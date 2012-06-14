Tyler Perry Wants You (Talent Search To Win Role In Upcoming Movie)

So you say you’ve always wanted to be in a Tyler Perry movie? You’re in luck!

Via his YouTube channel, Tyler Perry is hosting a talent search to find the next big screen star! Well… ok so it’s for a walk-on role, but still, what’s that saying about big things having small beginnings…? Gotta start somewhere.

Plus, ya never know; he might like you enough, or something about you might mesmerize him, and he’ll decide to give you an even plumper role in his next film. This is after all a business about impressions and connections; the more you make the better.

So what do you have to do? As the above image says: Submit an audition of you doing what you do best.

The Top 10 will be announced on June 29th and Tyler Perry will select the winner from there.

To enter or vote now, visit: www.youtube.com/TylerPerryStudios.

Good luck!