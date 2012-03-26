Project of the Day: Biking North America Despite Being 'Two Blind to Ride'

Two Blind to Ride

Tweetable Logline:

A documentary feature about two blind adventurers who are tandem biking from Argentina to Alaska

Elevator Pitch:

Christi is completely blind in one eye, and has blurry vision out of the other. Tauru has tunnel vision. His condition is degenerative & he will eventually go blind, so now is the time for this trip! Their bike ride will take them from Tierra del Fuego, Argentina to Deadhorse, Alaska over the next year and a half. They'll stop along the way to visit & share their story with schools for the visually impaired.

Production Team:

Producer/Director: Laura Rosensteel

DIrector of Photography: Frank Paul Perez, Jedd Goble

Producer: Ferdinand Casido

About the Production:

"I've always been inspired by the adventurous things my old friend Christi did – traveling the world, climbing rocks and mountains – not just because they were challenging, but because she's legally blind. She and her nearly / going blind friend Tauru have just set off on their biggest adventure yet: Tandem biking the Americas. I want to help spread the word that people with visual disabilities can still do amazing things!" -Ferdinand Casido

Current Status:

fundraising pre-production

For more information and the support this project:

Film Website

Indiegogo Page

