Project of the Day: Oklahoma Foster Care Dark Comedy 'Wild Blue'

Here's your daily dose of an indie film in progress; at the end of the week, you'll have the chance to vote for your favorite.

In the meantime: Is this a movie you’d want to see? Tell us in the comments.

"Wild Blue"

Tweetable Logline:

After his release from the Oklahoma foster care system, a young man travels across the country with a strange woman he meets by chance.

Elevator Pitch:

Wild Blue, Dark Comedy/Drama…After his release from the Oklahoma foster care system, a young man leaves his small town for the first time on a whim to travel across the country with a strange woman he meets by chance. 'The Vicious Kind' meets 'The Puffy Chair'. Production Team: Writer/Director: Josh Hope

Producers: Caitlin Laingen, Chris Hong & Josh Hope

Director of Photography: Tanner Field

Production Designer: Caitlin Laingen

Editor: Chris Hong

Music: Tony Green

Cast: Devin Archer, Maya Boudreau, Kurt Conroyd About the Production: "We wanted to take on the challenge of making a beautiful movie with a limited budget outside the Hollywood studio system. We relied on our passion for realistic human story telling as a model for 'Wild Blue', and used our past experience making short films to take our filmmaking to the next level and make our first feature film. The finished product has become something more organic and original than we ever could have imagined, and was only been possible by doing it truly independent." — Josh Hope Current Status: Post-production. For more information and to support this film: Filmmaker Website

IndieGoGo Page

Wild Blue teaser from Olive Entertainment on Vimeo.

If you have an in-the-works project and you'd like to be profiled in an upcoming iW Project of the Day column, submit yourself by filling out this form!