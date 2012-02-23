Dwayne Johnson In Talks To Play Hercules In Brett Ratner-Directed Epic

This from Variety just moments ago:
Dwayne Johnson is in talks to star in MGM’s “Hercules,” which will be directed by Brett Ratner. Johnson, who currently stars in “Journey 2: The Mysterious Island” and will next be seen in “G.I. Joe: Retaliation,” is currently prepping for his role in Michael Bay’s “Pain and Gain.” More to come..
And so we wait… :)
The beat doesn’t stop for Dwayne Johnson… this would be like the 50th film he’s attached to star in, if an agreement is reached. Dude is on overdrive right now. I guess you get while the getting’s good; and it’s apparently very good for him right now. But damn dude… consider slowing down a bit.
But this is what we’d call no-brainer casting. Of course The Rock is going to play Hercules. It’s not like there are many other relatively young, thick-necked, muscle-bound actors in Hollywood who are also *names* who you’d cast in the role.
Can you smell what The Rock is cooking?
I’ll leave you with this:
Comments
You got keep rolling in this industry. I tilt my hat to DJ. He is a man on the move. A great man with great visons, choices , and strength to handle anything. Way to go brother!!!
DJ is the TP of mainstream HWD, and the two will star together in an upcoming film (Take my Wife). Only makes sense. LOL
Was a good movie though. Liked his scorpion king too.