Danny Boyle's 'The Beach' Being Developed as a TV Drama at Fox

The 2000 Leonardo DiCaprio film "The Beach" may be considered one of the lesser entries in Danny Boyle's filmography, but does it have the makings of a decent television show?

Fox seems to think so — Deadline is reporting that the network has signed on to develop a TV series based on the movie and the 1996 book written by Alex Garland from which it was adapted (Garland also scripted Boyle's 2007 sci-fi drama "Sunshine").

The TV adaptation of "The Beach" is being written by Andrew Miller, who developed, wrote the pilot for and co-ran the CW witch series "The Secret Circle." According to Deadline, Miller describes the new project as "about a group of young people feeling disconnected and disenchanted from society who try to start over in paradise but discover that while creating the perfect world is hard, protecting it is even harder."

In theory, a TV take on "The Beach" would skew toward being an idyllic version of the trending apocalypse dramas due out on the small screen in the next few seasons, or "Lost" without the supernatural elements — the story follows a group of international backpacker types who try to establish an Edenic back-to-basics lifestyle on a secret beach on a (mostly) uninhabited island. In the source material, of course, it all goes terribly wrong, as you can see in this clip of DiCaprio going crazy in the jungle: