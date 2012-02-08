Trailer Watch: Jeremy Renner Takes Over in Tony Gilroy's 'The Bourne Legacy'

I'm looking forward to "The Bourne Legacy" more than most studio sequels that have lost their signature director and star, as the "Bourne" series has. Why? Because even without Paul Greengrass and Matt Damon, this one still has DNA from screenwriter Tony Gilroy, who wrote the first three and now is running the show as writer-director. He's the smart cookie behind "Michael Clayton" and "Duplicity."

And so far Jeremy Renner can do no wrong, from his Oscar-nominated roles in "The Hurt Locker" and "The Town" to smash hit "Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol," in which he held his own in the laughs department with wily Simon Pegg. In "Legacy," Gilroy is placing him in a familiar universe, with returning Albert Finney and Joan Allen, and new foils Rachel Weisz and Edward Norton.