Does Mads Brugger’s Satiric ‘The Ambassador’ Go Too Far?

At the beginning of "The Red Chapel," the 2010 exposé of North Korean society directed by Danish comedian Mads Brügger, the filmmaker establishes his ruse from the outset, swiftly enunciating his intention to satirize the country's oppressive extremes by pretending to embrace them. His follow-up, "The Ambassador," uses a similar routine to display the corrupt industry of blood diamond smuggling in the heart of Africa. However, Brügger takes one audacious step further by making no overt declaration of his real motivations. Viewers are trapped in the illusion along with Brügger's targets.
Brügger's chameleonesque approach finds him gaining access to faux diplomatic credentials and assuming the role of a Liberian consul in the Central African Republic — "a lawless territory the size of Texas," as Brügger puts it in his ongoing voiceover — while engaging in backroom deals with various shifty power players eager to aid and profit from his agenda. A bald, neatly bearded European donning sunglasses and a deadpan expression, Brügger nimbly assumes the role he has created for himself: a slick businessman who takes advantage of bureaucratic loopholes in service of a mercilessly capitalistic agenda. The movie hovers in a seriously problematic gray area. Whereas Sacha Baron Cohen's parodic antics find him taking on the role of a cartoonish naif, Brügger's more controlled approach turns him into a real-life bad guy.
READ MORE: REVIEW | Korean Conflict: "The Red Chapel"
Once Brügger manages to obtain credentials as Liberian Honorary Consul and Ambassador-at-Large, documents that include the signature of Liberian president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, they quickly provide him access to an entire universe of wheeling and dealing. In the CAR, he follows a path well traveled by existing consuls and other officials establishing a cover — namely, developing a match factory in the country while seeking out diamonds from a nearby mine.
Enlisting the help of a corporate lawyer and other professionals schooled in the underground tactics he seeks to utilize, Brügger continually succeeds in his task. Carrying "envelopes of happiness" to bribe numerous authorities and loudly complaining whenever he doesn't get what he wants, Brügger's odyssey grows increasingly absurd even as he keeps playing it straight. That's both a marvel of performance art and the reason why "The Ambassador" wades into an ideologically sticky tangle it can't fully unravel. By revealing a problem, it also becomes one.
Employing a pair of seemingly clueless pygmies and looking down his nose at the country's impoverished class at every turn, Brügger is a perfectly ugly stereotype — racist, avaricious and exclusively self-interested. He plays the part so well that recently Liberia's government has pursued legal action against the jokester for… what, exactly? In theory, he has done the nation a favor by amplifying a major problem; even as his path grows increasingly unethical, he remains firmly within the boundaries of the law. For that very reason, some of the participants in his ploy could see "The Ambassador" as a bona fide celebration of their commitment to monetary pursuits — especially once the con man gets conned back.
READ MORE: Drafthouse Films Picks Up Provocative Sundance Doc 'The Ambassador'
Throughout the movie, Brügger dances between the necessity of blurring moral lines and actually crossing them. His unfettered access to the blood diamond industry, often captured with mini-cameras hidden in the crevices of the rooms where his business deals take place, brilliantly pulls back the careful veil of legitimacy that diamond smugglers use to cover their uncouth intentions. But Brügger also carelessly indulges in mean-spirited and quasi-racist portraits of the largely dark-skinned individuals he involves in his scam — a necessary evil, perhaps, but one that we never see him rectify. The closest Brügger comes to explaining his style is an early statement on the duality of his mission to go "beyond all moral boundaries known to man while still being a respectable member of society." It's a goal enacted less with a coy wink than with a violent elbow jab to the ribs.
Much of Brügger's satiric intentions are buried in the smiles and good cheer he shares with his enablers, providing a continuing ironic juxtaposition with the rampant greed and carelessness behind the entire scheme. The shady nature of his operation is routinely made clear by the candid nature of most of what he records, but one must constantly read between the lines to see the subtleties of his other assaults: The credits sequence contains Vera Lynn's 1939 song "We'll Meet Again," which Stanley Kubrick famously used to score the end of the world in "Dr. Strangelove." The track provides Brügger with his most blatant editorial act, as he sets the stage for a downward spiral of trickery at the core of contemporary politics that has no immediate solution. If he's a victim of his own vitriol, he still gets the point across: When it takes subversive mockery to show the truth, the system is seriously fucked.
Criticwire grade: B+
HOW WILL IT PLAY? Drafthouse Films releases "The Ambassador" in New York on Wednesday and in Los Angeles on Friday following buzz from the festival circuit. Its controversial ingredients might make it a tough sell in limited release, but it stands to do well in ancillary markets further down the road.
Comments
Hello Mads. Coomment on your N Korean film .. It was good.
One thing you said is that to have a picnic in N Korea was the same as in the black forest of Germany.
Hey deusch bag the Germans take care of their own people. In fact the loayalty of Germans goes all the way back when the loyalty of one German was the reason the Romans fell.
Hey stupid. You from a danish comunity hanging your hat on freedom Which Americans died for as your shit country layed back as being neutral during the great war..
Never go To Germany or The United States. Your country was a fucking joke and elected to do nothing. Basically it was the best Germans that moved to the US and the ancestory to control their realatives the Germans.
Hey asshole are you aware that 60% of the US is of German heritage. Do your reasearch little boy when you accuse Germany of anything. At least the Germans fought and died for a cause. Your country filled of little pussy fags elected to sit at home eating doughnuts and Danish treats.. Weak.
What invention has a dane ever mad?
What has a Dane ever done for humanity?
What has a dane ever done anything for anyone?
Yes danes care only for themselves and accuse others of wrong doing!
Hey Mads! You know I am right.
My suggestion is get a huge ball of heroin and overdose!
Haven't seen this yet, but I did see THE RED CHAPEL. I caught up with Brugger after the screening and asked him what should be done about North Korea. He told me, without any apparent irony, that we should bomb it to hell. I'm not sure I trust this man's politics, much less his racial sensitivity. But since he's picking on safe targets (like Sacha Cohen), he'll probably face little criticism.
oy vey I can’t believe the film-maker didn’t pretend that the African villagers rolling in the mud were all capable of becoming software engineers if only those evil racists had given them a chance