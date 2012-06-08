Why Isn’t ‘Sign O’ The Times’ Available on DVD In The U.S.?

Why indeed? There's a DVD website I regularly love to read, Jahnke's Electric Theater, which is devoted exclusively to films of the 1930's to the 1980's, that are not available on DVD in the U.S.; and yesterday, he made the point that Prince's phenomenal 1987 concert film Sign O' The Times, which he also directed, has never been available on DVD in the U.S.
Considered one of the greatest concert films ever made (and it is) the film got a very brief theatrical release in less than 250 theaters in November 1987, and yet still managed to gross $3 million dollars during its short run.
That's actually a pretty impressive sum when you consider what tickets prices were back then, and the small number of theaters the film played in. Imagine what it would have made if it had opened in more theaters.
However, for some reason, the film has never been available on DVD in this country, though it was released on DVD in Canada and several other foreign countries.
And what Jahnke's website doesn't say is, just last month, in May, the film was in fact released on blu-ray DVD in Austrailia. Yet nothing here. What gives? Is there a some sort of domestic music licensing problem perhaps?
Whatever the problem is, I wish they would fix it ASAP, because I would love to see this film again.
Comments
The film has passed through several owners. First Cineplex Odeon Films, then Alliance Atlantis, then Canwest, and now Postmedia Network Canada.
Postmedia is not in the DVD business, they only bought all the assets of Canwest in a bankruptcy sale. So I guess that’s why they don’t have DVD distribution in the US. But the other companies were listed as having US distribution, so no idea why they didn’t release it.
Been had this on DVD…you can find it if you really want it…I got it off amazon…
Because there is apparently no market for quality musicianship and concert performance in this country.
Might as well submit to the torrent. That's the only place I could get it and convert it to NTSC. Probably due to the fact that Warner Bros. owns the rights and Prince and they had a sticky divorce. Warner released a 'deluxe' Purple Rain, but 'Sign' doesn't have the universal cache that PR did (although I consider 'Sign' one of the greatest albums of all time). Gotta be a pirate for this gem.
I bought it from amazon Canada about five years ago. So if you *really* want it, just get it from amazon.ca. It's $14.99 Canadian Dollars. The reason it's not available in the U.S. has to do with rights issues. I believe the original film was a co production between WB and a Canadian company. Cause at that point of Prince's career, WB wasn't really willing to bankroll his projects fully anymore. So a Canadian company co-financed and has home video distribution rights in which they don't license it to the U.S.. That's what I recall from reading years ago, but feel free to fact check.
Amazon has it
It was released in the Netherlands in 2004, these copies are rare and hard 2 find. The Canadian release came years later.
It’s on NETFLIX fyi