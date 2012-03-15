15 Young Adult Fiction Properties That Could Be The Next ‘Twilight’ Or ‘Hunger Games’

Today sees the release of “The Hunger Games,” the much anticipated adaptation of the popular young adult novel series about a future in which children are forced to compete in a fight to the death for the entertainment of the upper class, and to help their district fight off starvation. The books have been bestsellers, and Lionsgate have pegged the film to be their own answer to another hugely popular teen-skewing franchise, the vampire romance “Twilight.” And it looks as if the gamble has paid off, with most prognosticators pegging the film to open well over $100 million in the U.S. this weekend.
But all things come to an end, and while “The Hunger Games” is only just hitting theaters, sequel “Catching Fire” is already set for release in November 2013, with final “Mockingjay” presumably following another eighteen months or so after that. And when you figure in that “Harry Potter” wrapped up its multi-billion dollar run last year, and that “Twilight” will end on its fifth installment this November, it becomes very clear why the studios are desperate to find the next property that could plug the young adult gap. The next year will see several attempts, from hopeful franchise “Snow White And The Huntsman” to zombie romance “Warm Bodies,” and “The Host,” Andrew Niccol‘s adaptation of “Twilight” author Stephenie Meyer‘s book for adults (see the teaser trailer here).
With that in mind, we’ve dug around to find 15 young adult fiction books or series that studios hope might become the next major box office phenomenon. Which have a real chance at becoming massive franchises, and which are already faltering in development hell? Most if not all have been proven successes on the bookshelves, but as everything from “Eragon” to “I Am Number Four” have proven, that won’t necessarily translate to multiplex dollars. So what are the major hopefuls over the next few years?
“Beautiful Creatures“
The Pitch: Two teens in the Deep South are drawn together by a strange connection and supernatural secrets.
The Pros: Like “Hunger Games” helmer Gary Ross, Richard LaGravanese comes as a man with significant acclaim behind him: he’s the Oscar-nominated writer of “The Fisher King” and has “The Ref,” “The Horse Whisperer” and “The Bridges Of Madison County,” among others, to his name. He’s at the helm of this adaptation, and he’s got a pretty mean cast on board: Oscar-nominee Viola Davis, Emma Thompson, Jeremy Irons, Margo Martindale, Emmy Rossum and hugely talented rising stars Jack O’Connell and Alice Englert as the leads. Could this be the thinking teen’s franchise of choice?
The Cons: For one, the logline is hilariously vague, and backers Alcon Entertainment had better find a solid way to sell this to people if they want anyone to turn up. For another, the books are moderately popular, but certainly not the kind of blockbusters as some of these, so it doesn’t have the same built-in audience. LaGravanese’s previous directorial work (“P.S. I Love You” being the most recent) isn’t exactly something to give us a ton of confidence, either.
Status: Filming gets underway very shortly, and release is set for February 1, 2013.
“Blood Red Road“
The Pitch: In a post-apocalyptic wasteland, 18-year-old Saba goes searching for her brother, who’s been kidnapped by the local warlord, who intends to sacrifice him.
The Pros: Every bookseller we talked to in the run up to writing this piece said that the hottest thing in the young adult fiction world right now, post “Hunger Games,” are stories set in a futuristic dystopia, and we’re sure the success of the film will make that follow on for the movies. As such, it was smart of Scott Free to snap up the rights to Moira Young‘s book last year, and even smarter to hire rising writer Jack Thorne to write the script. It seems to be the stuff of high adventure, has a strong female lead, and while it’s unlikely that Ridley Scott will find time to make the thing, as was once mooted, it seems to be a measure of the material.
The Cons: That’s what we’re assuming, anyway, as on paper there doesn’t seem to be much to distinguish it from other post-apocalptic tales. It seems to be quite tough material too, without the romance aspect that helps to widen the demographic reach, and without a high concept for the easy sell. It’s certainly one of the more intriguing projects on this list, but not the one we’d bank on being massive.
Status: In development
“Delirium“
The Pitch: In the future, love has been recategorized as a disease, and everyone goes through surgery at 18 to remove the possibility. However, just before she goes under the knife, young Lena falls for a boy who helps her escape the city.
The Pros: One of the most talked-about young adult novels of the last few years, the book, by Lauren Oliver, has an irresistible high concept that could win over young girls, combined with a dystopian setting that could capitalize on “Hunger Games” mania, and enough suspense to win over those afraid of a soppy romance. Plus, it’s the first of a trilogy, with “Pandemonium” following last month, and “Requiem” in February 2013.
The Cons: Fox 2000 have had the rights since the book was published in 2011, but don’t appear to have done much with it; as far as we know, no writer or director is attached to the project. Furthermore, last year’s “In Time” proved that this kind of high wire concept can be a tricky sell, and the books aren’t yet household names, although that may change in the next year or two.
Status: In development
“Ender’s Game“
The Pitch: In a future where Earth is at war with an alien race known as the Formics, a group of children, including the titular Ender, are sent into orbit to train to be soldiers of the future.
The Pros: Orson Scott Card‘s “Ender’s Game” is one of the most beloved science fiction novels around, and Summit are hoping to do for hard sci-fi what they did for vampires with “Twilight,” with this long-in-the-works adaptation, directed by “Wolverine” helmer Gavin Hood, and produced by “Star Trek” supremos Alex Kurtzman and Bob Orci. And they’ve got an impressive cast on board, with “Hugo” star Asa Butterfield and “Little Miss Sunshine” star Abigail Breslin leading the younger lot, and Harrison Ford, Ben Kingsley and Viola Davis among the adults. With “Prometheus” on the horizon, this could be the next epic sci-fi to cash in.
The Cons: To quote from ourselves just a moment ago, “directed by ‘Wolverine’ helmer Gavin Hood.” That aside, with space war and aliens, this is much harder science fiction than the relatively relatable, grounded stuff of “The Hunger Games,” and it may be trickier to capture the right demographics, especially as the book isn’t a recent bestseller. And on the flipside, will adults happily turn up to a film like this where the main characters are mainly kids? It worked for “Harry Potter,” but that was a bona-fide phenomenon already.
Status; Just started filming, and hits theaters on March 15, 2013.
“The Graveyard Book“
The Pitch: Riffing on Rudyard Kipling‘s “The Jungle Book,” this involves Bod Owens, a young boy raised by ghosts after the murder of his family by the mysterious Jack.
The Pros: Neil Gaiman is one of the biggest names in fantasy, and film adaptations of his work — “Stardust” and “Coraline” — have been moderately successful. And “The Graveyard Book” is one of his most acclaimed and popular works, is a rich, witty, thrilling, imaginative tale that could, if done right, hook kids, adults and everyone in between. Neil Jordan, a near-perfect choice, snapped up the rights, and has come close to getting the film made more than once in the last few years.
The Cons: For one, the book is quite episodic in form, spanning twenty years or so, and would likely resist an attempt to bang into the shape of a coherent feature narrative: like much of Gaiman’s writing, it might be better suited to television. Furthermore, Jordan’s adaptation is yet to get off the ground and the property might need a real studio on board. Another consideration is that while Gaiman plans a sequel at some point, he’s ludicrously busy, so backers may be a little disappointed that there’s no ready-made sequel to follow.
Status: Dead/In development.
“Heist Society“
The Pitch: A young woman from a long line of thieves and cat burglars is drawn back into the family business when her father is accused of stealing a gangster’s precious art collection.
The Pros: While unimaginative studio executives reacted to the young adult explosion by greenlighting everything with young-looking vampires, there’s plenty more to draw on, and Drew Barrymore spotted something else; a novel by Ally Carter that’s essentially a kind of “Ocean’s Eleven” for teens. She’s reunited with the writer of her scrappy-but-likable directorial debut “Whip It,” Shauna Cross, for this project, which could serve as the first of a franchise at Warner Bros — Carter has already penned a follow-up novel. A young-skewing heist flick seems like a licence to print money to us, and Barrymore showed with “Whip It” that she’s got a great sense of how to tell the stories of young women in a non-token way.
The Cons: Previous attempts at this genre, like the Scarlett Johansson-starring “The Perfect Score,” weren’t particularly successful, and there’s probably a demographic cap on this: it’s not going to be the next monster hit.
Status: In development.
“How I Live Now“
The Pitch: An American girl is staying with her cousins in the English countryside when World War III breaks out, and with the nation occupied, they must fight for survival.
The Pros: “How I Live Now” comes with more pedigree than most on this list. The novel by Meg Rosoff has won multiple awards, it has director Kevin MacDonald (“Touching The Void,” “The Last King of Scotland“) at the helm, the script is by Jeremy Brock (‘Last King…‘), Tony Grisoni (“Red Riding“) and Jack Thorne, and Oscar-nominee Saoirse Ronan is in the lead role. The book is really very good indeed, tougher and less escapist than the competition, so if any of these becomes a critical hit, it could be this one.
The Cons: Even if it does win over the critics, commercial success is far from guaranteed; it’s dark, uncompromising source material, more “Never Let Me Go” than “Breaking Dawn.” And as far as we know, there’s little-to-no chance of this becoming a franchise. Temper your expectations of this being a “Hunger Games”-style phenomenon and just hope that MacDonald turns out a good movie.
Status: Should go before cameras in the next few months for release in 2013.
“The Knife Of Never Letting Go“
The Pitch: Todd Hewitt is the only boy left in a settlement without women, and the men constantly hear each others thoughts, known as “the noise.” After escaping the settlement, he soon discovers a girl who’s able to create silence.
The Pros: One of the most acclaimed novels in the genre since its publication in 2008, Patrick Ness‘ “The Knife Of Never Letting Go” is the first in his “Chaos Walking” trilogy (continued by “The Ask And The Answer” and “Monsters Of Men“) and like “The Hunger Games,” its set in a dystopian world where a sinister overclass lord over everyone else with dark rules. Lionsgate have the rights, and may be hoping to rework their magic once ‘Hunger Games’ is established as a franchise.
The Cons: It also seems to be, as far as we can tell, extremely complicated, with a new mythology that would be tricky to sell in a 30 second TV spot. It also seems to be dark, brutal and violent: true of “The Hunger Games” too, but that was a phenomenon even before the movie was greenlit. As far as we can tell, Lionsgate haven’t made much progress on the film, although they only snapped up the rights in October, to be fair.
Status: In development
“Larklight“
The Pitch: In an alternate Victorian England where mankind has been exploring space for a century, the Earth comes under attack by an alien race, setting Art and Myrtle Mumby on a quest to save their father.
The Pros: Philip Reeve is one of the more acclaimed writers in the field (his “Mortal Engines” series is being developed by Peter Jackson), and the “Larklight” trilogy promises to look like nothing else on screen. Especially as it has some serious talent on board: “Eastern Promises” writer Steven Knight penned the script, and Tomas Alfredson, director of “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy” and “Let The Right One In,” is attached to helm the Warner Bros project.
The Cons: For one, nothing’s been heard on this film for two years, and Alfredson never brought it up during the ‘Tinker Tailor’ press rounds. For another, the film probably qualifies more as a sci-fi tentpole than as a potential teen phenomenon, and after “John Carter,” we suspect studios aren’t going to be chomping at the bit to greenlight pulpy, period sci-fi pictures, especially ones based on relatively obscure subject matter.
Status: Dead/In development.
“Legend“
The Pitch: In a future where the United States has been divided into two warring nations, wealthy June crosses paths with street criminal Day when her brother is murdered, and Day becomes the prime suspect.
The Pros: Director Jonathan Levine (“50/50“) already has one attempt at a “Twilight“-style franchise on the way with zombie romance “Warm Bodies,” but even while that was in production, he also signed on to this, from first-time writer Marie Lu, which is set up at CBS Films. As we’ve discussed, dystopias are so hot right now, and this seems to hit right in that sweet spot, plus the plot sounds like it could actually be quite involving. That it comes from “Twilight” producers Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey can’t hurt either.
The Cons: The book doesn’t seem to have lit the bestseller charts on fire since it hit stores last November, and perhaps because of that, word has been very quiet on the movie. Since the rights were snapped up, CBS Films has shifted to a more acquisitions-based business plan, while Levine has a number of other projects lined up, and probably won’t want to go straight into more young adult fare, which suggests that by the time this hits, it could seem like old hat.
Status: In development
“The Mortal Instruments: City Of Bones“
The Pitch: An ordinary New York teen discovers she is the latest in a line of Shadowhunters, a secretive society who battle demons. While battling, she falls for another Shadowhunter, Jace.
The Pros: Cassandra Clare‘s “Mortal Instruments” series is one of the most popular of the post-“Twilight” phenomenons, and a movie has been in the works for a while. Things didn’t look good, as a Scott Stewart (“Priest“)-directed version of the project was put into turnaround by Sony, but only last week, it was revived by Constantin Films, with “Karate Kid” Harald Zwart at the helm, and original lead Lily Collins still signed on (though it lost potential co-star Jamie Campbell Bower). Clearly someone thinks this has the chance to make a lot of money, and with a seemingly more action-heavy leaning, it could bring in as many as boys as girls, something that “Twilight” struggles with.
The Cons: We’re sure fans of the books will put us right, but this doesn’t seem to have a particularly unique take on things — “Twilight” meets “Buffy” maybe? — but just reading the synopsis makes us think we’ve seen it before. There must have been a reason Screen Gems pulled the plug on the project, and Harald Zwart doesn’t exactly make us think this is going to be something scintillating.
Status: Needs to recast its male lead, but should be before cameras later this year.
“Pure“
The Pitch: After a devestating nuclear disaster, the world has split into two: the “pures,” who survived untouched inside The Dome, and the “wretches” who were fused to whatever object they were touching at the moment of detonation. Partridge, a pure, and Pressia, a wretch with a doll’s head instead of a hand, are drawn together as the former searches for his mother’s killer.
The Pros: Well, if you’re going to bring some new life into the post-apocalyptic genre, having characters who are welded to car engines and animals is a pretty great way to do so. The unique pitch has grabbed Julianna Baggott‘s book a lot of attention since publication last month, not just for its storytelling but also its prose, and this could have the right mix of romance, mystery and spectacle to become a phenomenon. Fox 2000 snapped up the rights before publication
The Cons: It might be original, but we wonder if that premise is simply going to gross people out: are the tweens ready for a heroine with a doll’s head for a hand? Even if the story is powerful and engaging, the images might be too gross for wider consumption. Then again, if the book is a hit, that’ll be moot.
Status: In development.
“The Scorpio Races“
The Pitch: Once a year, on the island of Thisby, violent, flesh-eating water horses emerge from the sea, and every year, the inhabitants try to tame the beasts and compete in the terrifying Scorpio Races. Two teens, Sean and Puck, are in training and are drawn to each other.
The Pros: Based on Celtic lore, Maggie Steifvater’s novel picked up strong reviews and sales when it hit shelves last October, and the film rights were snapped up by Warner Bros and producers David Katzenberg and Seth Grahame-Smith, the latter being the so-hot-right-now writer behind “Dark Shadows” and “Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter.” The premise features the requisite blend of romance and thrills, plus what would presumably a heavy CGI element for the wow factor.
The Cons: Is that “Seabiscuit“-meets-“Lord of the Rings” premise just a little too weird to cross over to huge audiences? For one, we’d assumed it was about people racing giant scorpions rather than water horses (and we sort of feel we’d rather see that…) And it doesn’t seem to have the same universal appeal and hook as some of its rivals. Plus the effects involved would mean it’d be far more expensive, and hence less profitable, than the relatively cheap “Hunger Games.”
Status: In development
“The Seventh Son“
The Pitch: In a medieval England plagued with supernatural creatures, young Tom, the seventh son of a seventh son, is taken under the wing of the legendary Spook to learn how to battle fearsome witches.
The Pros: Joseph Delaney‘s Wardstone Chronicles have been in the works over at Warner Bros for a while, in the hope that it might be able to step in for the Harry Potter franchise. “Mongol” director Sergei Bodrov is helming, at the film has an impressive cast, with Ben Barnes in the lead role, Jeff Bridges as the Spook, Julianne Moore as the villain and Alicia Vikander, Olivia Williams and Kit Harrington also on board. The book series has stretched to eight novels so far, and the fanbase seems to be out there.
The Cons: Then again, they said that about “Eragon.” A medieval, “Witchfinder General” kind of setting is appealing to us, but can it hit the teen demographic the same way as vampire high schools or futuristic death matches? While there’s romance, it doesn’t seem to be so prevalent, suggesting that this is one that’ll appeal to genre fans more than to all four quadrants.
Status: Starts filming any day now, and hits theaters on February 15, 2013.
“Through To You“
The Pitch: Camden, a teen grieving the death of his girlfriend Viv meets a woman from a parallel world, in which Viv is still alive, and sets out to win her back.
The Pros: Emily Hainsworth‘s debut novel doesn’t come out until this October, but Paramount and Montecito have had the rights since last March. And intriguingly, they’ve set Drake Doremus, Ben York Jones and Jonathan Schwartz, the director, co-writer and producer of acclaimed indie “Like Crazy,” to make the film, suggesting that this could be something a little more nuanced than your average teen bait fantasy. Plus, the film could fall in the sweet spot between genre fare and weepies like “The Vow” and “The Notebook.”
The Cons: With Doremus working on another semi-improvised project, word has been deathly quiet on this. The concept may be a tough nut to crack to make it widely appealing, and the film doesn’t seem to hold the same franchise opportunity as some of its rivals.
Status: In development, we assume.
Any of your own favorites we’ve missed? “Gladiator” producers Douglas Wick and Lucy Fisher snapped up the rights to the very “Hunger Games“-sounding “Divergent” for Summit, with “Snow White And The Huntsman” writer Evan Daughtery penning the script, and Jeff Bridges is working on one of his long-time favorites, “The Giver,” which he’ll also star in, while Taylor Lautner was set to star in futuristic prison tale “Incarceron” with Emma Watson, but the film seemed to stall after his vehicle “Abduction” tanked.
Comments
Love under the dome & I think Jennifer Lawrence could still do Rachel or the one who played Tess on Roswell could. Roswell would make a good movie. Or the immortals from Allison nole
i just finished reading "across the universe" by beth revis and i kept thinking to myself ” THIS BOOK DESERVES A MOVIE” i really enjoyed it and i honestly think many others would too.
I would love to see them make the iron king into a movie
As much as I love some of these books– The Mortal Instruments is pretty much my favorite YA series EVER– I hate the idea of the "Next Twilight/The Hunger Games" . I don't think it's fair to label ANY of these like that, because some people will go in ready to compare what they're reading to one of these series. Is the Mortal Instruments or the Beautiful Creatures series another Twilight? Not at all– in fact, I find the stories and characters in each more interesting and the writing much better. A paranormal and/or dystopian world and a romantic sub-plot doesn't mean a story is trying to be the next Twilight or Hunger Games– it just means it's trying to be the first story like itself, if that makes sense
What about the Unwind dystology?
Maze Runner by James Dashner? That's a nice book series, and, like Ender's Game, will be made into a movie (set to be released February 14, 2014).
Or, what about Gone by Michael Grant? In the small, Californian resort town of Perdido Beach, all humans over the age of fourteen magically disappear, and a dome traps the kids inside a 20×20-mile circle. Kids start to gain supernatural powers, and animals mutate. It's pretty cool. Apparently a television series will be made off it?
BLOOD RED ROAD!!!!!! I WAS SOOOOO HAPPY I SAW IT ON HERE, I HAVE READ IT PREVIOUSLY AND ITS ONE OF MY FAVOURITE BOOKS EVER! READ IT NOWWWWWWWWWWWW AND ALSO THE SEQUEL 'REBEL HEART' !!!
You should have put MAXIMUM RIDE!
I would LOVE to see Beautiful Creatures as movies i finished the first one in 2 weeks the fastest ive ever finished a book that big and i would be reading the second one right now but my friend borrowed it and i own all three I LOVE THIS SERIES
Divergent should definitely be on this list.
The Fallen series would make a great movie, as would the Hush, Hush series, and the Matched trilogy. Plus, I think the Divergent trilogy is already being made into a movie, right?
The Body Finder series is a great unique series with a bit of romance, suspense and serial killers thrown in together! I have just finished the third book and am eagerly awaiting the release of the fourth and final book in Kimberly Derting's series. These books would be amazing to see turned into movies and a big hit among young adults. I would also look forward to seeing delirium turn into a movie as it's such a interesting concept and well written series!
I think the new fantasy novel Parted Waters by Natasha Ashwe would be brilliant.
I'd like to see good versions of the Madeline L'Engle time series, any of her Austin books actually.
Don't overlook the importance of the adventure/dystopia novels by James Dashner, beginning with The Maze Runner.
I could see Divergent becoming the next big thing. I almost better than the Hunger Games. I'm in the middle of Delirium and it's also pretty good though.
Great list! If you haven't read it, I highly recommend The Knife of Never Letting Go. Although it has teen protagonists, it definitely isn't just for young readers– it's brilliant and complex and the sequels are even better than the first. The rising epicness is actually kinda like LOTR– it starts simple and escalates into a gigantic war by the third book lol.
I'd like to mention the Paranormalcy series by Kiersten White.
They may be for a slightly younger crowd but the Leviathan series would be fun to see.
I understand that last year MTV optioned "Spellbinder" by Helen Stringer. What is the status of that property?
I think the books written by Lois Lowry start with "The Giver" should become the next series of books turn into movies after The Hunger Games. My nephew (14) started to read this book as class read, and got hook on to it. He is now reading the second book in this series call "Gathering Blue" and now his younger sister (13) is currently reading the first book. I read the books (actually I listen to them via audio books due I travel alot) these are really good novels . It is set in a society which is at first presented as a utopian society and gradually appears more and more dystopian. The novel follows a boy named Jonas through the twelfth year of his life. The society has eliminated pain and strife by converting to "Sameness," a plan that has also eradicated emotional depth from their lives. Jonas is selected to inherit the position of "Receiver of Memory," the person who stores all the past memories of the time before Sameness, in case they are ever needed to aid in decisions that others lack the experience to make. When Jonas meets the previous receiverâThe "Giver"âhe is confused in many ways. The Giver is also able to break some rules, such as turning off the speaker and lying to people of the community. As Jonas receives the memories from the Giver, he discovers the power of knowledge. The people in his community are happy because they don't know of a better life, but the knowledge of what they are missing out on could create major chaos. He faces a dilemma: Should he stay with the community, his family living a shallow life without love, color, choices, and knowledge, or should he run away to where he can live a full life? As I said before this is a series of three books "The Giver", "Gathering Blue", and "Messenger" , although a fourth one called "Son" will be release some time this year 2012.
I've never been comfortable with the labeling of Ender's Game as a young adult novel. It's a science fiction novel with young adults in it. There's a difference.
Isn't a film version of UGLIES still on?
Personally, I'm pretty psyched for The Graveyard Book movie, should it happen: it was a brilliant, clever, emotionally-moving book. I'm very, very excited to get to see Bod, Silas, and the others on the big screen – though I can see what the author of this article is saying about the book not being very suitable to movie-ifying; it is true that it's a bit episodic in nature. Still, I can't wait! :)
Otherwise, though, there's not much here I'm super excited about. And there is one book here I'm kind of hoping fate somehow keeps from becoming a movie: Ender's Game. :/ I cannot in good conscience enjoy anything written by Orson Scott Card, knowing that he's a raging homophobe and one of the board members of NOM. When/if that comes out, I know what movie I won't be seeing/will be trying to keep my friends and family from seeing.
I've been hearing a lot about Divergent and Delirium. Sad that the Golden Compass adaption tanked a while back and that Narnia seems to have stalled. I adored them when I was a kid.
Also, The Giver. Has there never been a movie based on the Lois Lowery book? To this day, it remains one of my favorite books. I must have read it 5 times over by the time I was 12. Perhaps not as action packed, and I don't recall much of a love interest for Jonas, so that may be what's holding it back, but honestly, that story…
Here's a thought…and a radical one I know….could we, maybe, just enjoy the films that are out now and not worry so much about using them as a benchmark for films that might, someday, possibly, be made? Seriously, would we all be less well off if people didn't keep trying to add on to the chain of "Harry Potter is the next Lord of the Rings, Twilight is the next Harry Potter, The Hunger Games is the next Twilight, X is the next Hunger Games…."?
Ben Barnes for the Seventh Son? Stupid, stupid, stupid! They are taking something that COULD have been a Harry Potter follow-on, and are bastardizing the source material by turning it into something more Twilight than Harry Potter. The Spooks Apprentice is a BOY (like Harry) not some twenty-something teen-girl's heart throb. The casting shows clearly they don't know or respect the books — and so not only will no one who isn't familiar with books go see the movie, neither will the fans of the original! Stupid Hollywood strikes again.
Divergent by Veronica Ross is also a great book.
"Deep Creek" by Dana Hand, definitely. Named a Best Novel of 2010 by the Washington Post, and features five attractive young characters, aged 11-22–two Chinese boys, an Anglo girl, a young Chinese man, a young Native American–who help solve a terrible racial crime in frontier Idaho. (The story is based on a real-life incident.) http://www.dana-hand.com/
Any chance that any of these novels/stories include more diversity (racially speaking) amongst its lead characters? Oh, wait. That's a stupid question. They probably wouldn't be all that popular if they did.
I would love to see "Among the Hidden", by Margaret Peterson Haddix, made into a movie. It's another dystopian book about a future where only 2 children are allowed per family. Third children are kept hidden from the Population Police.
Oh dear. Someone doesn't understand Bookscan. Nielsen Bookscan makes an estimate of total books sold based on a sample, which they claim to be a third of all book sales. So if Nielsen says two million copies, they mean that they think two million copies were sold, not that they counted two million and that translate into six million. And that's two million copies spread across four separate titles. Also, if you actually knew what you were talking about, you would know that appearing on a Bestseller list does not always translate into millions of books sold. There is quite a large drop-off between the top of the charts and the middle of the chart, and even the books at the top of the chart are probably not selling as much as you think they are.
I liked the following books Halo by Alexandra Adornetto, Born at Midnight by C.C. Hunter, and The Body Finder by Kimberly Derting. They might not have that big of a following to make as movies.
Ender's Game sounds most promising as a movie but still think it'd be better as a tv series then movie, the same goes for the graveyard book i think it could be a good tv series but not that good of a movie. and hasn't the seventh son already been done as the seeker?
Why isn't Vampire Academy by Richelle Mead on here?!?!
Last year there was an announcement that Worldshaker by Richard Harland is being adapted for film. When I read it, it reminded me of a beautiful Shakespearing love story.
I think "Pure," while incredibly imaginative and visually is crazy, it would be hard to do. Some of the images told in the book are very scary, they're not pretty, they're disturbing, the world is really hard (I can imagine that scene with Partridge and the Moms being something they cut out… The entire Moms scene all together would be that way). Hellmund though, he would be AMAZING to see on the big screen.
Divergent, Shiver, Matched and The Maze Runner are all soon-to-be movies that should probably be included in this list.
What about Divergent by Veronica Roth and Vampire Academy by Richelle Mead?
DIVERGENT?!?!? Why isnt it on this list?? Its soooo good, may e better than HG?
Matched by Ally Condle is about a girl who lives in a society where people are matched to fall in love and get married. Its a trilogy and Walt Disney won the rights in a bidding war with Paramount Pictures. Adam Shankman (A Walk To Remember, Hairspray) and Jennifer Gibgot (17 Again, Hairspray) are attached to produce.
Penny, Jamie Campbell Bower is still playing Jace. That was just one of many inaccuracies in this article, especially the Mortal Instruments section (Screen Gems didn't pull the plug, etc). Also since fans of the books were called on to comment, the Mortal Instruments are not Twilight meets Buffy (not that we've exactly had many of those) but unique pieces of urban fantasy with their own mythology.
As for "wow" — sorry kid but while Miss Peregrine and Divergent were both bestsellers neither can touch the sales of Mortal Instruments or The Graveyard Book. They are too new and in the case of Divergent, just have not sold enough. The Graveyard Book has sold millions as has The Mortal Instruments. Divergent has sold maybe two hundred thousand, MP a bit more. And that's not even counting worldwide sales where Gaiman and Clare's sales outstrip the others by literally millions.
PLAYLIST, love it when you make these kinda lists.
wait….. Jamie Campbell Bower isnt playing Jace any more?
My money: the ALONE trilogy by James Phelan. A YA take on 28 Days Later meets I Am Legend kind of territory, and the first book has the wow factor of the Sixth Sense, while the trilogy shows a realistic portrayal of what a post-apocalyptic city really seems like. Brilliant.
The Seventh Son is actually being made right now in Canada staring Jeff Bridges
Seriously, writer. Did you not do any research? How are Mrs. Peregrine's Children and Divergent not at the top of this list? Look at the current New York Times Bestseller list. Those two books have sold more copies and have larger followings than everything you have on this list COMBINED.
You should take this down and start from scratch, starting with those two books. This is an embarrassment to this website.
The next big hit will be the Tiger Curse Saga, The first movie comes out in 2015 and the world will forget about werewolves and go all weretigers :P
The Wildwood Chronicles by Colin Meloy from the band The Decemberists could be awesome as a live action movie, or it could end up looking something like The Lion, The Witch & The Wardrobe. I heard Laika bought the rights, so it'll end up being stop-motion movie (if it gets made) which should still be cool. Anyway, the first book is really good, like a Narnia/Stardust kinda feel, but still fresh.
Missed "The Maze Runner"
How about DIVERGENT?!!? How could this be left out.
I'd love to see someone do Clive Barker's (still in-progress) "Abarat" series, but it's probably way too dark to pull off for a mass audience.
My favorite young adult series growing up, the "Animorphs" books, are being rereleased. Maybe they could be turned into a movie, though a TV show would probably be more suitable (let us forget the abomination which Nickelodeon wrought upon us).
And if Jennifer Lawrence hadn't already been Katniss, I'd say she'd make a perfect Rachel.
Nice list, I think Pure is a good yarn, but the universe is slightly unconvincing. Maybe they'll try cash in after the Proposed Stephen King "Under the Dome" TV series. Who doesn't want to see a police man with a dog for a foot?
Not on the list, yet I could see working is "Across the universe" by Beth Revis, a cryo-stasis romance novel/ murder mystery.
What about The Tiger Sage by Colleen Houck??? They're excellent and the perfect mix of action and romance to bring in the tween viewers. Plus there are five books, three of which are already out. :)
Eoin Colfer's 'The Supernaturalist' would be pretty good.
Three words: Percy Jackson Reboot. Come on it is going to happen eventually we all know it. And most of the stuff on here is distopian or supernatural which is know longer the trend. But Percy Jackson is Greek mythology so it could even start a new trend and I know a lot of fans of it (myself included)