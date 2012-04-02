Yesterday's Best April Fool's Day Joke: Criterion's Upcoming Release Of 'Kindergarten Cop'

It's not a tumor! In case you missed it this weekend because you were out living life, it was April Fool's Day on Sunday. And in a sea of mostly lame April Fool's Day jokes from the movie world (this /Film writer sums it up well), we tip our caps to The Criterion Collection. Their gag this year? A fake announcement that Ivan Reitman's 1990 comedy "Kindergarten Cop" starring Arnold Schwarzenegger would soon be joining their prestigious DVD collection on July 24th of this year.

Their sly prank included an entire DVD web page dedicated to the release, including details of the extras ranging from “Fingers to Finger-Painting," an interview with cinematographer Michael Chapman (lol), a hilarious fake DVD cover, a beautiful "hand-painted poster from Ghana," and a picture of legendary filmmaker Akira Kurosawa visiting the set of the movie posing with Ahnuld. It's pretty amusing. Oh and there was a pretty great video that came along with it as well that you can watch below.

OK, sure, like most April Fool's Day jokes, you could easily figure out this one was fake. Not the point. The execution was spot-on and every facet of the joke made you laugh or chuckle. THIS is how you do it people. Well played, Criterion.