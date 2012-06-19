Celebrate Edward Cullen's Birthday with 'Breaking Dawn - Part 2' Teaser

Apparently Edward Cullen's birthday – June 20 – is a national holiday, because Lionsgate is celebrating his 111th year a special teaser for "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2."

The 10-second teaser for the teaser (released yesterday) and the full-length teaser are below. This will be the first of many marketing teases prior to the film's November 16 release.



EW's gushy exclusive preview of "Part 2" features Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and their fast-growing hybrid progeny Renesmee on the cover. In Twihard-pleasing mode, EW calls it "the movie to end all 'Twilight' movies." Pattinson asserts that it's "stronger than all the other films put together," while Stewart admits, "this movie is so weird."

Director Bill Condon says: “I always thought of Part 1 as having two distinct halves: the romantic and the horror. But this one is epic. This is a whole different thing.”

Pattinson approves of the ending, saying it's "so sweet. There's this nice finality to it," but Stewart adds, "Bill decided to do this really fucking amazing thing at the very end…the fans are going to go nuts."