Watch Jasmine Guy In Clip & Trailer For Indie Drama “October Baby” (In Theaters March)

Jan 18, 2012 12:10 pm

This title is new to me, even though it's scheduled for limited theatrical release on March 23rd, not-so-long from now.

Jasmine Guy co-stars in this independent drama titled October Baby, which centers on "a beautiful and naive college freshman" who "discovers that her entire life is a lie and sets out on a road trip to discover herself and the answers she craves."

Rachel Hendrix stars as the college freshman in a film directed by Andrew and Jon Erwin.

Jasmine Guy plays a character named "Mary," though it's not clear how involved she in in the overall narrative.

Worth noting, according to Box Office Mojo, the film actually opened in October, playing on as many as 14 screens, but for just 3 weeks. I wonder if that was maybe to qualify it for awards consideration… I dunno. But it will be released (again) in March – so says Yahoo Movies, as well as the production company's website HERE, as well as the film's website HERE.

Watch the Jasmine clip first, and then, underneath, you'll find the film's full trailer:

Comments

Rosalym

This is a story that needs to be told whether you agree with it or not. Pray for the workers that are and were involved with these type of abortion incidents and for the unborn.

Reply
sosgemini

Gotta love that first quote line by the abortion survivor. LOL FAIL!

Reply
Rog in Miami Gardens

That was intense. I'd go see that. The whole issue surrounding abortion has many sides. People need to be more open-minded.

Reply
KeepingItReal

I figured out Jasmine Guy's role in this film. I will not spoil it for everybody!

Reply
ok

propaganda!!!!

Reply
Rae

I was emotional too!! This is a must see!!!

Reply
Mecca

Yawn I saw Whitley for like 3 seconds! Lol

Reply
Vanessa

Umm.. I was totally immersed in that first clip and got kinda emotional. *sigh* Haaah! They took me there. FML.

Reply
donnadara

I'm not interesting in supporting this type of anti-choice propaganda.

Reply
services Chris

great works…….

Reply

