Amandla Stenberg (“Hunger Games,” “Colombiana”) Signs with WME

Looks like we'll be seeing more of Amandla Stenberg, the adorable young actress who co-starred as the character Rue in The Hunger Games.
13-year-old Stenberg, who also co-starred as the younger version of Zoe Saldana's character in Colombiana, has signed with William Morris Endeavor, says Deadline.
Stenberg is managed by The Schiff Company.
Below, see the actress discuss her role in The Hunger Games:
Comments
Her performance in Colombiana was very strong. As someone mentioned below, if she'd been the star of the entire film, I would have actually finished watching it. I fell asleep halfway through.
I loved her in Columbiana! She is a teenager that can play an 8 year old which is amazing! Plus, she is very well spoken. I hope she continues to succeed.
Hopefully I get casted in something with her, the success ladder takes time.
Someone please put Amandla and Jaden in a movie together maybe karate kid 2 ;)
Get her opposite JADEN SMITH….NOW
She is absolutely beautiful, I loved her in Columbiana. Continued success to her.
Random tangent…but where is the cute little black girl who was in A Time to Kill and What's Love Got to Do With It? Anybody seen any updated pics of her anywhere?
Still haven't seen Hunger Games, but I loved this little girl so much in Colombiana, that I wished the whole movie was about her. Too bad the movie didn't do well/wasn't very good; she could have starred in a prequel. A lot of words just to say: good for her, she's awesome!..also, she looks like the lost Pinkett-Smith child.
love her, I see a future for her in the business
I really like the girl and when i think about colombiana i think about that strong and cute girl,i always used to watch that movie and i wish her the best and success.