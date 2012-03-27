'Terra Nova' Will Not Get a Second Chance as a Netflix Series

Upon canceling "Terra Nova" last month, Fox made it clear that it was shopping the series around to other networks who might be interested in taking a chance on the pricey dinosaur drama. The show did have a devoted fanbase, if not a big enough one for Fox to consider it worth bringing back for a second season.

Naturally, Netflix was soon in talks with 20th Century Fox Television about taking on the show — the online service has been aggressively setting up original series with David Fincher, Jenji Kohan and Eli Roth, but it's also been looking at popular but canceled properties from other networks. Netflix gave hope to legions of faith-keeping fans holding out for the return of beloved but long-dormant properties by announcing in October that it was bringing back "Arrested Development" for a new 10-episode season. (On his blog, writer Dean Lorey confirmed that the original cast is back.)

But yesterday, Deadline reported that the "Terra Nova" talks with Netflix were over, and that "while 20th TV is not throwing in the towel quite yet as it is not releasing the actors, there is no other viable suitor at this time and the chances of keeping the show alive following Fox’s cancellation earlier this month appear minimal."

Not great news for "Terra Nova" devotees, and I know you're out there — I saw that dinosaur mailing campaign — but logistically, a show that expensive and dependent on extensive sets and effects is a risky bet for service that's in its early days of creating its own content. Found footage horror show "The River," which Netflix is also eyeing, seems like a more likely fit.