Disney’s ‘Let It Shine’ Starring Tyler James Williams Premieres Tonight at 8pm ET/PT

Disney's 'Let It Shine' Starring Tyler James Williams Premieres Tonight at 8pm ET/PT

Jun 15, 2012 6:43 pm

Here's a Disney production we profiled back in April titled Let It Shine, that originated with screenwriter Eric Daniel, and was written by both Daniel and Don D. Scott (Barbershop).

It will premiere tonight, 6/15 at 8pm ET/PT on the Disney Channel.

Let It Shine, described as a music-driven story for kids and families, stars Tyler James Williams (Everybody Hates Chris), recording artist Coco Jones, Trevor Jackson (Eureka), Brandon Mychal Smith, Courtney B. Vance and Dawn Lewis.

Synopsis:

Set in the world of hip-hop, rap and gospel music, the uplifting modern day story inspired by Cyrano de Bergerac, follows three teens who discover the importance of staying true to oneself. Celebrating family, friendship and faith, the story unfolds in Atlanta, Georgia, as Cyrus DeBarge and his best friend Kris McDuffy reunite with their childhood friend, teenage singing sensation Roxanne "Roxie" Andrews, whose music label is sponsoring a songwriting contest at a teen club. Cyrus, who writes music under the name "Truth," crafts a heartfelt and contest-winning rhyme about Roxie but to his dismay, his work is mistakenly attributed to Kris. Lacking the confidence to step forward, Cyrus stands by while Kris not only takes credit for the lyrics, but ultimately begins to win Roxie's heart too. Now, it's up to the true poet to overcome self-doubt, seize the opportunity to reveal his authentic self, and pursue his dreams. All the while, Cyrus must convince his preacher father that hip-hop music can convey a positive message.

Watch the trailer below:

Eric D

Really glad you guys enjoyed LET IT SHINE. As the creator of the project, it is rewarding to hear such positive feedback from the always critical and on point S&A readers. It took many years to develop and find the right studio make this film. To have it turn out so great and be so well received makes it worth all the effort. Thanks foll all of your comments.

Reply
alex darrisaw

This movie was really good it felt like down home southern life and it felt more real than most movies though it was a little predictable, but still one of the best movies Disney has produced in a very long time. I feel like all the characters parts fitted perfectly although in previews one would get the idea that Cyrus and Chris are brothers not best friends. But nevertheless this was a very good movie with an amazing sound track.

Reply
Laura

A nice variation on the Cyrano de Bergerac story line

Reply
Nicki Prat

Oh yeah, forgot about Grant; silly me. I actually thought "Let It Shine" was a fine film, but it's full of that distinct Christian hypocrisy that I can't stand. Talking down on rap music even though there's Christian rap? Come on now. Oh, and don't get me started on rap music being as close as we get to being black, so I have to call out anyone or anything that hates on the culture. Most rap haters can't appreciate intelligent lyrics, so they hate on something they can't understand. If you give them a song like "On Earth As It Is", they probably wouldn't be able to interpret the meaning of even half of the lines.

Reply
CareyCarey

Totally delightful! Tyler James Williams is a seasoned actor. There was no wrinkles in his performance. The storyline was predictable but I found myself rooting for the "good guy" as if I was 12 years old (all over again). Coco Jones did a nice job and has a great voice. Courtney B. Vance as Cyrus's preacher father didn't disappoint. In fact, I cheered at a couple of his scenes. The whole production was top notch. Five out of five stars!

Reply
Trae

Let it shine is the best disney movie I've seen in a while. I loved it so much. The old disney is back.

Reply

