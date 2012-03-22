Juan Carlos Fresnadillo Says He's No Longer Directing 'Bioshock'; Says 'Highlander' Will Come From The Universe Of The Original Film

While many video game fans know the very low success rate of games-to-movies, they remain excited about an adaptation of "Bioshock." The ambitious game and its sequel have been world-building to an epic extent, taking place in an underwater civilization in 1960. Gore Verbinski was set to produce with Juan Carlos Fresnadillo set to direct, but it appears the helmer may no longer be on the project.

"To be honest, by now, I’m completely out of that, and developing other stuff," Fresnadillo told us during press rounds for his latest film, "Intruders." "Right now it’s on hold. The studio and the videogame company, they have to reach some kind of agreement about the budget and the rating." It's been this way for a long time and it's not likely to change, with studios tightening their purse-straps, seeing how a massive videogame fanbase doesn't always equal massive box office dollars, particularly with a restrictive R-rating.

Fresnadillo also recently backed out of an adaptation of "The Crow," causing star Bradley Cooper to also exit. "We were so close," laments Fresnadillo, praising the work Cooper and he did to put the pieces in place. "I really love him as an actor and a person. But it was an agenda thing. It didn’t match my agenda or [scheduling] so I decided to jump out." Fresnadillo is similarly out of the loop regarding the proposed "28 Months Later," only going by what he's heard on the news. "He was very generous, and the perfect producer given that he’s a filmmaker as well," he says in regards to working with Danny Boyle on "28 Weeks Later". "But I haven’t discussed the idea with him."

His next project looks to be a new installment in the "Highlander" series, though he's hesitant to say he's locked in to that either, given how many properties that have fallen apart around him. "I’m developing the possibility of making 'Highlander,' " he says. "I find the concept very interesting, immortality as a curse. We’re using the materials of the universe, but this is some kid of reboot, since the story could use a new approach." But not to fret, hardcore "Highlander" fans. He won't take a page from "Highlander II" and feature Planet Zeist. "Everything comes from the universe of the original film. There will be no aliens!" he laughs.

"Intruders" opens March 30th.