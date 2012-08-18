It's Official - Tracee Ellis Ross Leaves BET's 'Reed Between The Lines'

Confirming what yesterday’s casting additions already suggested (read that post HERE), it’s now official that Tracee Ellis Ross has left BET’s freshman scripted series Reed Between The Lines.

Specific reasons weren’t given, but, in a released statement, Ms Ross expressed her love for the series and its cast, calling it one that “I believe in and care about.“

I’d guess that her casting in the in the new NBC women’s prison drama Bad Girls, adapted from the UK ITV series of the same name, might have something to do with it. Although I couldn’t confirm that NBC has even picked up the series, or when the pilot might air.

I wouldn’t completely write her off Reed Between The Lines however; don’t be surprised if her character does return in the future – assuming the series is even still around if/when that happens. A second season is certain, and, as we reported yesterday, Tony Rock, Charlie Robinson and Michole White have joined the series’ cast as regulars, with star Malcolm-Jamal Warner.

When season 2 begins, the couple (as played by Ross and Warner in season 1) will be separated. In short, Carla (Ross) will be offered a dream job offer she can’t refuse; she wants the family to move across the country with her so that she can take the job; but Alex (Warner) isn’t feeling the idea, so he and the kids stay put.

Obviously the door is being left open for an easy enough return down the road, if that eventually happens.

I response, BET’s prez of original programming, Loretha Jones, said, “We wish her nothing but the best and hope to work with her again in the future.“