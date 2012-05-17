You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Back to IndieWire

It’s Official! “The Boondocks” Will Return For A Fourth Season

It's Official! "The Boondocks" Will Return For A Fourth Season

May 16, 2012 8:38 pm

Recall Sergio's post in March, alerting you to a radio interview in which actress Regina King, the voice of both Huey and Riley Freeman on Aaron McGruder's popular The Boondocks TV series, said that there was a possiblity the show might be returning to television for another season.

Here's what Ms King said back then: "I talked to Aaron and it looks like they're working things out. I'm trying to be positive. But you know you say one thing and the next thing you know it just fell apart. But it looks strong like we're coming back."

She also hinted at a possible Boondocks feature film.

Of course, none of this was confirmed by Adult Swim, and McGruder has been rather quiet.

That is until today…

A little bit ago, the above image was posted on Adult Swim's website for the series. I think it's safe to say that another season of The Boondocks is officially in the network's future.

No specific dates are available at the moment, but don't let that stop you from celebrating :)

It's been almost 2 years since season 3 ended.

This Article is related to: Television and tagged ,


More From IndieWire

Comments

Rahman Shabazz

Will they be back for season 5?

Reply
Mya

They said it will come back August 4,2013.But then they said it would come out 2014 so I'm confused.Happy but confused

Reply
kendra

Please let this be true! This is one of the greatest cartoons in television history!

Reply
Woody Williams

Gin Rummy returns… look out!

Reply
DeafNatural

Adult Swim also had a jump the other night stating new episodes would be coming with a list of other shows with new seasons starting this summer.

Reply
JMac

Finally!

Reply
Katie

!!!

Reply
Jeremy

All I want is Caesar to be in this Season. I think it's time.

Reply
Adam Scott Thompson

"I asked Jesus, 'Will you co-write with me?' and he said, 'Yes!'"

Reply
Neziah

This is freaking awesome, about time one of the best black shows comes back on air.

Reply
Robby

I hope this is the case, but according to Cedric Yarbrough it's not necessarily true: http://i.imgur.com/YWi0i.png

Reply
Tobinson

Toonami is coming back and now the boondocks. Man, life is getting better.

Reply
conway1957

“I'm trying to be positive”
I do not agree. Read: http://www.vulture.com/2014/04/seitz-the-boondocks-season-4-review.html Kris

Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ad