Project of the Day: Biking North America Despite Being ‘Two Blind to Ride’

Two Blind to Ride
Tweetable Logline:
A documentary feature about two blind adventurers who are tandem biking from Argentina to Alaska
Elevator Pitch:
Christi is completely blind in one eye, and has blurry vision out of the other. Tauru has tunnel vision. His condition is degenerative & he will eventually go blind, so now is the time for this trip! Their bike ride will take them from Tierra del Fuego, Argentina to Deadhorse, Alaska over the next year and a half. They'll stop along the way to visit & share their story with schools for the visually impaired.
Production Team:
Producer/Director: Laura Rosensteel
DIrector of Photography: Frank Paul Perez, Jedd Goble
Producer: Ferdinand Casido
About the Production:
"I've always been inspired by the adventurous things my old friend Christi did – traveling the world, climbing rocks and mountains – not just because they were challenging, but because she's legally blind. She and her nearly / going blind friend Tauru have just set off on their biggest adventure yet: Tandem biking the Americas. I want to help spread the word that people with visual disabilities can still do amazing things!" -Ferdinand Casido
Current Status:
fundraising pre-production
For more information and the support this project:
Comments
Way to go! We hope you'll come visit us at Guide Dogs for the Blind in San Rafael, CA (www.guidedogs.com). We're just 20 miles north of San Francisco. All our dogs and puppies will be barking encouragement! Happy trails to you!
So wonderful…keep riding!
AMAZING story. Would LOVE to see the movie!! So inspirational!
This is def. a movie that I would want to see. Very inspirational.
This sounds incredibly interesting, and you are very inspirational characters. Hope you make it! Am looking forward to the beautiful, interesting, and varied shots of such a difference in latitude.
This is the movie I would like to see. I will assist in the filming and logistics in South America. I am in contact with a crew in Argentina with 60Ds, 7D and a HDV, dolly, straight and curve tracks, lights, difusers, mics, preamp etc. SVP, CS5, FCP Cineform.
They do not have a steadicam and one will be needed, at least a Merlin for bike shots and maybe the vest/arm to shoot from the back of a truck with the riders. The crew are students or alumni of INSTITUTO SUPERIOR DE CINE Y ARTES AUDIOVISUALES
DE SANTA FE, Argentina (ISCAA). The story is excellent, likely something the University would like to participate in and open door to the imprimatur of the Argentina and Mercoser
Can't wait to make this film!
Laura (Director, Exec Producer)
Yes this is a movie I want to see, I've been a friend of Tauru and Christi for more than 10 years and I know them to be inspirational and I think the world needs some inspiration. Go Tauru, go Christina!
Great movie.Laura Rosensteel is gifted.