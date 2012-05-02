Elijah Wood Will Play 'Grand Piano' & Pierce Brosnan Joins 'The Coup' With Owen Wilson

Amid lots of “Fast & Furious 6” casting and speculation – Luke Evans? Really? – it’s nice to be able to report on some definitive (and high-profile) casting on a couple of upcoming movies. Pierce Brosnan and Elijah Wood have each lined up a new project, and we can tell you a little bit about those roles.

Wood’s new project is “Grand Piano,” written by Damien Chazelle (“The Last Exorcism 2”). Spaniard Eugenio Mira is set to direct while “Buried” director Rodrigo Cortes is attached to the project as a producer. The story will focus on a concert pianist (Wood) who suffers from stage fright and makes his comeback after a five-year hiatus. When he’s about to start he notices a threatening note on his sheet music, forcing him to play the best concert ever to save his life, and his wife’s. That load of old nonsense is described as “'Speed' at a piano” – but we’re slightly intrigued thanks to Cortes’ involvement.

Brosnan, meanwhile, has boarded “The Coup” alongside Owen Wilson. The thriller centres around an American family who move to Southeast Asia and find themselves entangled in a violent coup. Drillbit Taylor and James Bond will be teaming up on the project, which John Erick Dowdle (“Devil,” “Quaranitine”) will direct from a script he co-wrote alongside his brother Drew. We’re not quite sure what to expect based on the mixture of the casting and synopsis, so hopefully it will sound a little less generic by the time we next hear something from it. [THR/Variety]