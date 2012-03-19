IFC Orders 10 Episodes of Marc Maron's Single-Camera Comedy

Standup comedian and former Air America host Marc Maron has established himself as one of the premiere comedy podcasters and defining voices in the emerging genre with his WTF With Marc Maron, which features funny, intimate and in-depth interviews with everyone from Louis C.K. to Janeane Garofalo to Judd Apatow to Gallagher (who infamously walked out halfway through).

And now Vulture is reporting that a rep from the show has confirmed that IFC has greenlit 10 episodes of an autobiographical single-camera comedy starring and created by Maron. [Update: IFC's confirmed that the show will tentatively be titled "Maron" and is slated for the third quarter of 2013. In addition, "Portlandia" will be back for a third season in January 2013.]

The comedian talked about shooting the pilot on an episode of WTF last summer and it screened at the New York Television Festival last fall — Vulture's Margaret Lyons describes it as having "a loose, realistic style, combining segments from a simulacra-'WTF'-podcast interview with the regular comedy narrative."

The series is apparently set to premiere in late 2013, which will make it the latest of IFC's forays into alt-comedy — closer on the schedule for the network are new shows "Comedy Bang! Bang!" and "Bunk," premiering in June of this year.

"Comedy Bang! Bang!" is, like Maron's show, drawn from the podcast world — it's a sketch variety show based on Scott Aukerman's podcast of the same name. "Bunk" is a game show parody that's was picked up by the network at the 2010 New York Television Festival and is the first-ever comedy from the event to be greenlit to series.