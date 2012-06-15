Disney's 'Let It Shine' Starring Tyler James Williams Premieres Tonight at 8pm ET/PT

Here's a Disney production we profiled back in April titled Let It Shine, that originated with screenwriter Eric Daniel, and was written by both Daniel and Don D. Scott (Barbershop).

It will premiere tonight, 6/15 at 8pm ET/PT on the Disney Channel.

Let It Shine, described as a music-driven story for kids and families, stars T yler James Williams (Everybody Hates Chris), recording artist Coco Jones, Trevor Jackson (Eureka), Brandon Mychal Smith, Courtney B. Vance and Dawn Lewis.

Synopsis:

Set in the world of hip-hop, rap and gospel music, the uplifting modern day story inspired by Cyrano de Bergerac, follows three teens who discover the importance of staying true to oneself. Celebrating family, friendship and faith, the story unfolds in Atlanta, Georgia, as Cyrus DeBarge and his best friend Kris McDuffy reunite with their childhood friend, teenage singing sensation Roxanne "Roxie" Andrews, whose music label is sponsoring a songwriting contest at a teen club. Cyrus, who writes music under the name "Truth," crafts a heartfelt and contest-winning rhyme about Roxie but to his dismay, his work is mistakenly attributed to Kris. Lacking the confidence to step forward, Cyrus stands by while Kris not only takes credit for the lyrics, but ultimately begins to win Roxie's heart too. Now, it's up to the true poet to overcome self-doubt, seize the opportunity to reveal his authentic self, and pursue his dreams. All the while, Cyrus must convince his preacher father that hip-hop music can convey a positive message.