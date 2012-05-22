Rise And Rise Again: Batman, Catwoman & Bane In Three New Posters For 'The Dark Knight Rises'

Update: Three more posters have arrived, courtesy of Coming Soon. Sadly, Matthew Modine is yet to get one: they're for the same three characters again.

Ah, character posters. Once an innovative spin on movie marketing, now they're dragged out needlessly for any film on release. Want Jonny Lee Miller in "Dark Shadows" hanging on your wall? Or Alexander Skarsgard in "Battleship?" You got it. We've never seen any evidence of a Tom Wilkinson one-sheet for "The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel," but we're sure one's out there somewhere.

But if ever a movie was made for this kind of thing, it's a Batman film, with its larger-than-life characters, and on top of the main one-sheet yesterday, Yahoo have now debuted three separate poster for the film, showcasing Anne Hathaway as Catwoman, Tom Hardy as villain Bane and, of course, Christian Bale as Batman, each accompanied by the giant word 'Rise.' Get it?

Anyway, like yesterday's poster, they're fine without being particularly inspiring. At this point, Christopher Nolan could trace the word 'Batman' onto a piece of A4 paper with the tip of his penis then release it as a poster, and it wouldn't affect the box-office one jot. We should just be grateful we're not getting them for every single character like we do for some movies. Check out the posters below, and you can see "The Dark Knight Rises" in theaters starting July 20th.