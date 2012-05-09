Back to IndieWire

Watch: Jon Hamm Freestyles About ‘Taxi’ With Reggie Watts

May 9, 2012 10:00 am

IFC’s upcoming Scott Aukerman series “Comedy Bang! Bang!” seems to be about as far from your typical talk show as you can get while still technically keeping to the format. To see just how far, check out the video below from “Reggie Makes Music,” a web series of outtakes from “Comedy Bang! Bang!” in which co-host Reggie Watts jams with the guests — in this case, Jon Hamm.

Yes, Don Draper himself takes the mic to offer up a freestyle riff on the sitcom “Taxi” — and while Hamm may be mesmerizing on “Mad Men,” his talents don’t quite carry across to spoken word.

