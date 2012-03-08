Back to IndieWire

Project of the Day: Profile of Poet Larry Levis, “My Story in a Late Style of Fire”

Mar 8, 2012 9:30 am

My Story in a Late Style of Fire

Tweetable Logline:
"My Story in a Late Style of Fire" is a feature-length documentary film based on the life of the brilliant poet Larry Levis.

Elevator Pitch:
"My Story in a Late Style of Fire" is a feature-length documentary film exploring the work and life of the brilliant poet Larry Levis. When Levis died at age 49 in Richmond, he had published five well-received books of poetry, a collection of stories, and numerous essays. Since his death, his reputation and influence have continued to grow. The film reveals Levis from multiple perspectives, including responses by a diverse group of writers who find his work of great importance. Young poets will also read his poetry on film, and we will include impressionistic, visual art to compliment his words.

Production Team:
Director: Michele Poulos
Director of Cinematography: Kevin Gallagher
Assistant Editor: Christine Ferrera
Poetry Consultant: Shanley Jacobs

About the Production:
"The idea for the film came to me in a dream. I was already a fan of the poetry of Larry Levis when I moved to Virginia to study at Virginia Commonwealth University. Levis had been a faculty member there until his death in 1996. You couldn’t walk down the street without bumping into someone who had known Levis, and the stories people told were as savory as his poems. It was then that I had the dream–a voice telling me to create a film which would have the excitement and artistic quality of the work of the man himself." – Michele Poulos

Current Status:
Production.

