Project of the Day: Oklahoma Foster Care Dark Comedy ‘Wild Blue’

"Wild Blue"
Tweetable Logline:
After his release from the Oklahoma foster care system, a young man travels across the country with a strange woman he meets by chance.
Elevator Pitch:
Wild Blue, Dark Comedy/Drama…After his release from the Oklahoma foster care system, a young man leaves his small town for the first time on a whim to travel across the country with a strange woman he meets by chance. 'The Vicious Kind' meets 'The Puffy Chair'.
Production Team:
Writer/Director: Josh Hope
Producers: Caitlin Laingen, Chris Hong & Josh Hope
Director of Photography: Tanner Field
Production Designer: Caitlin Laingen
Editor: Chris Hong
Music: Tony Green
Cast: Devin Archer, Maya Boudreau, Kurt Conroyd
About the Production:
"We wanted to take on the challenge of making a beautiful movie with a limited budget outside the Hollywood studio system. We relied on our passion for realistic human story telling as a model for 'Wild Blue', and used our past experience making short films to take our filmmaking to the next level and make our first feature film. The finished product has become something more organic and original than we ever could have imagined, and was only been possible by doing it truly independent." — Josh Hope
Current Status:
Post-production.
For more information and to support this film:
Wild Blue teaser from Olive Entertainment on Vimeo.
To everyone out there, if this film is produced by Josh Hope you can count on it being worth seeing. I for one, no make that two, my wife and I can't wait till it comes out. Josh has put a lot of work and effort into this project.
Cant wait till we get our copy how much longer? Sooner Stop Laverne
Looking forward to seein it all. Great job Josh
Thats our boy! Josh, you are such a talented man and anyone that watches this teaser will want more. Your dad and I are so proud of you!
I cannot wait to see this film!!
I can't wait to see this!!
Beautiful and alluring teaser, I want to see more!
How do am I able to watch this?