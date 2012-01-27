Watch: Emma Stone, Andrew Samberg & The 1995 Quebec Nordiques In The Trailer For Garry Marshall's 'Martin Luther King Day'

Yeah, it's like shooting ducks in a barrel to make fun of Garry Marshall's preposterous and star-studded holiday themed romcoms "Valentine's Day" and "New Year's Eve," but we have to admit, this is pretty fun and funny.

Though they're only four episodes into the new season, "30 Rock" is already bringing out the big guns with Emma Stone guesting on last night's show and appearing in the episode highlight — the trailer for Garry Marshall's next smash hit film, "Martin Luther King Day." Andrew Samberg (as he likes to be credited) also pops up as does Nick Cannon in a pretty funny little spoof that only nicely weaves in some other stars via movie clips. "Somewhere between black and white…" you can watch the trailer below. [NBC]