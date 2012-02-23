Dwayne Johnson In Talks To Play Hercules In Brett Ratner-Directed Epic

This from Variety just moments ago:

Dwayne Johnson is in talks to star in MGM’s “Hercules,” which will be directed by Brett Ratner. Johnson, who currently stars in “Journey 2: The Mysterious Island” and will next be seen in “G.I. Joe: Retaliation,” is currently prepping for his role in Michael Bay’s “Pain and Gain.” More to come..

And so we wait… :)

The beat doesn’t stop for Dwayne Johnson… this would be like the 50th film he’s attached to star in, if an agreement is reached. Dude is on overdrive right now. I guess you get while the getting’s good; and it’s apparently very good for him right now. But damn dude… consider slowing down a bit.

But this is what we’d call no-brainer casting. Of course The Rock is going to play Hercules. It’s not like there are many other relatively young, thick-necked, muscle-bound actors in Hollywood who are also *names* who you’d cast in the role.

Can you smell what The Rock is cooking?

I’ll leave you with this: