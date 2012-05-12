12 Songs For Your Summer 2012

The bikes are out, beers on patios are now nightly staples, and it’s like 10 billion degrees outside, which are basically the 3 things necessary for me to officially declare it summer (take that, summer solstice). And in honor of said declaration, here are 12 songs for this summer of 2012. Half of them are super obvious and/or somewhat embarrassing (oh c’mon, like you don’t have Justin Bieber or The Wanted secretly stored somewhere in your iPod), but at least didn’t go so far as to include Carly Rae Jepsen (can something be the song of your spring and summer??).

Take em or leave em, the 12 songs most likely to provide the soundtrack to my summer, in order of likelihood to become my personal song of THE summer:

1. Icona Pop – “I Love It”

2. Santigold – “The Keepers”

3. Calvin Harris – “Feel So Close”

4. Passion Pit – “Take a Walk”

5. Gossip – “Move In The Right Direction”

6. Metric – “Youth Without Youth”



7. Best Coast – “The Only Place”

8. Scissor Sisters – “Only The Horses” (Extended Mix)

9. The Wanted – “Glad You Came”



10. Fiona Apple – “Every Single Night”

11. Justin Bieber – “Boyfriend”

12. Dirty Projectors – “Gun Has No Trigger”