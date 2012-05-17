It’s Official! “The Boondocks” Will Return For A Fourth Season

Recall Sergio's post in March, alerting you to a radio interview in which actress Regina King, the voice of both Huey and Riley Freeman on Aaron McGruder's popular The Boondocks TV series, said that there was a possiblity the show might be returning to television for another season.
Here's what Ms King said back then: "I talked to Aaron and it looks like they're working things out. I'm trying to be positive. But you know you say one thing and the next thing you know it just fell apart. But it looks strong like we're coming back."
She also hinted at a possible Boondocks feature film.
Of course, none of this was confirmed by Adult Swim, and McGruder has been rather quiet.
That is until today…
A little bit ago, the above image was posted on Adult Swim's website for the series. I think it's safe to say that another season of The Boondocks is officially in the network's future.
No specific dates are available at the moment, but don't let that stop you from celebrating :)
It's been almost 2 years since season 3 ended.
Will they be back for season 5?
They said it will come back August 4,2013.But then they said it would come out 2014 so I'm confused.Happy but confused
Please let this be true! This is one of the greatest cartoons in television history!
Gin Rummy returns… look out!
Adult Swim also had a jump the other night stating new episodes would be coming with a list of other shows with new seasons starting this summer.
Finally!
!!!
All I want is Caesar to be in this Season. I think it's time.
"I asked Jesus, 'Will you co-write with me?' and he said, 'Yes!'"
This is freaking awesome, about time one of the best black shows comes back on air.
I hope this is the case, but according to Cedric Yarbrough it's not necessarily true: http://i.imgur.com/YWi0i.png
Toonami is coming back and now the boondocks. Man, life is getting better.
“I'm trying to be positive”
I do not agree. Read: http://www.vulture.com/2014/04/seitz-the-boondocks-season-4-review.html Kris