Watch: Latest 'The Hobbit' Video Blog Has A Surprise Cameo; 'An Unexpected Journey' Set For November 28th World Premiere

Well, when we least heard from "The Hobbit," word was not good. At CinemaCon back in April, the director unveiled ten minutes of footage in the new fancy pants 48fps format and attendees were mixed on the results to say the least. Nevertheless, Peter Jackson seems to be in high spirits in the latest video blog from the production that takes fans behind the scenes of Stone Street Studio, where the film has been shot when it's not on location.

But that's not all the good news for fans of Midde Earth today. Last fall it was announced that "The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey" would be making its world premiere in New Zealand, and now, a date has been set. Pack your bags and book your tickets, because the film will unspool on November 28th, two weeks before it opens in U.S. on December 13th. Granted, even if you do make it down there, the red carpet is about as close as you'll get, but the splashy premiere is certainly a nod of recognition to the country that has hosted the "Lord Of The Rings" films over the years.

Anyhow, watch the latest video blog below and keep your eyes peeled for a little cameo at the end. [Facebook/Deadline]