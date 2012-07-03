Gollum, Gandalf, Galadriel & More In 10 New Pics From 'The Hobbit'

With this week’s release of “The Amazing Spider-Man” — and "The Dark Knight Rises" just around the corner — we’re at the halfway point of the summer blockbuster season. But there will be big spectacles to come right through to the end of the year, including Peter Jackson’s “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey.”

Entertainment Weekly has ten new photos from the film that give us a better look at the dwarves and returning characters like Ian McKellen’s Gandalf and Cate Blanchett’s Galadriel, as well as what the new updated version of Gollum looks like. This is likely just the tip of the promotional iceberg as Jackson and co. are expected to descend on Comic-Con in a few weeks and remind everyone why they made the first trilogy a massive box office success and Academy Award winner. And also perhaps to sell geeks on the fancy new digital look being brought to Middle Earth.

Despite all the hullabaloo over the film’s 48fps presentation, we’ll be curious to see if Jackson still has his mojo. Check out the pictures below — 'An Unexpected Journey' hits on December 14th.