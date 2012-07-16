Marvel Boss Talks ‘Black Panther’ Movie, Says It’s Difficult To Create World, Setting

To be honest, I'm really getting bored with all these Black Panther movie teases. If it's going to happen Marvel Entertainment, then, damnit, make it so! Just do it! You continue to announce new projects, one after the other, whether sequels to existing franchises, or properties you haven't explored on film yet; but, despite years of conversation about this, still no definite move on Black Panther, or really any other black superhero in your library, since Blade… right?
As Ed Lover would say, come on son!
At Comic-Con over the weekend, Marvel confirmed the upcoming movies: Iron Man 3, Thor 2, Captain America 2, and new film properties in Guardians of the Galaxy, and Ant-Man.
In an interview with MTV, Marvel Studios co-president Louis D'Esposito was asked about a potential Black Panther movie, and this is what he had to say:
"He has a lot of the same characteristics of a Captain America: great character, good values… But it's a little more difficult, maybe, creating [a world like Wakanda]. It's always easier basing it here. For instance, 'Iron Man 3' is rooted right here in Los Angeles and New York. When you bring in other worlds, you're always faced with those difficulties."
So, let me get this straight – it's apparently not-so difficult to create the fictional worlds in Thor, or the upcoming Guardians Of The Galaxy (with its bizarre team of interstellar heroes), but Wakanda will be more of a challenge? I hope that's not what's holding up a Black Panther movie.
But let me look at this more optimistically; maybe they're taking their time with Black Panther, because they want to make sure that they don't mess it up; they want to get the Black Panther universe right, so when they are good and ready, it'll be one heck of a movie, right?
With today's technology, there's really no excuse for why this has to be anymore of a challenge than any other fictional world created on film. It's been years since Peter Jackson impressed the world with his Lord Of The Rings trilogy. I hadn't read any of the books, but Middle-Earth looked real enough for me.
And let's say that is indeed the hold-up for a Black Panther movie; there are other Black superheroes in Marvel's library that can be looked at – Luke Cage being one of them. Dude was born and raised in Harlem, NYC. Shouldn't be much of a problem creating that world, should it.
And I'm not saying that the movie will never happen; I'm just having a hard time being optimistic about it, after years of talk, news here, news there, but nothing has come from all that. And when I hear comments like these, they don't boost my confidence much.
I'm a black man; I'm inherently cynical when it comes to Hollywood matters like this; sue me.
As I said in a previous post, I'd love to see a fan-made Black Panther short film, as we've seen done with other projects. It'll obviously require some dollars, but maybe one of these actors campaigning for the role can put together some resources and shoot a 10-minute short film, and use that to maybe bolster their chances of starring in the feature film version, but also it could help accelerate the creation of one.
Watch the interview below:
Nah, no thank you, I'd rather Marvel pass on a Black Panther movie. I can come up with about a hundred reasons why this is a bad idea. A short Avenger cameo is fine (and all that's really necessary), but that's it. For the movie to even have a slight chance at success , the majority of the lead actors would have to be African by way of England. No generic Nigerian-ish accents from painfully obvious African-American actors thank you very much. It makes no sense to blow a huge budget on such a gamble of a character, who would really have no part in Marvel's cinematic universe outside of a vibranium witch-hunt. Now let's talk demographics, which DO matter, and the regions of the world Marvel largely profits from outside of the states, are predominantly white. Blade was a Vampire flick that wasn't associated with Marvel (at the time), unless you really payed attention to the credits, and was NOTHING like the actual character of the books; It was made instead to custom fit Snipes which was the REAL reason it did so well. It also had a balanced cast, some of whom appealed to the majority demographic. Storm was terribly casted as was the first James Rhodes (War Machine). I've got my fingers crossed with Falcon (whose kinda cheesy to begin with), but I ain't holding my breath. I'd rather them leave their one sacred Black character to the books, which don't last very long themselves (even after a good run). If I were Marvel, I too would leave my $100-$200mil, right where it's at.
Side note: Michael Jai White is often brought up a T'challa candidate by nucklehead fanboys but instead makes a PEFECT Luke Cage, just putting that out there in the Marvel U.
if you notice captain america is more patriotic and on roids, black panther is a human but i think scrused up with panther powers but has a highly advanced metal non metal suit with many different weapons, cap is a upbeat attitude patriotic guy for america, and panther understands the racist views of america and has a more serious concience if i spelled that right. they are completely different and i think the directors are shying away due to the fact that racism is involved and has to be involved. notice how other comics and comic movies are about the USA but dont even tap the surface of racism. unless its against the jewish like in that new xman movie.
They should definitely have a black panther movie but t'challa should be white.
I ALSO THINK IT WOULD BE EASY TO MAKE A BLANK PANTHER MOVIE…DEEP DOWN I THINK HE'LL BE INTRODUCED POST-CREDITS OF THE CAPT AMERICA SEQUEL SINCE THEY HAVE ALOT IN COMMON…..ESPECIALLY WITH THE SHIELD…PLUS HE HAS ENOUGH ENEMIES LIKE MAN-APE, WHITE-WOLF, KLAWS, RADIO-ACTIVE MAN ( RUMORED TO BE IN IRONMAN 3 ) JUST TO NAME A FEW….IF DONE RIGHT THE MOVIE SHOULD BE A BLOCK-BUSTER!!!!!!!!!
It would be really easy to make a Black Panther movie. Marvel is just waiting for the right time to make it. It took them forever, but they are finally making an Ant-Man movie. I just can't stand it when they say there isn't any black superheroes in the MCU. There was Blade, War Machine, though not a superhero Nick Fury, and now the Falcon will be in the next Captain America movie. Also they can only have a certain number of people in the Avengers group at one time.
Back in 2005, Reggie Hudlin and John Romita, Jr. created a six-issue arc called "Who Is The Black Panther?" It flowed like a summer popcorn movie, containing elements of Batman Begins, James Bond, and an epic third act that rivaled the final battle in the Avengers movie.
Was it perfect? No, but it was the most commercially accessible story in the character's 40+ year history.
Could it be retooled for the big screen? Absolutely, but it's going to take the effort of a talented writer/director who can finally convince Marvel Studios that they have a new film franchise on their hands if the powers that be could learn to think outside of their gated communities.
Marvel will never make a Black Panther movie especially since its owned by Disney which is probably using lessons learned from The Princess and the Frog as a basis for not allowing a Black Panther movie.
To be honest, white people would never see a movie with the name Black Panther (goodness I can imagine Fox News having a fit), with a black lead that isn't Will Smith.
I also think Marvel fears offending blacks. I remember how upset blacks were at The Princess and the Frog (hence why Disney would NEVER greenlight another movie with a black lead). And it doesn't get more "offensive" than the jungle to a black person unfamiliar with Marvel comics or cartoons.
Black Panther will simply not exist in the film versions. Most people wouldn't know it and those that did most certainly wouldn't care.
Wakanda could be depicted realistically as an African nation exploited by U.S. foreign policy and corporations.
I have the perfect guy to play T'Challa – Jacky Ido. He is an unknown actor from Africa (Ouagadougou/ Burkina Faso) I think he would be great as the panther. Also Djimon Hounsou as T'Chaka & Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje as M'Baku & Chiwetel Ejiofor as another supporting character.
I want to see Alfonso Ribeiro as Black Panther.
Interesting article. Too one of your points Tambay, Black Panther actually stars in a live action fan film we're close to completing now. In the scene Black Panther has a conversation with Vixen regarding Strom, and BP is then confronted by Green Lantern (John Stewart). Director for that sequence is Tim Russ (Star Trek Voyagers Tuvak). Thatâ€™s all I can revel, hereâ€™s an early vignette with director Howard Simpson…http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YoJYP1-0nAs Enjoy, keep you posted
The [continued] fear of depending on a minority to carry a film. Hollywood still is not comfortable with the idea, nor do they desire to invest in them.
That's what he means by challenge. If Black Panther were Irish or another White male, Black Panther 2 would have been announced this past weekend at SDCC12.
There's too much emphasis placed on race. At his core, Black Panther is a great character, so deliver that. We don't need Black issues or African issues, we want to see a new superhero face superhero issues. This does not have to be a message or a film that has to cater to spotlighting social issues in Black communities or anything of the sort. We just want to see characters of color and women get the same treatment as their White, male counterparts.
There's an origin story to be told, as all superhero movies do. Tell that as you did with Iron Man, Thor, and Captain America. Introduce the next generation of comic book fans to this great character. End of story.
Black super-hero films haven't been the "movies to watch" as of late and they are keeping an eye on that. Movies such as "Steel" with Shaq O'neal proves their point. If they rush the project they won't do the character justice… Steel could have been so much better if they included the Superman Mythos behind it (yes I know it's DC and not Marvel). Or another Super-hero parody movie "Blankman" with Damon Wayans… I won't even get into that one… but using those two examples of how they introduced African Americans headlining as a super-hero is bad on their part. "Blade" thank goodness was somewhat a success up until the third film probably. Any other time an African-American was portrayed in a Hero film (Besides Hancock…) They were supporting characters or killed off (sadly) (Darwin in X-Men: First Class). I am definitely looking forward to a BP movie (Djimon Hounsou or Michael Jai White are my picks), but if we think about the challenges… a cast comprising of ALL/MAJORITY of African-Americans, tie-in to the current Marvel Universe, a PROPER introduction of the Character, finding a person DESERVING of the Black Panther Mantle, and finding a Proper Villain (Man-Ape, or Ulysses Klaw). I don't think the setting/world of Wakanda will be a major factor once those elements are out of the way… but they do have to make African Wakanda believable… like he said, Iron Man is based here so he's easier to work with… these people know nothing of Africa, so if the movie isn't great, they have to deal with the African Americans here, and the Africans abroad… which is something they aren't ready to deal with… But if they ever do make this movie, it will be an epic one… I HOPE!
Mr Judson's comments are well thought out and make a lot of sense. Marvel can't rush into making a Black Panther movie, if it wants to be faithful to the original source – the comic books. Unlike the previous Marvel adaptions, i.e. Iron Man, a BP movie would have to be taken seriously , more in line with the Nolan Batman films. Also you would need a young theatre actor in his early twenties who can convey a variety of emotions and skills who can demostrate how to play both a leader of a small african kingdom and also be taken seriously wearing a mask . Another probelm Marvel has is how do you bring Wakanda to life ? that is believable to movie-goer . Do you protray it as third-world country on the rise or as a technology- advanced country as in the comic books. Also what is the threat against Wakanda that motivates T'challa ? Is it a neo-colonised threat from the west i.e. America or is it a intenal threat from within i.e. Africans Obiviously, it would be suicidal for Marvel to use a westener as the villain for the piece if they want mainstream America to flock to movie theatres to see the movie. So all those critics crying out ''racism'' have to understand the various complexities Marvel studios faces in bringing the Black Panther to the big screen.
"But it's a little more difficult, maybe, creating [a world like Wakanda]. " Sorry, this sounds like the typical cop-out whenever a project has a majority non-white cast. Suddenly, all of these really smart and capable moviemakers become incredibly dumb. I think the issue is that people in the decision-making positions in Hollywood live insular lives. For example, the only Hispanics they know are the Mexicans who mow their lawns. I believe that these people think non-whites are completely foreign entities who do not have the same thoughts and feelings as white people. White people are universal but everyone else is specific. It's a lack of imagination and prejudiced (NOT racist). As someone else said, they had no problem (badly) imagining Thor's fictional world yet the fictional world of a black guy is an impossible challenge?! Marketing movies with silly white people is doable but marketing a movie with brown-skinned people is an impossible challenge?! Not buying it.
Wakanda has at times looked mythical with giant panther statues everywhere to a more provincial village with the technology blended into the architecture to a country with palatial skyscrapers that looks 50 to 6o years ahead of other cities in the Marvel Universe. Wakanda has (almost) never looked like any contemporary country in Africa. When a budget can run as high as $300 million as it did for the original drafts for THOR before they got it down to $150 million, then yes, it can be difficult from a budget perspective. From a plausibility perspective it can be even more difficult. You only have to take a look at the WTF designs for Tim Burton's idea of Superman or rewatch BATMAN AND ROBIN to be reminded how wrong and off track a production can go design wise, and how a franchise can be killed. Even if B&R did $240 million worldwide, which was a $100 million drop from the previous Batman film and $17o million less than the first Tim Burton BATMAN film. DAREDEVIL was such a so so film that even doing $178 million on a $78 million budget they still haven't done a sequel, and it's been 9 years. The ELEKTRA spin-off was a flop and didn't help. The first GHOST RIDER film did $220 million on a $110 million budget and they then cut the budget for the sequel to $57 million. THE PUNISHER series never took off, with the sequel doing $10 million on a budget of $35 million. The first CAPTAIN AMERICA movie from 1990 is so bad, and the character difficult to translate to screen, it took 21 years before another film was made, while a third tier character like BLADE got a trilogy before one of Marvel's flagship characters did. Even Iron Man got a sequel before Captain America's first film was even released. And of course there are the Hulk films that did alright business, but for featuring one of the few Marvel characters as well known as Spider-man, were underwhelming performers. We can peg this reluctance to "racism" or a lack of conviction, but Marvel's own track record demonstrates that if handled incorrectly it's easy as hell to get a Black Panther film not in the vein of IRON MAN or even CAPTAIN AMERICA. If that happens at worst Marvel has a box office dud. At best they have a stillborn franchise that makes money but audiences aren't interested in seeing continue. Having watched studios botch their characters for decades, Marvel has a vested (and justified) interest in taking their time with Black Panther. And to Sunshine's Baby point, not having the best animated adaptation definitely doesn't help. It hurts. It's a sub par cartoon (rewatching the last episode is painful) with unsubtle characters, weak dialogue, mustache twirling villains that best belong in the 1960s Spider-man, a view of U.S. that at times makes a mockery of the pernicious role the U.S. played/plays in African politics, and caps all of that off with one of the dumbest fights ever choreographed. Klaw should join Cobra so his ineptness as a villain will blend in. Just let the cartoon quietly slip into oblivion so a better version of Black Panther may live.
I wholeheartedly agree with Mr. Obenson on this issue!! Wesley Snipes' Blade, and Halle Berry's Storm of the X-Men are NOT enough! And not just Super heroes of Black/African descent should be acknowledged, but heroes ranging from other backgrounds, ie, Marvel's Shang-Chi, Master of Kung-Fu! Unfortunately, Boston's own Donnie Yen is more of a film producer now; I strongly believe he would have been perfect to cast as Shang-Chi! More female heroes should also be addressed!! Marvel, AND DC seriously need to give thought to this issue as they continue to produce films about our legendary Super heroes!! I really don't think I, and MANY others out there, am asking for too much on this; but even with all the FANTASTIC movies put out already by BOTH comics-franchises, there's always room for more development! Peace out….
I think what the Marvel boss is really a cop out. The truth is, Hollywood hasn't been developing young black male talent. Why would anyone run to the theatre to see Black Panther with an unknown? Who is going to watch? The Marvel boss is really trying to say is who is there isn't a black male actor right now who could realistically be Black Panther. I mean let's be honest here, Black Panther would have to be young under the age of forty and right now there is no black male actors with that kind of star power under forty.
I know Shadow and Act love Idris Elba but I think he's too old to be Black Panther he's almost 40. Will Smith is probably too old he's 43, Anthony Mackie is young but isn't a star. Marvel would probably have to find an unknown to be black panther and that would be a financial risk on their part. Hollywood is all about not taking risks and maximizing their profits.
If it were racism why would they even be looking to make the movie? Is there anything people won't decry as racism? And the look of Wakanda is very specific, if you've read the comics you'd realize it shouldn't just be a ton of CG, and the comparisons to LOTR make no sense because those movies had a massive budget and WETA is second-to-none. Not everything is a conspiracy.
Yes, because it's SO difficult to create an African nation of strong, smart, gorgeous people of color. SMH I am floored that "Guardians Of The Galaxy" with a glock carrying raccoon got the green light before "Black Panther" did. Sad, sad, sad…….. All of the talented actors and actresses are in place in both North America and Africa to make the "Black Panther" come to life. Based on the Entertainment Weekly discussion about the "Black Panther" (a discussion from last year in which I still get indications of new comments to this day), there is a huge amount of interest in the movie. All I know is, as Hollywood continues to play this game, all they are doing is forcing unknown talented directors and producers to wake up to reality. Someone else is going to have to make the "Black Panther". His technology is superior to "Iron Man's" technology. Apparently that type of imagery is too threatening to some people.
It's "difficult" to create a fictional black country with self-sufficient, dignified people who aren't minstrel clowns? The racist hard wiring is strong in this one.
Lets just call it what it is already!! When he said "Wakanda will be more of a challenge" . He means a movie that will not piss off the Black community and not have them look at it in ANY way as raciest or byist. One wrong slier here one wrong move there and we got Al Sharpton nocking on Disney's door handing out lawsuits from every one from him to some poor 3 year old kid in Zimbabwean that has no idea what is going on. I think its sick myself but that is whats on there mined and thats what will happen. O and if BP isnt in the Avengers 2 or doesn't get enough screen time watch out!!
Hollywood is just lazy when it comes to putting black heroes on screen, unless it's a stereotypical one like Hancock.
I wonder how a comic book movie about The Falcon would be received? He was always one of my favorites.
Creating a viable world for Wakanda is a huge task. We should be VERY cynical. In terms of comic books BROTHERMAN and Milestone were partially successful because they had fictional worlds that were logically consistent and out of that consistency they were able to mine those worlds and cities for stories. However, those were all Urban cities that still resembled places like Detroit, Chicago or New York. One of the biggest disappointments I had with many of the Black comics created by independents in the 1990s and 2000s was how lacking the worlds and cities were. Fictional African countries in D.C. or Marvel at best fared as well as fictional Eastern European countries did in comics. Meaning they were a collection of political and cultural cliches and stereotypes that rarely made any sense in how those countries would actually function or remain sustainable You only have to look at EXPENDABLES as a recent example of a film that has a fake country that's built on a heap of cliches about South American countries and dictators. It's at times insulting and at times doesn't make a lick of sense. But, what do you expect from a film that starts out with a firefight with Somali pirates and continues on with the 1980s theme of White Guys going to foreign countries to blow up "evil" people with Dark skin. So when's the last time you seen a contemporary mainstream film set in any county in Africa in which the country itself was featured in a way that doesn't make you cringe. Middle Earth in LOTR has the advantage of 70 years of fantasy films behind it, and like STAR WARS doesn't exist in our reality. Folks can accept that world. Black Panther has films like THE GOD'S MUST BE CRAZY, BLOOD DIAMOND and DISTRICT 9 before it, and Wakanda is actually supposed to exist in our world. How do you balance what the public perception of Africa is with a fictional country that's one of the most advanced nations on the planet? And how do you do that so it feels organic and real? I can see Marvel either making a country that's riddled with subtle or overt cliches, or overcompensate and make a nation that's more like Asgard than a country that has a credible governmental body and has to go toe to toe with Russia and the U.S. on the U.N. Security Council. The recent Batman films and stories have been able to tap Bruce Wayne's life as a playboy socialite and Wayne Industries to flesh out the world and feels grounded. With the right kind of world built, it gives you a lot of different directions to take Black Panther into and conflicts he can credibly have to wrestle with. What makes T'Challa different than Thor or Captain America is that T'Challa actually has to rule a country and his decisions outside of his uniform actually affect millions of people. Thor can go on and on about how has to be humble if he wants to one day lead Asgard, but nothing he does in the the movie has an affect on more than a few hundred folks at best. And he still has Daddy in the seat. Hardly a test of a leader. And while Captain America is symbol who leads a team, Black Panther is a symbol who has to lead a nation.
I agree with Mark "The best way to start a Black Panther franchise is to launch the character in the next Avengers movie." They've done a good job with doing exactly that in 'The Avengers: World's Greatest Heroes' animated series. It's Hollywood. *shrug*
HHMMMMM….surprised about the feet dragging. I'm guessing we will get this in Marvel phase 3 after Avengers 2. Falcon will probably appear in Captain America:The Winter Soldier, probably played by Mackie.
Ant-Man? X_X
Though it wasn't the best animation, there is a Black Panther series that was put out a few years ago and available online. So what's the problem with Marvel putting out this story? We all know what the issue is. . .
The best way to start a Black Panther franchise is to launch the character in the next Avengers movie.
I also wish whichever studio that owns Blade would relaunch the franchise. The first two movies were great. Blade was one of the first good comic movies. I loved seeing Wesley Snipes kick ass. The third movie was a dud because too much screen time was taken up by Ryan Reynolds.
BTW, aren't all panthers black?
when there's a will, there's a way. and it doesn't seem like there's a will on Marvel/Hollywood's part.