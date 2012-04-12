Ashley Judd Continues the Conversation on the Misogynistic Media

Here's what she said:
I think it's the objectification of girls and women and the hypersexualization of our society that invites the criticism. We are anesthetized to it.
She wants us all to "Share your puffy face moment." Feel free to do so below.
Ashley Judd, what a great inspiration. I have always been a fan. I still enjoy watching her in movies. Wow, how dare the media attack her. Wow, how intelligent and classy a comeback.
Bless you Ashley. You put it out there. I think it is women more so than men that criticize other women. I've been on steroids and know the effects. You are gorgeous. My husband suffers from sinus problems and even had the surgery and I listen to him every night. Here is my cure, a 50/50 mixture of a pinch of baking soda and kosher salt in warm water, sniffed up each nostril and "spit" out through mouth is fabulous. Another cure, is watch the trailer for LOSING CONTROL, my daughter Valerie Weiss' ( graduated Harvard Medical School film that she wrote, directed, and produced)@www.losingcontrolmovie.com You will laugh and forget the idiots who are unkind and stupid. The film will be at the LAEMMLE IN NOHO another week. I love your films. BE WELL
My entire adolescence was a puffy face moment. I spent most of the early years of my adulthood hiding my body (and who I was) for fear of judgment, of being objectified, of being sexualized in a way I didn't want. I lost out on a lot of my life. I wish I had been as brave as Ms. Judd and stood up for who I was, and, to quote Tina Fey, not care if others didn't like it. It was a different time then. There were no public faces (pun intended!) telling young girls that the whore/virgin model was a bunch of bu!!sh!t, and that women were not just a walking definition of what men thought they should be. So hooray, Ashley Judd! Thanks for speaking out. And as always, Mel, thanks for posting.
Ashley is young and beautiful. But as an aside, she is an authentic human being who is powerful, articulate and strong. Of course, this won't matter as aging begins and weight sets on. At that point a woman is worthless. It is amazing how men (and even more amazingly, women) use a woman's appearance as a weapon against her. I await the day we can reverse the camera lens and take a good look at the individuals who opine on appearance. Would he/she pass the test? My bet is probably not. The abused becomes the abuser.
A student suggested that I wear Spanx on days that I taught. Apparently, it distressed her that my butt jiggled whenever I erased the blackboard.
We have become a hyper-judgmental society, but we can't control the media. All we can control is what we say, and what we will suffer to listen to or read, in our day to day lives. Don't buy "those" magazines and don't watch "those" tv shows and they'll soon stop making them. Stop having "those" conversations with your friends and let's think of something more interesting to talk about – like amazing women who are making great films!
I agree with EVERYTHING she says the conversation was pointedly nasty, gendered, and misogynistic and embodies what all girls and women in our culture, to a greater or lesser degree, endure every day, in ways both outrageous and subtle. We all need to stop the judgements.
I have had many many "puffy face" moments. Our whole lives women are encouraged to belong not to themselves but to the fantasy projections of the patriarchy (both men and women), and are caught in the cycle of chasing the dangling carrot of perfection, all the while never knowing what it is like to live in our bodies peacefully and with acceptance.
