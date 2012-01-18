Watch Jasmine Guy In Clip & Trailer For Indie Drama "October Baby" (In Theaters March)

This title is new to me, even though it's scheduled for limited theatrical release on March 23rd, not-so-long from now.

Jasmine Guy co-stars in this independent drama titled October Baby, which centers on "a beautiful and naive college freshman" who "discovers that her entire life is a lie and sets out on a road trip to discover herself and the answers she craves."

Rachel Hendrix stars as the college freshman in a film directed by Andrew and Jon Erwin.

Jasmine Guy plays a character named "Mary," though it's not clear how involved she in in the overall narrative.

Worth noting, according to Box Office Mojo, the film actually opened in October, playing on as many as 14 screens, but for just 3 weeks. I wonder if that was maybe to qualify it for awards consideration… I dunno. But it will be released (again) in March – so says Yahoo Movies, as well as the production company's website HERE, as well as the film's website HERE.

Watch the Jasmine clip first, and then, underneath, you'll find the film's full trailer: