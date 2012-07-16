Marvel Boss Talks 'Black Panther' Movie, Says It's Difficult To Create World, Setting

To be honest, I'm really getting bored with all these Black Panther movie teases. If it's going to happen Marvel Entertainment, then, damnit, make it so! Just do it! You continue to announce new projects, one after the other, whether sequels to existing franchises, or properties you haven't explored on film yet; but, despite years of conversation about this, still no definite move on Black Panther, or really any other black superhero in your library, since Blade… right?

As Ed Lover would say, come on son!

At Comic-Con over the weekend, Marvel confirmed the upcoming movies: Iron Man 3, Thor 2, Captain America 2, and new film properties in Guardians of the Galaxy, and Ant-Man.

In an interview with MTV, Marvel Studios co-president Louis D'Esposito was asked about a potential Black Panther movie, and this is what he had to say:

"He has a lot of the same characteristics of a Captain America: great character, good values… But it's a little more difficult, maybe, creating [a world like Wakanda]. It's always easier basing it here. For instance, 'Iron Man 3' is rooted right here in Los Angeles and New York. When you bring in other worlds, you're always faced with those difficulties."

So, let me get this straight – it's apparently not-so difficult to create the fictional worlds in Thor, or the upcoming Guardians Of The Galaxy (with its bizarre team of interstellar heroes), but Wakanda will be more of a challenge? I hope that's not what's holding up a Black Panther movie.

But let me look at this more optimistically; maybe they're taking their time with Black Panther, because they want to make sure that they don't mess it up; they want to get the Black Panther universe right, so when they are good and ready, it'll be one heck of a movie, right?

With today's technology, there's really no excuse for why this has to be anymore of a challenge than any other fictional world created on film. It's been years since Peter Jackson impressed the world with his Lord Of The Rings trilogy. I hadn't read any of the books, but Middle-Earth looked real enough for me.

And let's say that is indeed the hold-up for a Black Panther movie; there are other Black superheroes in Marvel's library that can be looked at – Luke Cage being one of them. Dude was born and raised in Harlem, NYC. Shouldn't be much of a problem creating that world, should it.

And I'm not saying that the movie will never happen; I'm just having a hard time being optimistic about it, after years of talk, news here, news there, but nothing has come from all that. And when I hear comments like these, they don't boost my confidence much.

I'm a black man; I'm inherently cynical when it comes to Hollywood matters like this; sue me.

As I said in a previous post, I'd love to see a fan-made Black Panther short film, as we've seen done with other projects. It'll obviously require some dollars, but maybe one of these actors campaigning for the role can put together some resources and shoot a 10-minute short film, and use that to maybe bolster their chances of starring in the feature film version, but also it could help accelerate the creation of one.

Watch the interview below: