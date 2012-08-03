Read New All-Time Top 10 Lists From Martin Scorsese, Woody Allen, Francis Ford Coppola, Quentin Tarantino & More

The big talk of the week has been Sight & Sound’s once-every-decade greatest films of all time list as determined by critics from around the world. However, the publication also take the temperature from film directors, asking for greatest lists from 358 filmmakers around the world, and collating the votes into a separate top 10. As we reported previously, "Tokyo Story" topped the list, with "2001: A Space Odyssey" and "Citizen Kane" just behind (read the full top 10 here).

But the joy of the directors’ top 10 isn’t so much the final list, but the individual ones, giving cinephiles a chance to see what some of the greatest filmmakers in the world consider to be the very finest cinematic achievements. The full ballots will be published online on August 22nd, but in the meantime, we got the new print issue of Sight & Sound which has them all, and have shared some of the more fascinating director lists below, from folks such as Martin Scorsese, Woody Allen, Quentin Tarantino and more.

As you might expect, some choices are predictable, while others are surprising (Michael Mann loves "Avatar"!), but they are all fascinating. Sight & Sound is on newstands now; check out five lists below. Which filmmaker shares your cinematic taste? And note, there are over 350 directors lists in total, the full ballots of which will be published on August 22nd. The top 50-100 list will be published on August 15. Check out more of Sight And Sound’s "Greatest Films of All Time" list for more.

Woody Allen

"Bicycle Thieves" (1948, dir. Vittorio De Sica)

"The Seventh Seal" (1957, dir. Ingmar Bergman)

"Citizen Kane" (1941, dir. Orson Welles

"Amarcord" (1973, dir. Federico Fellini

"8 1/2" (1963, dir. Federico Fellini)

"The 400 Blows" (1959, dir. Francois Truffaut)

"Rashomon" (1950, dir. Akira Kurosawa)

"La Grande Illusion" (1937, dir. Jean Renoir)

"The Discreet Charm Of The Bourgeoisie" (1972, dir. Luis Bunuel)

"Paths Of Glory" (1957, dir. Stanley Kubrick)

Francis Ford Coppola

"Ashes And Diamonds" (1958, dir. Andrzej Wajda)

"The Best Years Of Our Lives" (1946, dir William Wyler)

"I Vitteloni" (1953, dir. Federico Fellini)

"The Bad Sleep Well (1960, dir. Akira Kurosawa)

"Yojimbo" (1961, dir. Akira Kurosawa)

"Singin’ In The Rain (1952, dir. Stanley Donen & Gene Kelly)

"The King Of Comedy" (1983, dir Martin Scorsese)

"Raging Bull" (1980, dir. Martin Scorsese)

"The Apartment" (1960s, dir. Billy Wilder)

"Sunrise" (1927, dir. F.W. Murnau)

Michael Mann

"Apocalypse Now" (1979, dir. Francis Ford Coppola)

"Battleship Potemkin" (1925, dir. Sergei Eisenstein)

"Citizen Kane" (1941, dir. Orson Welles)

"Avatar" (2009, dir. James Cameron)

"Dr. Strangelove" (1964, dir. Stanley Kubrick)

"Biutiful" (2010, dir. Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu)

"My Darling Clementine" (1946, dir. John Ford)

"The Passion Of Joan Of Arc" (1928, dir. Carl Theodor Dreyer)

"Raging Bull" (1980, dir. Martin Scorsese)

"The Wild Bunch" (1969, dir. Sam Peckinpah)

Martin Scorsese

"8 1/2" (1963, dir. Federico Fellini)

"2001: A Space Odyssey" (1968, dir. Stanley Kubrick)

"Ashes And Diamonds" (1958, dir. Andrzej Wajda)

"Citizen Kane" (1941, dir. Orson Welles)

"The Leopard" (1963, dir. Luchino Visconti)

"Paisan" (1946, dir. Roberto Rossellini)

"The Red Shoes" (1948, dir. Michael Powell & Emeric Pressburger)

"The River" (1951, dir. Jean Renoir)

"Salvatore Giuliano" (1962, dir. Francesco Rosi)

"The Searchers" (1956, dir. John Ford)

"Ugetsu Monogatari" (1953, dir. Kenji Mizoguchi)

"Vertigo" (1958, dir. Alfred Hitchcock)

Quentin Tarantino

"The Good, The Bad & The Ugly" (1966, dir. Sergio Leone)

"Apocalypse Now" (1979, dir. Francis Ford Coppola)

"The Bad News Bears" (1976, dir. Michael Ritchie)

"Carrie" (1976, dir. Brian DePalma)

"Dazed And Confused" (1993, dir. Richard Linklater)

"The Great Escape" (1963, dir. John Sturges)

"His Girl Friday" (1940, dir. Howard Hawks)

"Jaws" (1975, dir. Steven Spielberg)

"Pretty Maids All In A Row (1971, dir. Roger Vadim)

"Rolling Thunder" (1977, dir. John Flynn)

"Sorcerer" (1977, dir. William Friedkin)

"Taxi Driver" (1976, dir. Martin Scorsese)

Lists used courtesy of Sight & Sound.