up as they went along.
I definitely do not buy that the Terminator ripped her off. There is absolutely no proof, as well as the whole date change thing. When did she write it? 81?83?86? When? Plus like the article says. she randomly decides to go after the terminator how many years after it came out in theaters? Why wait so long?? After thinking her false in that respect it lends doubt to her claims against the matrix, as well as the idea that lots of authors have pursued this. Namely Phillip K Dick, as mentioned.