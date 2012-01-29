The Deals of Sundance Film Festival 2012: Who Got What

Here's a list of the more than two dozen films acquired during the 2012 Sundance Film Festival, and who did the buying. All buyers listed in alphabetical order; check out the links for reviews from Indiewire and across our blog network. (Want more analysis? We've got it here.)
ATO (Shadow Dancer)
CBS Films (The Words)
Entertainment One (Wish You Were Here)
Focus Features (For a Good Time Call…)
Fox Searchlight (The Surrogate, Beasts of the Southern Wild)
IFC Films (Simon Killer, Liberal Arts)
IFC Midnight (The Pact)
Indomina (Something From Nothing: The Art of Rap)
LD Distribution (Black Rock)
Lionsgate Films/Roadside Attractions (Arbitrage)
Magnolia Pictures (The Queen of Versailles, 2 Days in New York, Compliance, Nobody Walks)
Magnolia/Magnet (V/H/S)
Millennium (Red Lights)
Participant* (Middle of Nowhere)
Rough House Pictures* (The Comedy)
Sony Pictures Classics (Searching for Sugar Man, Celeste and Jesse Forever)
Sony Pictures Worldwide (Robot and Frank)
Sundance Selects (How to Survive a Plague)
* These are presentation arrangements, but usually presage a theatrical distribution.
TV
HBO (Me @theZoo, Indie Game: The Movie [remake rights])
National Geographic Channel (Chasing Ice)
Comments
