New Photo From Baz Luhrmann's 'Great Gatsby' With Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire & Bollywood Star Amitabh Bachchan

We're still seven months away from the year's end, but with the unveiling of trailers for "Skyfall" and "The Master" yesterday, 2013 seems that little bit closer now, doesn't it? Unless the Mayans were right all along, Christmas this year will bring two major film releases in Quentin Tarantino's "Django Unchained" — which we caught glimpses of yesterday at Cannes — and Baz Luhrmann's adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald's classic novel "The Great Gatsby," both of which star Leonardo DiCaprio.

To whet appetites, THR have now unveiled a new photo from Luhrmann's film featuring DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire and Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan who, consistent with long-standing rumors, makes his Hollywood debut here as Meyer Wolfsheim in a self-described blink-and-you'll-miss-it role. It should come as no surprise that Luhrman has turned to Bollywood for his latest effort: after all the helmer is a huge fan of Indian cinema, having included a scene inspired by such in "Moulin Rouge," while the director has a collaboration with A.R. Rahman in the works and harbors his own dreams of directing a film in India one day.

The new image isn't too much to look at, but it once again shows the luscious, period detail Luhrmann has honed in on. From memory, Wolfsheim's only appearance may be when Gatsby (DiCaprio) introduces him to lead Nick Carraway (Maguire), over lunch in New York, as the man who fixed the 1919 World Series, which may very well be the scene captured here.

'Gatsby' also co-stars Carey Mulligan as Daisy Buchanan, with Joel Edgerton as Tom Buchanan, Isla Fisher as Myrtle Wilson, "Lawless" star Jason Clarke as George Wilson and newcomer Elizabeth Debicki as Jordan Baker. Oh, we almost forgot that this thing is hitting in glorious 3D as well, so brace yourselves for the most immersive cocktail parties you've ever seen.

