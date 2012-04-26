Amandla Stenberg ("Hunger Games," "Colombiana") Signs with WME

Looks like we'll be seeing more of Amandla Stenberg, the adorable young actress who co-starred as the character Rue in The Hunger Games.

13-year-old Stenberg, who also co-starred as the younger version of Zoe Saldana's character in Colombiana, has signed with William Morris Endeavor, says Deadline.

Stenberg is managed by The Schiff Company.

Below, see the actress discuss her role in The Hunger Games: