It's Official! "The Boondocks" Will Return For A Fourth Season

Recall Sergio's post in March, alerting you to a radio interview in which actress Regina King, the voice of both Huey and Riley Freeman on Aaron McGruder's popular The Boondocks TV series, said that there was a possiblity the show might be returning to television for another season.

Here's what Ms King said back then: "I talked to Aaron and it looks like they're working things out. I'm trying to be positive. But you know you say one thing and the next thing you know it just fell apart. But it looks strong like we're coming back."

She also hinted at a possible Boondocks feature film.

Of course, none of this was confirmed by Adult Swim, and McGruder has been rather quiet.

That is until today…

A little bit ago, the above image was posted on Adult Swim's website for the series. I think it's safe to say that another season of The Boondocks is officially in the network's future.

No specific dates are available at the moment, but don't let that stop you from celebrating :)

It's been almost 2 years since season 3 ended.