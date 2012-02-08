Trailer Watch: Jeremy Renner Takes Over in Tony Gilroy’s ‘The Bourne Legacy’

I'm looking forward to "The Bourne Legacy" more than most studio sequels that have lost their signature director and star, as the "Bourne" series has. Why? Because even without Paul Greengrass and Matt Damon, this one still has DNA from screenwriter Tony Gilroy, who wrote the first three and now is running the show as writer-director. He's the smart cookie behind "Michael Clayton" and "Duplicity."
And so far Jeremy Renner can do no wrong, from his Oscar-nominated roles in "The Hurt Locker" and "The Town" to smash hit "Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol," in which he held his own in the laughs department with wily Simon Pegg. In "Legacy," Gilroy is placing him in a familiar universe, with returning Albert Finney and Joan Allen, and new foils Rachel Weisz and Edward Norton.
Comments
Hello one my favorite movies of this year! Like Jeremy Renner especially Edward Norton!
i like renner in this. trailer is very good. may be an interesting plot point considering damon is not in the film but the title contains the name of the character he plays (although i guess that could be for convenience sake so the audience knows what going on). also, opens the possibility of renner/damon doing a bourne together down the road (which i suppose has been in the cards since renner signed). that would rock.
i think renner has broader appeal, is more accessible. may be reflected in the box office, though with the declining attendance you won't be able to directly compare legacy with previous installments. still, would not be surprised to see very high demand for this at the theater.
looking forward. something tells me this will be better than any bourne.
I don’t agree, look at that:
http://metro.co.uk/2012/04/20/bourne-legacy-new-trailer-sees-jeremy-renner-take-centre-stage-396254/